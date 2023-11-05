Model train fans flock to DuPage fairgrounds for Great Midwest Train Show
Updated 11/5/2023 5:27 PM
Daily Herald report
Model train fans were in hobbyist heaven Sunday as dozens of fellow enthusiasts, experts and vendors filled the DuPage County Fairgrounds for The Great Midwest Train Show.
More than 170 exhibitors were on hand for the event, which featured three buildings of train displays, a free test track and model trains kids could run.
