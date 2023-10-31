Palatine woman identified as driver killed when car crashed into house Monday

Authorities today identified an 85-year-old woman as the driver killed Monday afternoon when her car went off the road and struck a utility pole then a house in Palatine.

Rina Casiello of Palatine was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:54 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Quentin Road and Hillside Street, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy today to determine a cause of death.

Palatine police said no other injuries were reported, and the home that was struck was damaged but remains inhabitable.

The crash remains under investigation by the Palatine Police Department and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit.