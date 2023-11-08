Pumpkin composting event Saturday in Libertyville

Sustain Libertyville is hosting a pumpkin smash composting event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Drop off pumpkins and other gourds in the Adler Park pool parking lot, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Please remove candles and decorations.

Participants also can collect up to 20 gallons of compost provided by the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County to take home. Bring your own bucket. Shovels will be provided.