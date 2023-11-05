 

Body recovered from lake believed to be missing Lake County hunter

  • Patrick Serzynski

    Patrick Serzynski

 
Updated 11/5/2023 10:12 AM

A body believed to be that of a missing hunter from Lake Villa was recovered Saturday from a lake, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Patrick R. Serzynski, 60, was last seen hunting Monday morning near Fourth Lake.

 

Sheriff's deputies and Lake Villa firefighters recovered the male body at about 10 a.m. Saturday, following days of extensively searching the lake and nearby marshes. Based on the man's clothing and general description, authorities believe the body is that of Serzynski.

Previous searches had resulted in the recovery of some of his personal property near a duck blind at the lake.

Deputies said foul play is not expected.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy, which may provide some additional insight on what caused his death.

