Gurnee woman critically injured in crash that pinned her between vehicles

A 44-year-old Gurnee woman pinned between two cars in a crash Wednesday morning might still be alive because of passersby who provided first aid before police and fire officials could get to the scene.

Gurnee police Detective Shawn Gaylor said passing motorists spotted the woman lying on the pavement, rushed over and applied tourniquets to her legs. Gaylor said hospital officials believe their actions may have saved the woman's life.

The woman became critically injured around 7:45 a.m. while standing between her BMW SUV and a Chrysler Minivan. She and another driver had been in a minor crash at the traffic signal on an eastbound lane of Grand Avenue near Lawson Boulevard and the woman was surveying the damage, officials said.

While the woman was between the two vehicles, the driver of a Nissan sedan failed to notice the vehicles in front of them were stopped and crashed into the back of the minivan, which lurched forward and pinned the woman, officials said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, police said.

Gaylor said she does not know the extent of the woman's injuries.

It's unclear whether any citations or charges will be issued to the driver of the Nissan, who Gaylor said has been cooperating with investigators.

The crash closed eastbound Grand Avenue for around three hours, officials said.

Lake County's Major Crash Assistance Team is helping Gurnee police with the investigation.