Cause of house fire north of St. Charles under investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire which significantly damaged a single-family home north of St. Charles early Tuesday morning.

Several agencies responded to combat a house fire on the 35W500 block of Hillcrest Ave. at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

No one was present at the time of the fire and no one was injured by the blaze. The homeowners were on a trip out of state, sheriff's officials said.

The Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force has been called to investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.