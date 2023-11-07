'New mission': DuPage County expands task force to tackle mental health, substance use issues

In her first budget address, DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy unveiled an "ambitious transformation" of an opioid crisis task force formed more than five years ago.

Conroy called for increased funding and introduced a new name for the Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education, or HOPE, task force.

"This bold new initiative will integrate our vision for mental health diagnoses and treatment plans with our efforts to reduce substance use disorder in DuPage County," Conroy said. "Because these struggles are so often intertwined, it makes sense to embrace a new mission."

Improving access to mental health care has been a centerpiece of Conroy's first-term agenda. The county is preparing to break ground this spring on a $25.8 million center to help stabilize people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. While she was a state lawmaker, Conroy secured a $5.5 million grant to make the project a reality.

Now, Conroy and public health officials are rolling out a new initiative: the DuPage Council on Strengthening the System for Mental Health and Substance Use Care. As part of her 2024 budget plan, Conroy has proposed an initial annual investment of $250,000 in county funding to support the council. The county previously contributed $200,000 to the task force to steer toward those working on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

"The foundational work created by the HOPE Taskforce to bring attention to the heroin and opioid crisis was essential," Conroy said. "The DCSS will expand that mission to include all forms of behavioral health, in addition to substance use disorder. The goal of the council will be to support programs and develop ways that, as a community, we can help people receive diagnosis, treatment and support if they have mental health needs or are fighting addiction."

Led by Conroy and DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Adam Forker, the 22-member council draws together specialists in mental health and substance use disorder treatment, community advocates, police and fire chiefs, the county's top prosecutor and other elected officials.

"The council will implement strategies to enhance awareness of and access to services for residents impacted by mental health and substance use disorders," Forker said.

State Sen. Karina Villa and state Rep. Terra Costa Howard will also sit on the council.

"I felt it was essential to include the voices of our state lawmakers in this important conversation," Conroy said. "I hope that as we continue to build the first-of-its-kind Crisis Recovery Center in the state of Illinois, we may receive assistance from the state, seeking to act as a pilot program that can be replicated throughout Illinois. Additionally, it is important to work with the General Assembly on any legislative priorities that might arise from work in this important area."

The task force was formed as a joint operation of the county board and the county health department in 2018. The group awarded grants to launch a specialty drug court, create peer support groups and support harm reduction programs that provide the anti-overdose drug naloxone.

Last year, 150 people died from overdoses in DuPage, up from 137 in 2021, according to the county coroner, another member of the new council. Heroin is less commonly found, and fentanyl-related deaths have continued to rise, the coroner reported.

Experts say addiction and mental health issues are often interconnected. Pending approval of Conroy's recommended 2024 budget, the council will be tasked with allocating the $250,000 to address mental health and substance use disorders throughout the county.

"I believe this council will provide expertise and desperately needed resources for those seeking behavioral health care, those fighting addiction and their families, who so often feel powerless and don't know where to turn," Conroy said.

Conroy said she saw the growing need for mental health services when she chaired the mental health and addiction committee in the Illinois House.

"I feel that with our health department and stakeholders, we have a unique opportunity to bridge the gaps and create a model system of public mental health care and substance use disorder treatment," Conroy said.

The council will meet every other month, in person, at the Linda A. Kurzawa Community Center on the county government campus in Wheaton. The first meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 17.