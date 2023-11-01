Bridgeview man mourns over 30 relatives killed in Gaza
Updated 11/1/2023 1:00 PM
Mohammed Abu Realh gets the same message from loved ones in Gaza whenever they have access to the internet.
"Thanks to God we have one more day that we are still alive," the message reads.
But others haven't been able to escape the destruction in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. Abu Realh said more than 30 members of his family, including two brothers-in- law and their families and children, have been killed in Gaza.
On Tuesday, community members, friends and family gathered at the Mosque Harlem Center, 9340 S. Harlem, in Bridgeview for a traditional azza service during which mourners paid respects to Abu Realh's family.
Article Comments
