State police report 70 weather-related crashes after snowfall

Icy roads from Tuesday's early snowfall contributed to a slew of crashes including a fatal collision in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police reported Wednesday.

Over 70 property damage crashes and 18 personal injuries were reported on Chicago area highways and state routes between midnight and 8 a.m., Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said.

The inbound Edens Expressway was shut down for several hours near Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center during the Wednesday morning rush, WBBM reported.

Also, a 10-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-394 in Sauk Village, shutting down all lanes. A secondary collision followed when an SUV rear-ended a semitrailer truck. The SUV driver, a 36-year-old man from Chicago, was killed, authorities said.

Elsewhere, a state police squad car, which was parked with the emergency lights flashing, was hit as the trooper helped with a separate crash.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and wear their seat belts. ISP remind motorists that they are required to move over and slow down for emergency and disabled vehicles," Albert-Lopez said.