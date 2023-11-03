Facing long road to recovery, injured Kane County sheriff's detective remains positive

Lake County sheriff's police dog Dax last week received the 2023 Hero Dog Award from the German Shepherd Dog Club of America. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Kane County Sheriff's Detective Brian Anderson, here with wife Michelle and their 2-year-old daughter, faces a long recovery after suffering critical injuries in an on-duty crash Oct. 23. Courtesy of the Anderson Family

Kane County Sheriff's Detective Brian Anderson is facing a long and difficult recovery -- one that'll be measured in years, not days or weeks -- from devastating injuries suffered in an on-duty crash Oct. 23.

But Anderson's colleagues tell us he's up to the challenge, bolstered by daily hospital visits from colleagues and an outpouring of support from the law enforcement community and the public.

"Detective Anderson's spirits have been good despite his injuries," sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Wasson said via email Thursday. "He is an extremely positive person and has maintained a positive outlook throughout this incident."

Anderson has undergone four surgeries for multiple leg fractures and other serious injuries, according to an online fundraiser launched this week to help him and his family through his recovery.

"He will be in a wheelchair for several months and is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation center in the next week," Wasson told us. "We are unsure as to the timeline of him being able to return to work. However, in terms of full recovery, it will be years, not weeks or months."

Anderson, 33, was on his way to conduct surveillance on a robbery suspect just before 7 a.m. Oct. 23 when his unmarked vehicle was struck head-on by a large pickup truck hauling a trailer along Route 47 near Pingree Grove, police have said.

According to the online fundraising page, the detective was trapped in his vehicle for 45 minutes before first responders could free him from the wreckage and airlift him to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital's Level 1 trauma center in Downers Grove.

The driver of the pickup and his two passengers were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Illinois State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said Thursday the investigation into the crash remains open and ongoing. A search of Kane County court records did not reveal any charges yet filed in connection with the collision.

How you can help

The Yard Foundation, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides funding and other assistance to first responders, and their families who are in need, is running the online fundraiser for Anderson's family. You can find it at www.theyardfoundation.org/support-detective-brian-anderson.

The fundraiser aims to raise at least $25,000 to help the Anderson family pay for medical costs, home modifications and other care and resources they'll need during the detective's recovery.

Older may be wiser

If you're like us, you probably thought scam victims are mostly older folks who may be less savvy about online fraud and other high-tech trickery.

And if you're like us, you'd be wrong.

At least that's the finding of a new report published by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, which says younger people are being ripped off more than their elders.

"Fully 81% of people ages 18-24 reported losing money when targeted by an online purchase scam," said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. "Identifying how this age group is being targeted and how they are impacted by scams will raise awareness and help block scammers' success."

The report, entitled "Targeting our youth: How scams are impacting ages 18-24," highlights scam types, tactics and trends based on data submitted to the BBB Scam Tracker between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 24, 2023.

The top five riskiest scams for 18- to 24-year-olds are employment, online purchase, cryptocurrency, rental and investment, the report indicates. Employment scams accounted for 30% of the reports, costing the victim a median $1,819.

The study found that younger victims are targeted by text message or internet messaging more than other age groups, as well as over social media sites such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Some tips from the BBB:

• If a job offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Always do background research on any job offer. A big red flag here is when scammers promise good wages with remote jobs that require few specific skills.

• Avoid making quick purchases while browsing social media. Scammers will offer hard-to-find products at low prices to get you to buy. Then, they don't deliver.

• Fake trading websites can look very professional. Visit BBB.org to research companies and find businesses you can trust.

• Only deal with secure websites -- ones with an address that begins with "https" and have a lock symbol on the address bar.

Still a good boy

The exploits of Lake County sheriff's police dog Dax have been well documented -- from catching bad guys, to saving one life after another, to even appearing on the "Today" show.

Now Dax can add another notch to his collar.

Last Saturday, Dax received the German Shepherd Dog Club of America's "2023 Hero Dog Award," the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

He and partner Deputy John Forlenza traveled to Springfield to accept the award and perform a demonstration, with a hand from Alex Rothacker of TOPS Kennels, at the German Shepherd Dog Club of America National Specialty Show.

"His track record is what really sets him apart from nearly any other canine in the country," sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told Daily Herald Staff Writer Doug Graham. "Dax has located well over 100 people that are either missing, in distress or fleeing a violent crime. There is rarely a week that goes by where he isn't called to conduct a track of someone -- and nearly every track he is assigned results in success!"

