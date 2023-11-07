One person hospitalized after four-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Elk Grove Village

One person was hospitalized after a chain-reaction crash involving four-vehicles along Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Elk Grove Village Police Deputy Chief Christopher Torres said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on westbound Biesterfield, west of Leicester Road.

Torres said investigators believe the driver who was injured failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle, which led to a chain reaction.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries that appear to be minor, Torres added.