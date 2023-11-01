 

Eruption of Eurasia's tallest active volcano sends ash columns above a Russian peninsula

  The Klyuchevskoy volcano, one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, erupts Sunday in Russia's northern Kamchatka Peninsula. Huge ash columns erupted from Eurasia's tallest active volcano on Wednesday, forcing authorities to close schools in two towns in the region.

Updated 11/1/2023 6:48 AM

MOSCOW -- Huge ash columns erupted from Eurasia's tallest active volcano Wednesday, forcing authorities to close schools in two towns on Russia's sparsely populated Kamchatka Peninsula.

The eruptions from the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano sent ash as high as 8 miles above sea level, officials said.

 

There were no reports of injuries, but officials ordered schools in Ust-Kamchatsk and Klyuchy closed as a precaution. Each town has a population of about 5,000. Klyuchy is located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the volcano and Ust-Kamchatsk 30 miles away.

The 15,255-foot stratovolcano has been active in recent years and released lava in June.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 4,100 miles east of Moscow, is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, geysers and geothermal springs.

