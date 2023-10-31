These schools in DuPage and Kane counties are among the top 10% in the state
The Illinois State Report Card designates schools into five categories: exemplary, commendable, targeted, comprehensive and intensive. Exemplary schools are defined as schools whose performance is in the top 10% of all schools statewide.
The following schools in DuPage and Kane counties were designated as exemplary:
Benjamin District 25
Benjamin Middle School, West Chicago
Bloomingdale District 13
Westfield Middle and Dujardin Elementary, both in Bloomingdale
Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89
Park View Elementary, Glen Ellyn
Wheaton Community Unit District 200
Wheaton North High School, Emerson Elementary, Washington Elementary and Wiesbrook Elementary, all in Wheaton
Downers Grove Grade School District 58
Fairmount Elementary and Highland Elementary, both in Downers Grove
Elmhurst District 205
Bryan Middle, Sandburg, Field Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, all in Elmhurst
Glen Ellyn District 41
Hadley Junior High and Forest Glen Elementary, both in Glen Ellyn
Indian Prairie Community Unit District 204
Neuqua Valley High School, Robert Clow Elementary, Patterson Elementary, Oliver Julian Kendall Elementary, all in Naperville; and Metea Valley High School in Aurora
Lisle Community Unit District 202
Lisle High School and Lisle Elementary
Naperville Community Unit District 203
Naperville North High School, Madison Jr. High, Ellsworth Elementary, Highlands Elementary, Prairie Elementary, Scott Elementary, River Woods Elementary, Meadows Glen Elementary, all in Naperville
West Chicago Elementary District 33
Gary Elementary, West Chicago
Aurora East Unit District 131
CI Johnson Elementary and Fred Rodgers Magnet Academy, both in Aurora
Batavia Unit District 101
HC Storm Elementary, Batavia
Central Unit District 301
Central Middle School, Burlington; Country Trails Elementary, Elgin
Community Unit District 300
Eastview Elementary, Kenneth Neubert Elementary, both in Algonquin; and Hampshire Elementary
Geneva Community Unit District 304
Geneva Community High School, Heartland Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Harrison Street Elementary and Fabyan Elementary, all in Geneva
St. Charles Community Unit District 303
Wasco Elementary, Wasco; Ferson Creek, St. Charles; Corron Elementary, South Elgin; Norton Creek Elementary, West Chicago