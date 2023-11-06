Naperville police investigating crash at Apple store as burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at the Apple store in downtown Naperville.

Naperville police were called to the store, located on W. Jefferson St., shortly before 6 a.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into the store. When police arrived, they found the car, which was abandoned by the driver, in the store, said Kelley Munch, senior communications specialist for the city.

Munch said a preliminary investigation shows the car crashed into the store around 5:56 a.m. Three suspects then exited the vehicle, took an undisclosed amount of electronics from the store and then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived.

The car used to drive into the store, a beige Hyundai Elanatra, is believed to be stolen out of Lisle, Munch said.

The Naperville store has been the target of robberies in the past.

No one could be reached at the Naperville store, but work crews were on site making repairs to the entrance and a gate inside the store. An automated recording on the store's phone line on Monday notes the store is closed until further notice.