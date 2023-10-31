Lake County property transfers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 27, 2023
Antioch
$595,000; 19845 W Woodmere Terrace, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Dona J Tindell to Luminita Bivol
$501,000; 40426 N South Newport Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bluff Lake Venture Llc to Thomas Dorgan
$498,500; 1085 Waterview Circle, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Oleg S Sokolov to Frederic Cloutier
$475,000; 1218 White Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Paul J Jelinek to Daniel J Joyce
$465,000; 1327 Morning Dove Lane, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kramer Trust to Ryan L Kay
$450,000; 454 Nelson Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Brian Schweigel to Kevin Liebe
$435,000; 895 Forestview Way, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Steve A Newby to David Cook
$425,000; 42270 N Center St., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Andrea K Mayes to Nicholas Capp
$420,000; 788 Derby Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Bart A Winkler to Joshua Johnston
$415,000; 930 Heather Glen Court, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by James M Mumaw to Joshua Bauwens
$405,000; 1453 Redwing Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Daniel A Romani to Alex Ladin
$392,000; 850 Woodland Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lori Birmingham to James Bolender
$385,000; 1381 Dove Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lawrence E Powers to Kimberly T Smith
$376,000; 977 Autumn Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by George Guenther to Steve Ayala
$375,000; 1189 Kevington Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Alyson Wytas to Kathleen Lynn See
$350,000; 24530 W Highview Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Stacey Cameron Weigand
$345,000; 41599 N Lotus Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kevin M Baker to Gurpreet S Rangi
$339,000; 42425 N Park Ln W, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Trustee to Dean A Deglinnocenti
$339,000; 22605 W Silver Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Redbud Investment Partners Llc to Sonia A Antolec
$335,000; 767 Creek Bend Lane, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Joshua Johnston to Diana Delacruz
$335,000; 70 W Old MillTrail, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Laura Petroff to Kayla Renee Martin
$335,000; 1062 Neuhaven Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Edgar Jimenez to Darius Smith
$330,000; 24158 W Bayview Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Carole M Rotchford to John Hoffmann
$325,000; 42657 N Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ted Falkiewicz to Margarita Castro
$300,000; 133 North Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Angeldream Homes Llc to Jorge Arellano
$280,000; 25592 W Woodlawn Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Bill Giannakakis
$272,500; 1048 Bishop St., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Keith Hasselburg to Molly Rogers
$270,000; 420 Edgewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Singleton Trust to Danny Arana
$265,000; 281 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Marvin J Krase to Andrew Paul Romig
$252,000; 39753 N Tee Side Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Cynthia D Mckenney to Brian James Wright
$250,000; 618 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Shawn M Holt to Shannon Gotshall
$250,000; 26307 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lauren I Bennett to Joshua Hanna
$230,000; 22039 W North Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Bertler Trust to Justin R Norman
$229,000; 23119 W Lake Shore Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Roman E Pietrucha to Staci L Thomas
$225,000; 680 Main St., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John I Tegelman to Alexander Kulikovskiy
$225,000; 27851 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kris Ann Teska to Dallas L Lawson
$219,000; 25227 W Claridan Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Riverside 22 Llc to Stephanie Oller
$216,500; 1186 Mark Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Court Trust to Mackenzie P Splitt
$210,000; 26276 W Grapevine Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Joey R Marcomb to Mark S Flohr
$183,500; 39851 N Harbor Ridge Dr Unit 383, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Joseph Rodgers to Briana Armstrong
$182,000; 486 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Susan B Swanson to Luis Cesar Orozco Ramirez
$140,000; 24110 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Gross Trust to Gabrielle Clark
$130,000; 42414 N Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bartholomev J Bloese to Patricia Smarto
$125,000; 40720 N Il Route 83, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gregory M Burch to Katy Pacheco
$121,000; 780 Highview Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Rosa Castaneda
$95,000; 38811 N Lakeside Place, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Gustavo Chavez
$68,000; 41738 N Dot Place, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ted Falkiewicz to Greg J Smith
$60,000; 25282 W Hawthorne Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Paul E Moczek to Jason Hatton
Beach Park
$335,000; 11129 W Wadsworth Road, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Pedro Irizarry to Bartol Martinez Avila
$320,000; 38768 N Gish Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Sheehan Trust to Mario Carmona
$300,000; 39301 N Melbourne Court, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Karen Mycanka to Paige Moritz
$285,000; 11939 W 33rd St., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Naomi P Estrada to Mario A Mandujano
$260,000; 10241 W Bairstow Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Oscar Alvarez to Brianna Peet
