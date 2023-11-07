'We have far too many': East Dundee approves video gambling moratorium

East Dundee is taking a break from video gambling.

Village trustees on Monday agreed to a one-year moratorium for any new video gambling licenses.

"In my estimation, we have far too many," East Dundee Village President Jeff Lynam said, referring to the number of video gaming machines in local businesses. "It's everywhere you go."

According to an Oct. 2 village memo, 21 businesses in East Dundee have a total of 119 gaming terminals, which generate about $350,000 in revenue for the village each year.

"The current terminal count represents 1 video gaming terminal for every 26 residents in the village," Village Administrator Erika Storlie wrote in the Oct. 2 memo. "For the sake of comparison, Mt. Prospect currently has a maximum of 45 terminals, for a terminal count of 1 for every 1,234 residents."

Most gaming terminals are in gas stations, restaurants and bars. Many restaurants and bars in the downtown district have gaming terminals.

Trustees last year adopted an ordinance to help regulate video gaming. The local law restricted the number of video gaming terminals based on overall square footage, allowing for one for every 750 square feet in a business.

It also imposed restrictions on noise from the terminals and mandated that gas stations have at least 3,000 square feet of interior space to have a gaming license.

Even with the restrictions enacted in 2022, Storlie in October said the village remains "inundated" with requests for more gaming licenses.

Storlie said the village will take time over the next year to monitor the gaming situation and talk with business owners and community members.

Though East Dundee has placed a moratorium on new licenses, village officials say there is a waiting list should any existing gaming license held by a business become available.