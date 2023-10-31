Students invited to engineering night at CLC

High school and College of Lake County students are invited to meet with representatives from Illinois universities regarding careers in engineering from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Willow Café at CLC's Grayslake campus on Washington Street west of Route 45. At 7 p.m., CLC engineering instructors will give an overview of how students can search for and apply to engineering school. Professional engineers will be available to speak with students about their engineering discipline, how to choose a major, career advice and how to prepare for jobs in engineering. Tours of the Baxter Innovation Lab will be available. Students and parents should enter from Washington Street, park in lots 8 or 9 and enter the T-Wing through door T-1.