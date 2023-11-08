 

Art & Market Aurora returns for three events beginning Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/8/2023 1:17 PM

Aurora Downtown will sell Cocoa Crawl mugs and buttons at the Art & Market Aurora on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The curated, indoor market hosts two dozen local makers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Society 57, 100 S. River St.

 

The market, which features artisan gifts, candles, cookies, plants, jewelry, baked goods, body oils and more, continues on two more Saturdays: Dec. 2 and 16.

Visiting vendors include Biscocho's, The Perch, 1819 Madera Designs, The Wood Crafters, Nuna Ceramics, S Designs, and several local artisans.

Admission is free. To find out more, visit Aurora Downtown on Facebook or auroradowntown.org.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 