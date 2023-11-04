 

What to expect on the Kennedy Expressway this week

  • Looking east toward the Chicago skyline at the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago. More ramps are closing on the inbound Kennedy starting Monday with work expected to last two weeks.

      Looking east toward the Chicago skyline at the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago. More ramps are closing on the inbound Kennedy starting Monday with work expected to last two weeks. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2023

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/4/2023 12:14 PM

Three new ramps will close on the inbound Kennedy Expressway Monday allowing crews to rehab pavement as part of a three-year, $150 million project.

The ramps comprise North Avenue to the expressway, and the inbound Kennedy to Armitage Avenue and Division Street.

 

Illinois Department of Transportation planners anticipate the ramps will reopen in two weeks.

IDOT also announced ramps from the inbound Kennedy to North and from Armitage to the expressway will be accessible in mid-November.

The agency anticipates wrapping up 2023 construction in late fall. IDOT kicked off the project in March and is fixing the inbound lanes this year. A total of 36 bridges will be rehabbed between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street, along with pavement patching as needed. In addition, the gates that open and close the reversible lanes will be updated, and Hubbard's Cave will get a fresh coat of paint and new LEDs. In 2024, IDOT will close the reversible lanes to repair the bridge decks and the Reversible Lane Access Control system. Work will continue on Hubbard's Cave. In 2025, construction will shift to the outbound Kennedy.

