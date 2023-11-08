DuPage County wants your thoughts about its mobility plan
Updated 11/8/2023 3:53 PM
The DuPage County Division of Transportation is accepting public comment on its mobility framework plan.
The plan includes recommendations for improved travel throughout the county.
Public comment is open until Dec. 8. The plan and related documents can be found on the Division of Transportation website.
