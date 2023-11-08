Buffalo Grove Days nets nearly $22,000 for local nonprofit groups

Tony Vraniak of Ingleside, a mechanic for the Buffalo Grove Park District, waves to the crowd during the Buffalo Grove Days Parade on Sept. 3. The village on Monday agreed to donate nearly $22,000 in revenue from the festival to the Buffalo Grove Community Foundation. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald, September 2023

Buffalo Grove Days, the village's Labor Day weekend festival, earned $21,815 for the Buffalo Grove Community Foundation, which will distribute the proceeds through grants to community nonprofit organizations.

The figures were shared with the village board Monday during a report on this year's event, which is run in partnership with the Buffalo Grove Park District.

Molly Gillespie, the village's director of communications and community engagement, told the board that more than 49,000 people attended the five-day festival. While that is lower than the 52,000 attendance figure from 2022, Gillespie said the three core days of the fest -- Friday through Sunday -- saw the highest attendance in the last three years.

The village and the park district split $56,000 in revenues from he fest. The village's share, reduced to $21,815 after expenses for the parade, will be donated to the Buffalo Grove Community Foundation, which supports projects that improve the quality of life in the community.

"Clearly our residents love this event," Trustee Joanne Johnson said. "They identify Buffalo Grove with this event. And so it's worth all the hard work."