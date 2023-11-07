Fermilab in Batavia unveils new 'Quantum Garage'

The "Quantum Garage" at Fermilab in Batavia is one of the largest quantum research facilities in the country. The new lab is equipped with leading-edge technology to study and develop new methods of quantum computing and sensing. Courtesy of Fermilab

Scientists, local officials and national representatives gathered Monday at Fermilab in Batavia for a ribbon cutting to announce the lab's newest facility, one of the largest quantum research labs in the country.

The "Quantum Garage" is an addition to Fermilab's Superconducting Quantum Material and Systems (SQMS) Center. The new lab is equipped with leading-edge technology to study and develop new methods of quantum computing and sensing.

In attendance were Fermilab Director Lia Merminga, SQMS Director Anna Grassellino, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, as well as representatives from universities and laboratories across the country.

Scientists, researchers and public officials spoke about the prospects of discoveries that will be made in the Quantum Garage. The goal is to use quantum technology to assist with problems, including national security, climate change and cancer treatment.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the Fermilab scientists who built the machines as "humbly extraordinary." He said the SQMS Center represents some of the best minds in the world.

"The SQMS Quantum Garage signals a new era in this field," Pritzker said. "By building on Fermi's unique strength in related accelerator technology and particle physics ... this center represents the best of our national quantum initiative."

The 6,000-square-foot facility is one of the largest of its kind in the country. SQMS Center has trained hundreds of students since opening in 2018, and the new lab will be a training space for quantum scientists, engineers, and technicians.

The lab features new cryogenic refrigerators that can reach near absolute zero. Using the tools in the new quantum garage, scientists will have the potential to discover dark matter and new gravitational wave sources.

After the ribbon cutting, Fermilab offered guided tours of the new facility and roundtable discussions with industry leaders and Fermilab directors.