$250,000; 37791 N De Woody Road, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Gm1 Properties Llc to Jacob Stanley
$245,000; 37916 N Northern Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Andrea B Holt Batalia to Brian Velazquez
$225,000; 37924 N New York Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by David Lopez to Vanessa Marouina
$210,000; 13226 W Sheffield Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gerald M Zenko to Wayne Christian
$206,000; 39097 N Aberdeen Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Diane K Musillo to Rita Paulson
$200,000; 39307 N Melbourne Ct Unit 4394, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Nancy K Lahare to Sonia Rios Albarran
$195,000; 39643 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Carol A Peter to James Sposkoski
$192,000; 38918 N Sheridan Road, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Luz M Calhoun to James Anthony Mayo
$180,000; 10243 W Crissy Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Accelerant Properties Llc to Melissa Cisneros
Deerfield
$780,000; 216 Willow Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Irene Minkov to Tyler Rosenson
$750,000; 420 Shannon Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jack Siegel to Kathryn Marie Maly
$629,000; 1101 Laurel Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Zippy Llc to Shimon Kahan
$565,000; 1422 Hackberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Craig H Goldsmith Trust to Leighanne Teodorescu
$560,000; 908 Fairoaks Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Rto Property Llc to Nathan B Navarro
$440,000; 20758 N Aspen Court, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by John Talbot to Delia Pena Urquiza
$429,000; 709 Juneway Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Yujuan Wang to Gina Schwartz
$420,000; 1016 Sheridan Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Laura Eisenberg Jachim to Amanda Roxanne Jason
$405,000; 1245 Kenton Road, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Mackin Trust to Denise L Hillinger
$405,000; 1029 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mary Connaught to Jojo Properties Llc
$340,000; 1249 Linden Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Gabriella A Pantle to Mark Pantle
$340,000; 1039 Linden Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Jacquelyn Majeski to Richard W Cornwall
$325,000; 829 Swallow St., Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Line Discretionary Supplementa to Ivan Sabadakh
$320,000; 352 Kelburn Rd Unit 222, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Felix Trust to Anh N Tong
$295,000; 351 Kelburn Rd Unit 314, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Phillips Trust to Linda K Mason
$285,000; 1155 Camille Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Michael J Cappiello to Giuseppe De Palma
$280,000; 630 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Valdimir Kjorveziroski to 630 Inverrary Llc
$255,000; 15873 W Pekara Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Amd Property Investments Llc to Orfaesther Arreola
$245,000; 1428 Inverrary Ln Unit B, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Enes Beganovic to Anima Priyadarsini
Fox Lake
$750,000; 11 Lakeside Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Brian Graybill to Joseph E Bender
$465,000; 65 Wells St., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Michael F White to Glenn J Dulski
$390,000; 184 E Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Janine M Schramm to Kevin A Digiovine
$285,000; 27833 W Anchorage Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Mcnally Trust to Barbara J Sodko
$262,000; 44 E Oak St., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jane L Dowdy to Mychael Shane
$247,000; 7207 Oxford Circle, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Schwind Trt to 7207 Oxford Llc
$225,500; 626 Key Largo Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Susan Vanderspool to Melissa Hagood
$220,000; 68 Woodhills Bay Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Donna Hamilton to Patrick Feil
$213,000; 611 Key Largo Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Jennifer M Gussarson to Timothy D Rice
$210,000; 7204 Hastings Cir Unit 334, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Lucille Simpson to Diane M Shaw
$195,000; 602 Fox Ridge Dr Unit B, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lauren M Young to Mercedita Gallardo
$195,000; 520 Fox Ridge Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Adam D Rehm to Myla Galicia
$192,500; 172 Forest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Timothy B Perrin to Prajwal Shetty
$180,000; 78 North Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Svetlana Ortenberg to Erik Hirt
$150,000; 7314 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Michael S Samborski
$150,000; 22 N Pistakee Lake Rd Unit 3C, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Dillon Tinsley to Christopher S Fuit
$125,000; 7430 Clarendon Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Iva G Olcott to Jamie Tomaino
$125,000; 7317 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Reinwald Trust to Joyce Ferguson
$125,000; 24 N Pistakee Lake Rd Unit 2D, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Eichler Trust to Andrew A Ludena
$115,000; 7424 Clarendon Ct Unit 83, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Anna Komorous to Sherry Ann Schultz
$111,000; 58 Vail Colony Unit 3, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Badamtsetseg Batsukh to Madelyn Labriola
$100,000; 141 Christopher Way, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Michael Oheron to Mark Austin
$86,000; 55 Vail Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dan De La Fort to Paige Thompson
$71,500; 38 Bermuda Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by James A Polanis to Mary Schwandelik
$71,000; 38 Bermuda Colony Unit 4, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Peter F Schweda to Eric Tokarek
$66,000; 1182 Deerpath Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Miroslav Mornirovic to Mark Miller
Gages Lake
$270,000; 18567 W Old Gages Lake Road, Gages Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Victor Gomez to Kendrick D Bell
Grayslake
$550,000; 33246 N Lake Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Perna Trust to James Nykiel
$530,000; 18890 W Linden Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jerome R Serwa to David J Dulaney
$471,000; 33819 N Pine CreekTrail, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Stucky Trust to Andrew P Hood
$465,000; 793 Alleghany Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by James W Allen to Charles Salto
$431,000; 33041 N Stone Manor Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Yates Trust to Natalie Venell
$430,000; 1590 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Reema Ahmad
$411,000; 140 WestTrail, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Ronald D Hord to Brittnee E Grego
$405,000; 33550 N Ivy Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Erik L Heinz to Kelly A Adams
$400,000; 30755 N BlackhawkTrail, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Stephen R Obert
$389,000; 1135 Hummingbird Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Neil Flynn to Rebecca L Neiduski
$386,500; 1614 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Parthasarathy Vijayarangan
$365,000; 395 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sean Cooper to Denise Sixsmith
$362,000; 1606 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Travis A Petrofsky
$360,000; 18956 W Orchard Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Lawrence B Hilliard to Brian Deloncker
$355,000; 17707 W Dartmoor Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Hilary J Negele to Kevin Dubose
$355,000; 1598 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Sri Anupama Rao Kalavacherla
$350,000; 33651 N Winnebago Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by John E Nilles to Robert Ogden
$350,000; 2273 Carillon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Comber Trust to Robert Novatnik
$350,000; 1205 Warwick Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jonas Feliciano to Ammad Qazi
$345,000; 1001 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James D Rossman to Scott Michael Ryan
$340,000; 255 Penny Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Barbara De Nekker to Steven Lukaszewski Ii
$340,000; 1617 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Moses Christian
$328,000; 17696 W Warren Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Susan A Brown to Jacqueline A Komeza
$325,000; 17534 W Winnebago Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Putman Trust to Jaime Flores
$310,000; 279 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jason Fabisiak to Isra Mustafa
$302,500; 180 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Skowron Trt to Joanna Lukaszek
$295,500; 349 S Slusser St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Quinlan J Ribordy to Jonathan Swearengen
$290,000; 32857 N Alleghany Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bruce Campbell to Payam Ghalili
$276,000; 33121 N Eastview Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Herbert Juarez to Predrag Vulovic
$265,000; 1390 Belle Haven Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Timothy James Matzl to Kobe Lear
$265,000; 1057 Chadwick Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jared Pritz to Moorthy Pallapothu
$262,500; 312 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Clarie Anastos to Dhandapani Nattarayan
$257,500; 2331 Ashbrook Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Cynthia Ann Sproul to Mark E Pleasant
$251,000; 33268 N Mill Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Constance E Hohner to Floriberto Martinez Ramirez
$240,000; 167 Augusta St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Miglena Stoyanova to Rebecca D Winn
$238,000; 325 Highland Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by William A Metzler to Alicia Armstrong
$221,000; 707 Stuart St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Eagle Real Estates Investments to Samantha Price
$220,000; 79 Keeneland Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by De Monte Builders Inc to Jeffrey S Williams
$189,000; 79 Pimlico Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Andrew A Hiller to Cody Wilgus
$182,500; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 416, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jb Exotics Llc to Pearl Melchor
$159,500; 1450 Lancaster Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Rachael E Klabunde to Andrew Drobnytskyi
$155,500; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 107, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Alan G Kogerup Trust to Badger State Investments Llc
$155,000; 564 Pheasant Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Janet Anoya to Cinthia Castaneda Aponte
$150,000; 17865 W Kewaunee Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Aiardo Trust to Carly Allyce Aiardo
$148,000; 108 Center St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Lutz Trust to John E Miller
$119,000; 19637 W Brae Loch Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nora L Winkowski to Greg E Hinkley
$100,000; 18622 W Hickory Place, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Peters Trust to Derek Arthur Peters
Gurnee
$780,000; 1007 Portsmouth Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Andrew M Damore to Nilay Patel
$725,000; 6721 Revere Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Monique C Hines to Rajesh Gupta
$547,000; 6275 Murifield Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Sean Michael Mackley to Mark Nabor
$540,000; 956 Charles Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Kenneth Laube to Michael Bettercourt
$495,000; 716 Cohasset Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kenneth L Carrano to Andrew Pettit
$490,000; 17177 W Gurnee Gln, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ronald B Conley to John K Buolamwini
