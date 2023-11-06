Body found Saturday in Fourth Lake identified as missing hunter from Lake Villa
Updated 11/6/2023 5:38 PM
Daily Herald report
A body recovered Saturday from Fourth Lake has been positively identified as Patrick Serzynski, 60, of Lake Villa who was last seen Oct. 30 hunting in the area.
Preliminary results of an autopsy Monday indicated the death was consistent with drowning, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
The body was recovered about 10 a.m. Saturday following extensive searches of the lake and nearby marshes.
Some of Serzynski's personal property was found in a previous search near a duck blind at the lake. Based on the man's clothing and general description authorities believed the body found Saturday was Serzynski.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Foul play is not suspected, according to the coroner's office.
