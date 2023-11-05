'It's a sensitive issue': Invest in Kids scholarship program hangs in the balance

A yard sign urging Illinoisans to contact their legislators to save the "Invest in Kids" private school scholarship program pictured in Chicago last month. Capitol News Illinois/Hannah Meisel

Supporters of the Invest in Kids scholarship tax credit program rally in the Capitol rotunda last week in an effort to persuade lawmakers to extend the program before its scheduled end-of-year expiration. Capitol News Illinois/Hannah Meisel

The Illinois General Assembly's veto session this week should be a cliffhanger for a scholarship program that's unleashed a fight over public and private school funding.

The Invest in Kids initiative will expire Jan. 1 unless lawmakers approve an extension. So far, "I don't know if there's a path yet to get it passed," Democratic state Rep. Marty Moylan of Des Plaines said.

Democratic state Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates agrees. "Based on my observations ... the votes are not there," he said Friday.

The program helps lower-income families afford private schools through scholarships funded by donations that topped $75 million in 2022-2023. Individuals that contribute to Invest in Kids receive a 75% tax credit, and that's fueled criticism that it siphons money from public schools, drawing fierce opposition from teachers unions.

The program, however, has been life-changing for Sanjuana Cardona of Waukegan, whose three sons attend Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein thanks to scholarships. Concerns about bullying and violence at local public high schools prompted Cardona to seek another option.

"Carmel is safe, Carmel is amazing," she said. "We are so happy and blessed my kids can attend but the problem is tuition,"

Private school representatives flooded the Capitol with students in October begging lawmakers to save their scholarships.

The issue is fraught for the Democratic majority. If the program is scuttled Thursday -- the last day of the veto session -- it would impact thousands of students in Chicago, the suburbs and downstate. Currently, 9,656 children and teens have scholarships.

Among them are Cardona's sons -- senior Alejandro, junior Carlos and sophomore Christopher.

They ask: "'If we don't receive the scholarship -- what's going to happen?' I don't want my kids to lose this opportunity," she said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not put his thumb on the scale other than to say he would sign a bill to continue Invest in Kids.

Censure was swift from unions.

"This is especially disappointing because there is no evidence that these policies are beneficial for students," Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery and Illinois Education Association President Al Llorens said in a joint statement.

"The fundamental values of public schools are centered around inclusivity, equality, and fairness."

Republican Senate Leader John Curran supports the program and a compromise bill, which reduces the total donations eligible for tax credits from $75 million to $50 million and would prioritize students in underserved areas.

"The proponents are simply trying to kill this program based on ideology," Curran said. "My wife and I have chosen to send our daughters to public schools in Downers Grove but lower-income families should not be denied that same choice I had."

Curran disputes Invest in Kids costs public schools.

"It is not a voucher, it is a tax credit," he said. And except for a period during COVID-19 "when the governor did not include the statutory increase in the school funding formula, we have met the statutory requirements ... each and every year. This has not taken one penny away from public education," he added.

Democrat Crespo acknowledges "it's a sensitive issue."

"We're talking about real money here," Crespo said. "We're talking about $75 million that the state does not realize by giving out these credits. There are issues and concerns with the separation of church and state. Some of our members feel that the state should not be funding any private or Christian schools."

Benet Academy in Lisle has 36 students receiving scholarships, President William Myers said. Since 2018, 215 Benet students have been awarded scholarships valued at more than $2.6 million.

They include students whose parents are immigrants or suffering from illness and lost work or had economic hardships during COVID-19.

"My heart goes out to all of the students who might have to leave their friends and teachers and go to a new school if the legislature fails to act," Myers said. "Benet Academy has become a more diverse community for the benefit of everyone because of this program."

At Carmel, 95 students have received scholarships since Invest in Kids began in 2018. Currently, 88 students are on a waitlist, Communications Director Caitlin Lees said.

Illinois Department of Revenue data shows out of 9,656 awardees, 3,060 Hispanic students, 32%, and 1,904 Black students, 20%, received scholarships for 2022-2023.

In terms of income, 6,467 scholarship recipients, or 67%, lived in families below or up to 185% of the federal poverty level. The 2023 federal poverty level for a household of four is $30,000.

For Moylan of Des Plaines, "the positives outweigh the negatives. A lot of families are struggling now to find money for tuition. Any chance we have to help them, we should help them."

The program was intended to help low-income students of color, particularly those in disadvantaged neighborhoods in Chicago, advance, Crespo said.

But some Democrats are disappointed there isn't more minority representation, and a number of scholarships were given to students already attending private schools, he added.

Among suburban schools with scholarship recipients are Immanuel Lutheran School in Palatine, Islamic Foundation School in Villa Park, Marmion Academy in Aurora, Rochelle Hill Jewish High School in Deerfield, St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, St. Peter School in Geneva, Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst, and Westlake Christian Academy in Grayslake.