One person hospitalized after four-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Elk Grove Village
Updated 11/7/2023 8:59 PM
One person was hospitalized after a chain-reaction crash involving four-vehicles along Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Elk Grove Village Police Deputy Chief Christopher Torres said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on westbound Biesterfield, west of Leicester Road.
Torres said investigators believe the driver who was injured failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle, which led to a chain reaction.
The driver was taken to hospital with injuries that appear to be minor, Torres added.
