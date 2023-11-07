 

Images: 2023 fall colors in the suburbus

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Posted11/7/2023 1:00 AM

Trees display their 2023 fall colors in the suburbs.

A colorful tree seen through a rain drop laden car windshield Friday October 27, 2023 in Glendale Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Runners kick up colorful leaves during a sectional cross country race at Lake Park High School in Medinah.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A maple tree shows its fall colors along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fall colors along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trees display their color as people enjoy a nice fall day along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Some trees are showing their peak fall colors in the Fox River Forest Preserve near Lake Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fall colors adorn the walking paths in the Fox River Forest Preserve near Lake Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trees showing off their fall colors line Barberry Lane in Fox River Grove.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Drivers cruise through a tunnel of trees showing of their fall colors along Route 31 just south of Algonquin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fall colors fill the trees and the ground at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A city of Elgin Employee works at Wing Park as the fall colors showcase a vibrant autumn transition Tuesday October 24, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A couple enjoys a morning walk surrounded by fall colors at Wing Park Tuesday October 24, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Wind causes colorful leaves to float to the water in Lords Park as fall colors showcase a vibrant autumn transition Tuesday October 24, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors on showcase at Lords Park Tuesday October 24, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comA man walks his dog against a backdrop of fall colors Tuesday October 24, 2023 in Elgin.
A jogger passes through Wing Park as the fall colors showcase a vibrant autumn transition Tuesday October 24, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A car snakes through the parking lot surrounded by fall colors Tuesday October 24, 2023 at Wing Park in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A colorful tree seen through a rain drop laden car windshield Friday October 27, 2023 in Glendale Heights. Despite a year of extreme dry and wet weather, arborists say Illinois trees still have a shot at a vibrant autumn transition.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A colorful tree seen through a rain drop laden car windshield Friday October 27, 2023 in Glendale Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A colorful tree seen through a rain drop laden car windshield Friday October 27, 2023 in Glendale Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Two different colors of ivy highlight a noise reduction wall in the median of Route 59 in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Disc golfers play against a backdrop of fall colors at Palatine Prairie Nature Preserve.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Trees at LeRoy Oaks Forest Preserve in St. Charles were full of color in late October.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.comSeasons clash as a bright red maple leaf lands on a fresh blanket of snow on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in Geneva.
