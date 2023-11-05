Model train fans flock to DuPage fairgrounds for Great Midwest Train Show

Model train hobbyists check out some of the items on display Sunday during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Ronan Monaghan, 8, of Chicago checks out scale trains for sale Sunday during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Scott Babich of Pingree Grove peruses N-gauge locomotives with his stepson Brody Bertog, 4, during the Great Midwest Train Show on Sunday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. "I love it," Babich said of the show. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

An HO-gauge train cruises the tracks on the main stage Sunday during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Nico Baxter, 2, and his mom Melissa of Plainfield admire an O-gauge train Sunday as it cruises the tracks during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Daily Herald report

Model train fans were in hobbyist heaven Sunday as dozens of fellow enthusiasts, experts and vendors filled the DuPage County Fairgrounds for The Great Midwest Train Show.

More than 170 exhibitors were on hand for the event, which featured three buildings of train displays, a free test track and model trains kids could run.