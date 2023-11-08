'It's the last opportunity to save this program': Invest in Kids hours away from expiring

Illinois Senate Republican leader John Curran of Downers Grove talks at a briefing Tuesday in support of the Invest in Kids scholarship program. Many Democrats support letting the program expire, contending it reduces funding for public schools. Courtesy of John Curran's office

Students, parents and educators from across Illinois rallied outside Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's offices at the Capitol this week, seeking an extension on the Invest in Kids scholarship program. Courtesy of Save my Scholarship Coalition

Pressure on all sides of the Invest in Kids debate pervaded the state Capitol this week with students protesting, Senate Republicans demanding a vote and congressional Democrats inserting themselves into the fray.

"It's the last opportunity to save this program and the Illinois legislature needs to act," Senate GOP Leader John Curran said Tuesday as the final week of the fall veto session kicked off.

Invest in Kids helps lower-income families afford private schools through scholarships funded by donations. Individuals that contribute to Invest in Kids, receive a 75% tax credit but the policy sunsets in 2024 unless the General Assembly extends it.

Nearly 10,000 students have scholarships including hundreds from the suburbs, but the issue has triggered a furious debate over public vs. private school funding.

Invest in Kids recipients and advocates say the program gives them a choice in education.

"We need to continue to empower these families," said Curran, a Downers Grove Republican.

"Each family has a personal reason for making this choice -- whether it is violence at a school, whether it is bullying within the school, whether it's a low-performing school, even situations where (students) need additional programming not offered at the school in their neighborhood."

Democrats and powerful teachers unions argue the program depletes revenues for public schools.

On Monday, seven Illinois congressional Democrats led by U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston issued a statement on the policy.

"The majority of private schools participating in the Invest in Kids program are run by religious groups, and using public dollars to fund religion runs counter to the principles on which our country was founded," they said.

"Public schools are a public good, providing access to opportunity for all children, regardless of background. We firmly oppose the continuation of the Invest in Kids program, and we urge state lawmakers to allow the program to sunset as intended by the original law."

Also joining the statement were U.S. Reps. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Danny Davis, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez of Chicago, and Nikki Budzinski of Springfield.

Myriad scholarship recipients and their families rallied at the State Capitol Monday and Tuesday pleading lawmakers not to let the program expire.

House Democrats have floated a compromise bill, which reduces the total donations eligible for tax credits from $75 million to $50 million and would prioritize students in underserved areas.

"It's time for this to be called for a vote," Curran said at a media briefing.