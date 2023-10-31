Police: Beach Park man brought AR-15 to unruly Antioch party

A Beach Park man is facing multiple weapons charges after police say he brought a loaded rifle with armor-piercing rounds to an unruly party Saturday in Antioch.

Tabiest Hearton, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon and was denied pretrial release during a Sunday hearing.

Antioch police officials say Hearton left the loaded AR-15 in his vehicle. It was found with the safety off and a magazine that held extra ammunition attached.

Hearton faces 12 years in prison if convicted.

His arrest happened after police were called to a home on the 200 block of Ida Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday for complaints about a large party and other noise complaints. Police encountered roughly 300 attendees.

Police said the party was organized by individuals from outside the village who had "caused similar disturbances in other communities throughout Lake County." It took more than four hours for Antioch police, with help from neighboring departments, to disperse the party, officials said.

Numerous citations were also issued to the homeowner and several partygoers, including social hosting, disorderly conduct and other property code violations.