Art & Market Aurora returns for three events beginning Saturday

Aurora Downtown will sell Cocoa Crawl mugs and buttons at the Art & Market Aurora on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The curated, indoor market hosts two dozen local makers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Society 57, 100 S. River St.

The market, which features artisan gifts, candles, cookies, plants, jewelry, baked goods, body oils and more, continues on two more Saturdays: Dec. 2 and 16.

Visiting vendors include Biscocho's, The Perch, 1819 Madera Designs, The Wood Crafters, Nuna Ceramics, S Designs, and several local artisans.

Admission is free. To find out more, visit Aurora Downtown on Facebook or auroradowntown.org.