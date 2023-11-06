Voices Unlimited Chorus debuts with holiday concert

A new chorus will present its debut concert featuring popular Christmas and holiday choral songs on Dec. 3.

Created over the last eight months with singers from Elgin and surrounding communities, the Voices Unlimited Chorus, led by founder and director David Barth, will present "Let the Season Begin" at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St. in East Dundee.

The concert will feature guest violinist Jennifer Silk and guest organist Gary Lichthardt. Silk will be featured when the chorus sings "A Celtic Silent Night," as well as pre-concert gathering music. Lichthardt will be featured playing "A Suite of Christmas Classics for Organ."

Tickets are $10 and $5 for those under age 12. Tickets are available by emailing davidabarth@comcast.net or calling (630) 707-1221 with your request. Checks should be made payable to Voices Unlimited. Tickets are also available at the door.