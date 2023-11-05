Naperville's Knoch Knolls Nature Center hosts "Terrific Turkeys"

The Naperville Park District is hosting free activities for families to learn more about turkeys in November.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center will host "Terrific Turkeys" on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20-22. Activities include making a turkey craft, learning about turkey wattles, snoods and beards, turkey games, turkey crafts, turkey calls and books about turkeys. No live animals will be included in the event.

"Terrific Turkeys" will be held in the river room of the center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20-22.

No registration is required, but a parent must accompany children to the event.