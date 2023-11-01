Cause of house fire north of St. Charles under investigation
Updated 11/1/2023 1:54 PM
Officials are investigating the cause of a fire which significantly damaged a single-family home north of St. Charles early Tuesday morning.
Several agencies responded to combat a house fire on the 35W500 block of Hillcrest Ave. at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
No one was present at the time of the fire and no one was injured by the blaze. The homeowners were on a trip out of state, sheriff's officials said.
The Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force has been called to investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.