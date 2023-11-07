Pedestrian struck and killed in Gurnee

A 56-year-old woman died after being struck by two vehicles Monday night on Hunt Club Road near Washington Street in Gurnee.

The woman was identified Tuesday by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Teresa Williams of Round Lake Beach. Preliminary autopsy results showed Williams died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Gurnee police said Williams was crossing Hunt Club Road about 100 feet north of the crosswalk along Washington Street about 9 p.m.

She was wearing all black clothing while walking north in the left lane of Hunt Club Road, police said.

According to police, Williams was struck by a Buick Encore SUV, driven by a 24-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, traveling north on Hunt Club Road. As a result of the collision, she was thrown into the right lane of northbound Hunt Club Road, police said.

Shortly after, a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old Wauconda woman traveling north in the left lane of Hunt Club Road went around the stopped Buick and struck Williams, who was lying in the road, police said.

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the coroner's office.

Hunt Club Road was closed in both directions as Gurnee police and the Major Crash Assistance Team investigated. No other injuries were reported.