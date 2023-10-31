Late night garage fire leaves Aurora home uninhabitable

An Aurora home was left uninhabitable after a late Monday night garage fire extended into the house.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 3000 block of Secretariat Drive on the city's east side just before 10:45 p.m. for reports of a garage fire.

The home's two residents were able to escape before firefighters arrived and were uninjured.

In addition to the garage fire, firefighters soon discovered the blaze had extended into the interior of the home.

It took nearly 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on scene for another three hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

No firefighters were injured either.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was reported.

The residents were able to find temporary housing with other family members, fire officials reported.