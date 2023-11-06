'Everybody looked up to Ken': Former colleagues remember slain Wheeling police officer

Wheeling police officer Ken Dawson was shot to death Nov. 5, 1985, while responding to a burglary.

He was only 41.

Nearly 40 years later, memories of his service and sacrifice remain strong. Several former police officers and other first responders gathered Sunday morning outside the village's police station for a memorial service in Dawson's honor.

"Everybody looked up to Ken," said former police Cmdr. Bill Stutzman, who responded to the scene the night of Dawson's death and exchanged gunfire with his killers. "He was one of those guys that knew the job inside out."

To this day, Wheeling police officers wear should patches and ride in patrol vehicle bearing the inscription "KRD 123" -- Dawson's initials and badge number.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Wheeling police officers wear a patch with the inscription "KRD 123," the initials and badge number of Ken Dawson.

Joe Dawson, Ken's nephew, said he was inspired by his uncle to become a police officer in 1991. He would go on to serve nearly 30 years with the Wheeling Police Department.

"He was a great guy. Had a heart of gold," he said of his uncle. "He was very well liked at the police department and in the community."

"I did a ridealong with him and I got the bug," Joe Dawson added. "He said it's not the easiest job in the world, but it was rewarding. He was always looking to help people. He would bring home stray animals and stray people and help out where he could."

Dawson, at the time a 15-year police veteran, was shot to death while confronting burglary suspects in the village's Cedar Run subdivision.

"Ken got on the air and said, 'I need someone here immediately," Stutzman recalled. "As I pulled in, the two offenders had jumped into their car and they were attempting to leave. They had their lights off. I cut in front of them. They rammed into my car. I jumped out. The passenger fired at me from inside the car. I got out and hit the ground. I got up. I returned fire. They had backed up and were actually able to get around my car."

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Police officer Kenneth Dawson, who was shot and killed on the job 40 years ago, is honored with this memorial outside the Wheeling Police Department.

Greg Rubinkowski recalled serving on an ambulance the night of the shooting. He said he and another paramedic performed CPR on Dawson before rushing him to Holy Family Hospital, with the help of police in surrounding communities who blocked intersections to speed their ride.

"So we had a straight shot. No traffic," he said.

Brothers Tyrone and Larry Strickland later were captured and convicted of Dawson's murder. Larry Strickland received a life sentence, and Tyrone Strickland initially received the death penalty. That sentence was commuted to a life term in 2003 by former Gov. George Ryan.

Tony Cinquegrani, a former Wheeling police sergeant, noted that Tyrone Strickland requested a clemency hearing last year.

"In Kenny's honor we should make sure that his sacrifice was not in vain," he said. "Anytime either of the Strickland brothers appears in front of the parole board, we need to make it clear that those two murderers should remain in prison for the rest of their lives."