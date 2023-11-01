These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
JERUSALEM -- The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.
Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 1, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:
1,400
Number of people killed in Israel
8,525
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
125
Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank
5,431
Number of Israelis injured
21,543
Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
2,050
Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
250,000
Number of Israelis displaced
Over 1.4 million
Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza
240
Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
5
Hostages released or rescued
217
Aid trucks let into Gaza
33,960
Residential units destroyed in Gaza
Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent