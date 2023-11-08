Former Navy SEAL to speak at Barrington Twp. GOP Veterans Day event

Former Navy SEAL Bill Bishop, who served three tours of duty in Vietnam, will be a guest speaker Saturday at the Barrington Township Republican Organization's Veterans Day event.

The free event is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Highway in Barrington.

After leaving the military, Bishop became a banker and served as president of three different suburban banks. Now retired, he is the president of the Lake Barrington Shores Veterans Association.

Other featured special guests include state Rep. Martin McLaughlin, Jim Thompson, vice president of communications for Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores, Republican 8th District congressional candidate Mark Rice, and Bob Fioretti, Republican candidate for Cook County state's attorney.

For more information, visit www.barringtongop.com.