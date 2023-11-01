Kane County clerk planning demonstrations of new voting machines

The Kane County Clerk's Office will hold public demonstrations of the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment at a series of events at libraries and community centers, Clerk John Cunningham announced.

The equipment will debut in the March 19, 2024, primary election.

"The new equipment is an upgrade of our current equipment and voters will be familiar with how to use it," Cunningham said in a news release. "Many of the same voter-friendly and easy-to-use functions exist on the new equipment."

Upgraded features in the new equipment include a touch screen instead of the scrolling wheel and a printed paper version of the voting summary.

Demonstration dates and locations include:

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin

• 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 13 at Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

• 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove

• 3-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Town & Country Public Library, 320 E. North St., Elburn

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Vaughan Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

• Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kane County Flea Market, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

• 1-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva

• 3-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Aurora Public Santori Library, 101 S. River St., Aurora

• 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16 at Dundee Township Randall Oaks Library, 500 Randall Road, West Dundee

• 12:30-4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Dundee Township Fox River Valley Library, 555 Barrington Ave., West Dundee

Cunningham said his office also will be providing more information electronically on its website and social media sites.