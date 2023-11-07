Dogs, rabbits, cat die in Aurora house fire
Updated 11/7/2023 6:31 PM
Eight pets died in a house fire Monday afternoon in Aurora.
The fire happened around 5:10 p.m. in the basement of a 1½-story wood-frame house in the 400 block of Center Avenue. A resident got out safely, but three dogs, a cat and four rabbits died.
It took about 15 minutes to put the fire out. The home is uninhabitable. The resident was not injured.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.