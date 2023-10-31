Smash your pumpkins Saturday in Elgin

Elgin will hold a pair of "Pumpkin Smash" composting events Saturday to let residents sustainably dispose of pumpkins and gourds.

The events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in parking lots at the Elgin Sports Complex, 709 Sports Way, and the southwest corner of Kimball and North Grove, near 250 N. Grove Ave.

Residents may smash their pumpkins or just hand them off to volunteers. The pumpkins will be composted, which keeps them out of landfills, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps create a natural fertilizer for soils.

Plain, clean pumpkins of any size will be accepted. Acrylic paint is acceptable but all decorations, such as yarn, stickers, plastic, glitter and candles must be removed from the pumpkins.

Event attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a zero-waste kit, designed to help incorporate reusable products and eliminate waste.