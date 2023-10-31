These schools are among the top 10% performing schools in the state
The Illinois State Report Card designates schools into five categories: exemplary, commendable, targeted, comprehensive and intensive. Exemplary schools are defined as schools whose performance is in the top 10% of all schools statewide.
The following schools in Cook and Lake counties were designated as exemplary:
Arlington Heights District 25
Greenbrier Elementary, Ivy Hill Elementary, Patton Elementary, Windsor Elementary, all in Arlington Heights.
Des Plaines Elementary District 62
South Elementary in Des Plaines
Elk Grove Township District 59
Forest View Elementary, Mount Prospect
Glenview Consolidated Community District 34
Springman Middle, Glen Grove Elementary, Glenview
Henking Elementary, Hoffman Elementary, all in Glenview
Mount Prospect District 57
Lincoln Middle and Fairview Elementary, both in Mount Prospect
Northbrook Elementary District 27
Hickory Point and Shabonee Elementary, Northbrook
Northbrook District 28
Northbrook Junior High, Greenbrier Elementary, Meadowbrook Elementary, all in Northbrook
Northbrook/Glenview District 30
Maple School, Northbrook; Willowbrook Elementary, Glenview; Wescott Elementary, Northbrook
Palatine Township District 15
Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Hoffman Estates
Park Ridge District 64
Franklin Elementary, Park Ridge
Prospect Heights District 23
MacArthur Middle School, Prospect Heights
Schaumburg Township District 54
Thomas Dooley Elementary, Schaumburg; MacArthur International Spanish Academy, Hoffman Estates; Hoover Math and Science Academy, Schaumburg; Frederick Nerge Elementary, Roselle.
Palatine- Schaumburg Township High School District 211
JB Conant High School, Hoffman Estates; William Fremd High School, Palatine; Schaumburg High School; Hoffman Estates High School
Northwest Suburban High School District 214
John Hersey High School, Arlington Heights; Prospect High School, Mount Prospect
West Northfield District 31
Field School, Northbrook; Henry Winkelman Elementary, Glenview
Barrington Community Unit District 220
North Barrington Elementary, Arnett C. Lines Elementary, Barrington
Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128
Libertyville High School, Vernon Hills High School
Fremont District 79
Fremont Elementary, Mundelein
Grayslake District 46
Woodview Elementary, Grayslake; Park East Elementary, Round Lake
Kildeer Countryside District 96
Kildeer Countryside Elementary, Long Grove; Country Meadows Elementary, Long Grove
Lake Zurich Community Unit District 95
Seth Paine Elementary, Hawthorn Woods; May Whitney Elementary, Lake Zurich; Spencer Loomis Elementary, Hawthorn Woods
Libertyville District 70
Butterfield Elementary, Libertyville
Oak Grove District 68
Oak Grove Elementary, Libertyville
Rondout School District 72
Rondout Elementary, Lake Forest
Wauconda Community Unit District 118
Robert Crown School, Wauconda