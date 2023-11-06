Man critically hurt in single-vehicle crash in Rutland Township

A 37-year-old Gilberts man was critically injured when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree early Monday in Rutland Township, Kane County sheriff's officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on McCornack Road.

An initial investigation indicates the 2012 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading south on McCornack before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree, authorities said.

During the crash, it appears the truck rolled over at least once, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The man's cellphone alerted 911 to the crash. The driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Due to the severity of his injuries, he has since been transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center in Park Ridge, for head and shoulder fractures, the sheriff reports.

The reason the truck went off the road has not been determined.