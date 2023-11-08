Naperville therapy chickens to move by end of June

The chickens in Rick and Wendy Montalbano's Naperville backyard will fly the coop by the end of June.

The Montalbanos have found a new home for their therapy chickens. But, until they move, Naperville City Council members Tuesday said the Montalbanos can keep a porta-potty and a wheelchair-accessible building so the couple's nonprofit, Touch My Heart, can continue operating.

"I think it's a very fair decision," Wendy Montalbano said.

In August, the nonprofit, which serves adults with special needs, was given a year to relocate following complaints about the chickens. As part of the agreement, the Montalbanos had to install a 6-foot privacy fence, reduce the number of chickens from 16 to 12, and remove a portable restroom.

The couple on Tuesday confirmed they've met two of the three requests. They also found a farm in Sycamore that would house the chickens and welcome guests for chicken therapy.

However, Rick Montalbano said the portable restroom is vital to the operation and needed until the nonprofit can move to its new location.

Though the city initially gave the couple a year to relocate, the Montalbanos agreed to the June 30 date, noting they planned to be moved by the end of the spring.

"In my opinion, they've made more than a good-faith effort," Councilman Josh McBroom said before Tuesday's vote.

Some questions arose about the wheelchair-accessible structure attached to the coop.

City officials noted they were aware the structure existed. However, officials were not made aware that it was designed to accommodate wheelchairs and had not done an inspection to determine if it was ADA-compliant.

The structure has wide doors and a small ramp, according to the Montalbanos. They said it allows wheelchair access to the chicken coop so guests can interact with the chickens safely.

The Montalbanos would not disclose the location in Sycamore. But they said they were contacted in September by the farm owners about using the 33-acre property.

Though the couple can move to the Sycamore site, they noted the agreement also allows for an out should they find a location closer to Naperville before June.

The couple plans to continue other aspects of their nonprofit in Naperville. In addition to offering chicken therapy, Touch My Heart serves adults with special needs through social events and by collecting and delivering donated food.