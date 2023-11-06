Free concert to honor those who served

The Round Lake Area Community Concert Band will perform a free concert honoring all who have served the country Wednesday. "Of Honor and Valor Eternal" will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, off Hook Drive just west of Route 83 in Round Lake Beach. The band is sponsored by the Round Lake Area Park District and has been performing for more than 40 years at various venues/locations throughout the area. Membership is available to high school-age musicians or older, including those who want to restart their playing. Visit rlapd.org/music.