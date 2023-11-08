Art & Market Aurora returns for three events beginning Saturday
Updated 11/8/2023 1:17 PM
Aurora Downtown will sell Cocoa Crawl mugs and buttons at the Art & Market Aurora on Saturday, Nov. 11.
The curated, indoor market hosts two dozen local makers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Society 57, 100 S. River St.
The market, which features artisan gifts, candles, cookies, plants, jewelry, baked goods, body oils and more, continues on two more Saturdays: Dec. 2 and 16.
Visiting vendors include Biscocho's, The Perch, 1819 Madera Designs, The Wood Crafters, Nuna Ceramics, S Designs, and several local artisans.
Admission is free. To find out more, visit Aurora Downtown on Facebook or auroradowntown.org.
Article Comments
