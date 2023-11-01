Carpentersville boy, 16, charged in teen's slaying

A 16-year-old Carpentersville boy has joined his older cousin in facing first-degree murder charges stemming from last week's fatal shooting of a teenage boy in a parked vehicle.

Jimmy Medina, of the 200 block of Ensenada Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the Oct. 25 killing of 17-year-old Anthony R. Aragon Jr., authorities said Wednesday.

He is in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, awaiting a first appearance hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

His cousin, 19-year-old Alan U. Medina, faces the same charges in connection with the shooting, which injured two other teens sitting in the same vehicle. He's been ordered held in custody pending his next scheduled court appearance Nov. 15.

Kane County prosecutors allege that the Medinas were riding in a vehicle together the night of Oct. 25 when they came upon a vehicle parked in the 0-100 block of Robin Road in Carpentersville. Authorities allege that one or both of the accused fired shots from a handgun into the other vehicle.

Aragon was shot in the head and died later that night, authorities said. Two other teens were struck by bullets and are recovering, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carpentersville Police Department at (847) 551-3481, or (847) 428-8784 after hours.