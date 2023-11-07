The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Friday in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing its first case about guns since last year's decision that called into question numerous gun control laws. The justices on Tuesday are taking up a challenge to a federal law that prohibits people from having guns if they are under a court order to stay away from their spouse, partner or other family members. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to preserve a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns.

In their first guns case since last year's expansion of gun rights, the justices suggested that they will reverse a ruling from an appeals court in New Orleans that struck down the 1994 ban on firearms for people under court order to stay away from their spouses or partners.

Liberal and conservative justices sounded persuaded by arguments from the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer that the prohibition is in line with the long-standing practice of disarming dangerous people.

The case before the court involves a Texas man who was accused of hitting his girlfriend during an argument in a parking lot and later threatening to shoot her.

The court's decision in the new case could have widespread ripple effects, including in the high-profile prosecution of Hunter Biden. The president's son has been charged with buying a firearm while he was addicted to drugs, but his lawyers have indicated they will challenge the indictment.