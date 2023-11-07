Dogs, rabbits, cat die in Aurora house fire

Eight pets died in a house fire Monday afternoon in Aurora.

The fire happened around 5:10 p.m. in the basement of a 1½-story wood-frame house in the 400 block of Center Avenue. A resident got out safely, but three dogs, a cat and four rabbits died.

It took about 15 minutes to put the fire out. The home is uninhabitable. The resident was not injured.