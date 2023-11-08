Online threats lead to arrest, felony charges for juvenile in Marengo, police say

A juvenile male was arrested by Marengo police Tuesday, accused of making online threats, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The Marengo police post said the suspect was arrested and charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct, but that no further information would be provided because of the boy's age.

A call to the Marengo Police Department seeking further information on the threats was not immediately returned.

Officials from Marengo Community High School District 154 sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, informing them of the threats.

The letter states that the administration received information that a student posted a threat on social media, that "many people saw this posting," and that there was no evidence that there was a weapon in the school or that there was any danger to students, staff or the public.

Marengo police added the department will have an increased presence around the school, with district official saying in its letter "that this is a perfect opportunity to have a discussion with your student regarding ... alerting staff or police in situations like this."