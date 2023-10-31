These schools are among the top 10% performing schools in the state

John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights is among the Illinois schools to earn an "exemplary" rating on this year's state report card. That makes it among the top 10% performing schools in the state. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois State Report Card designates schools into five categories: exemplary, commendable, targeted, comprehensive and intensive. Exemplary schools are defined as schools whose performance is in the top 10% of all schools statewide.

The following schools in Cook and Lake counties were designated as exemplary:

Arlington Heights District 25

Greenbrier Elementary, Ivy Hill Elementary, Patton Elementary, Windsor Elementary, all in Arlington Heights.

Des Plaines Elementary District 62

South Elementary in Des Plaines

Elk Grove Township District 59

Forest View Elementary, Mount Prospect

Glenview Consolidated Community District 34

Springman Middle, Glen Grove Elementary, Glenview

Henking Elementary, Hoffman Elementary, all in Glenview

Mount Prospect District 57

Lincoln Middle and Fairview Elementary, both in Mount Prospect

Northbrook Elementary District 27

Hickory Point and Shabonee Elementary, Northbrook

Northbrook District 28

Northbrook Junior High, Greenbrier Elementary, Meadowbrook Elementary, all in Northbrook

Northbrook/Glenview District 30

Maple School, Northbrook; Willowbrook Elementary, Glenview; Wescott Elementary, Northbrook

Palatine Township District 15

Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Hoffman Estates

Park Ridge District 64

Franklin Elementary, Park Ridge

Prospect Heights District 23

MacArthur Middle School, Prospect Heights

Schaumburg Township District 54

Thomas Dooley Elementary, Schaumburg; MacArthur International Spanish Academy, Hoffman Estates; Hoover Math and Science Academy, Schaumburg; Frederick Nerge Elementary, Roselle.

Palatine- Schaumburg Township High School District 211

JB Conant High School, Hoffman Estates; William Fremd High School, Palatine; Schaumburg High School; Hoffman Estates High School

Northwest Suburban High School District 214

John Hersey High School, Arlington Heights; Prospect High School, Mount Prospect

West Northfield District 31

Field School, Northbrook; Henry Winkelman Elementary, Glenview

Barrington Community Unit District 220

North Barrington Elementary, Arnett C. Lines Elementary, Barrington

Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128

Libertyville High School, Vernon Hills High School

Fremont District 79

Fremont Elementary, Mundelein

Grayslake District 46

Woodview Elementary, Grayslake; Park East Elementary, Round Lake

Kildeer Countryside District 96

Kildeer Countryside Elementary, Long Grove; Country Meadows Elementary, Long Grove

Lake Zurich Community Unit District 95

Seth Paine Elementary, Hawthorn Woods; May Whitney Elementary, Lake Zurich; Spencer Loomis Elementary, Hawthorn Woods

Libertyville District 70

Butterfield Elementary, Libertyville

Oak Grove District 68

Oak Grove Elementary, Libertyville

Rondout School District 72

Rondout Elementary, Lake Forest

Wauconda Community Unit District 118

Robert Crown School, Wauconda