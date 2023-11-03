Personalized tributes to veterans grow in 'tree' at Arlington Heights library

Patrons take photos of The Veteran's Tree tribute Wednesday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Memorial Library

About 40 people, including those pictured here, worked to create handmade ornaments during launch of The Veteran's Tree Wednesday night at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Memorial Library

A child admires The Veteran's Tree, a community-created tribute to those who served in the military. The exhibit is in place through Nov. 27, at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Memorial Library

Just ahead of Veterans Day, a 7-foot "tree" has sprouted in the Arlington Heights Memorial Library featuring personalized ornaments of local veterans.

The branches of the tree -- actually a large banner in place between two poles -- began to take shape Wednesday night during a launch event for The Veteran's Tree, a community-created exhibit celebrating Arlington Heights' veterans and their families. Nearly 40 people made ornaments featuring photographs, handwritten sentiments and details about their loved one's service.

Organizers hope The Veteran's Tree, similar to a living tree from season to season, will change and grow throughout the month as tributes to men and women who served in the military are added.

Another decorating event is planned for Sunday, Nov. 12, after a patriotic performance by the Arlingtones a cappella chorus, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library's Hendrickson Room.

Patrons also can request a take-home kit of art supplies and instructions on how to make an ornament by emailing the library at programs@ahml.info.

Photos should be 3-by-5-inches or smaller, but not exceed 4-by-6-inches, officials say.

This exhibit is a partnership between the library and SALUTE, INC., a Palatine-based nonprofit that supports the financial, physical and emotional needs of injured military service members, veterans and their families. The organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The tree will be in place on the first floor of the library through Nov. 27.