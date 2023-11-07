Man pleads guilty to shooting two people in Elgin

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm for a 2021 shooting in Elgin that injured two men.

Giovanni Ramirez, 24, of the 3500 block of West 78th Street, accepted a 23-year prison term Thursday, according to Kane County court records.

Charges of attempted murder and home invasion were dropped.

According to a Kane County state's attorney's office news release, on Dec. 29, 2021, Ramirez was a passenger in a vehicle that began to follow another vehicle through a residential neighborhood in Elgin.

The occupants of the other vehicle got out in front of a residence on Hill Avenue.

The vehicle in which Ramirez was riding circled the area several times, then Ramirez got out and followed the people into the residence.

He shot two men and fled.

Ramirez must serve at least 19½ years before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the nearly two years he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial.

Co-defendant Edward Williams, 18, of Oak Forest, was also charged with attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. He pleaded guilty in March to aggravated battery with a firearm and accepted an 11-year prison sentence, according to Kane County court records.