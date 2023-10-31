These schools in DuPage and Kane counties are among the top 10% in the state

Wheaton North High School in Wheaton is among the Illinois schools to earn an "exemplary" rating on this year's state report card. That makes it among the top 10% performing schools in the state. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois State Report Card designates schools into five categories: exemplary, commendable, targeted, comprehensive and intensive. Exemplary schools are defined as schools whose performance is in the top 10% of all schools statewide.

The following schools in DuPage and Kane counties were designated as exemplary:

Benjamin District 25

Benjamin Middle School, West Chicago

Bloomingdale District 13

Westfield Middle and Dujardin Elementary, both in Bloomingdale

Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89

Park View Elementary, Glen Ellyn

Wheaton Community Unit District 200

Wheaton North High School, Emerson Elementary, Washington Elementary and Wiesbrook Elementary, all in Wheaton

Downers Grove Grade School District 58

Fairmount Elementary and Highland Elementary, both in Downers Grove

Elmhurst District 205

Bryan Middle, Sandburg, Field Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, all in Elmhurst

Glen Ellyn District 41

Hadley Junior High and Forest Glen Elementary, both in Glen Ellyn

Indian Prairie Community Unit District 204

Neuqua Valley High School, Robert Clow Elementary, Patterson Elementary, Oliver Julian Kendall Elementary, all in Naperville; and Metea Valley High School in Aurora

Lisle Community Unit District 202

Lisle High School and Lisle Elementary

Naperville Community Unit District 203

Naperville North High School, Madison Jr. High, Ellsworth Elementary, Highlands Elementary, Prairie Elementary, Scott Elementary, River Woods Elementary, Meadows Glen Elementary, all in Naperville

West Chicago Elementary District 33

Gary Elementary, West Chicago

Aurora East Unit District 131

CI Johnson Elementary and Fred Rodgers Magnet Academy, both in Aurora

Batavia Unit District 101

HC Storm Elementary, Batavia

Central Unit District 301

Central Middle School, Burlington; Country Trails Elementary, Elgin

Community Unit District 300

Eastview Elementary, Kenneth Neubert Elementary, both in Algonquin; and Hampshire Elementary

Geneva Community Unit District 304

Geneva Community High School, Heartland Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Harrison Street Elementary and Fabyan Elementary, all in Geneva

St. Charles Community Unit District 303

Wasco Elementary, Wasco; Ferson Creek, St. Charles; Corron Elementary, South Elgin; Norton Creek Elementary, West Chicago