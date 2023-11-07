 

Geneva panel recommends $400K contract for police body-worn cameras

 
By Brenda Schory
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 11/7/2023 1:22 PM

Geneva City Council members, acting as the committee of the whole, unanimously agreed on Monday to recommend spending more than $400,000 for police to have body-worn cameras, vehicle cameras and supporting software.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the proposed purchase was to comply with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which amended another law requiring municipalities with populations under 50,000 to implement body-worn cameras for all law enforcement by 2025.

 

"The fiscal year 2024 budget includes funds for the purchase of body-worn cameras, police vehicle cameras and supporting software to satisfy this unfunded mandate," Dawkins said.

The recommended purchase is from Axon through a purchasing agreement with the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Group. The total price will be $404,703. The annual cost will be $83,114 per year over five years.

The city council will take final action.