$479,000; 7182 Presidential Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Steven Clarkson to Ryan Behrman
$470,000; 33879 N Summerfields Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Andres Rogel to Benny Rajesh Jothi Selva Rathinam
$440,000; 1434 Kingsbury Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Marat Kagan to Bryan Driver
$425,000; 6295 Doral Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Robert J Morris to Peter Jacobs
$425,000; 2043 Ironwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jonathan Doshier to Hamsa Swaminathan
$420,000; 903 Adderly Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by James J Bieber to Tarik Koric
$420,000; 245 Suda Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Noice Trt to Jonathan Zapolski
$420,000; 1520 Greystone Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Yue Xu to Chamkaur Maan
$416,000; 1344 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by James L Pumphrey to Christian Gomez
$405,000; 18067 W Hampshire Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by David W Graehl to Elizabeth M Zaccari
$400,000; 1468 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Rachel Culp to Andrew John Nitch
$381,000; 1583 Millstone Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey J Newton to Ayodele Abimbola
$380,000; 1068 Whittington Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Ravi Kiran Marada to Aaron Brown
$375,000; 1461 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Stanford Trt to Ankur Agrawal
$370,000; 6254 Old Farm Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mihael Trt to Edgar Castellanos
$367,000; 6291 Formoor Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Sandra L Chmelik to Irina Myronenko
$365,000; 36854 N Rosedale Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Gary G Kelver to Esteban Medina
$365,000; 2443 Lawson Blvd, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by S&g Brothers Llc to Juvenal Perez
$365,000; 1945 Franklin Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Theresa M Lieberum to Paul G Nehring
$365,000; 1300 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Christian Gomez to Chen Qian
$350,000; 1981 Madison Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Joshua Ryan Petersen to Carlos Flores
$345,000; 4298 Greenbriar Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Burkett Trust to Amarylis De Jesus
$345,000; 4120 W Oglesby Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Eric D Somer to Joseph E Disbrow
$345,000; 16005 W Mulberry Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Amy M Burkhardt to Martin P Kvasnicka
$344,500; 1428 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Alexandra E Oseguera
$344,000; 263 Pilgrims Path, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeremy Griffin to Avery Finden
$340,000; 4008 Stoney Island Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Steve Yu Estate to Agustin Barajas Corona
$340,000; 1467 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Peter J Slowik to Thin Yu Tun
$339,000; 5160 Winona Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Norma Nenonene to Ana L Neri
$325,000; 396 Farmgate Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Agin Trust to Wesley K Owens
$315,000; 1980 Lawson Blvd, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Scott Mcwilliams to Turatbet Akylbekov
$302,000; 376 Belle Plaine Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Scott P Helland to Theodore D Brooks
$297,000; 4270 Birch Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by James L Bury to Jeffrey R Giles
$295,000; 3400 Atlantic Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jenny Orellana to Ashley Michelle Alberto
$294,000; 433 Hickory Haven Dr E, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Robert J Kuderko to Erica Flores
$280,000; 34257 N Homestead Rd Unit 3, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Danny M Rozenblat to Eric Gibbs
$270,000; 6720 Roanoake Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Mutina Roni Maimbo to Blair Lenora Himes
$270,000; 36587 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Osiel Carrillo to Jennifer C Wade
$260,000; 4940 Glendale Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Arthur B Crowley to Michael C Wendt
$260,000; 18114 Lindenwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Lakeland Development Corp to Juventino Gonzalez Marban
$259,000; 6715 Nantucket Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Beverly Landry to Maria Patricia Rivas Martinez
$258,000; 1473 Auburn Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Heidi Beaudreault to Brian Michael Miklovic
$255,000; 17794 W Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Peter J Mysliwiec to Ryan Lentz
$254,000; 4412 Robin Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Miguel Adames to Wilmer N Ordonez Mendoza
$250,000; 18629 W Karen Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dhanishwari N Manna to Cdin Thanga Cherput
$245,500; 36895 N Northwestern Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Frances T Leskovec to Scott Baker
$240,500; 5778 Delaware Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Shawn B Depke to Julio A Farfan Neira
$240,000; 37089 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Thomas E May to Matthew J Reynolds
$240,000; 17860 W Salisbury Dr Unit 165, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Bayer Trust to Amy Mcnamee
$232,000; 17828 W Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mariusz Solak to Cesar Ortega
$231,000; 1536 Cedarwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Denisa Kerekes to Georgi Tondev
$225,000; 7077 S Stratton Ln Unit 7077, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Darryl R Strong to Anthony P Cairo
$225,000; 1422 Sherwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Yadira Prado Valencia to Maggie Gomez
$217,000; 1410 Sherwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Derek O Reed to Lynette V Perry
$215,000; 17397 W Chestnut Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Anna Stanchinskaya to Michael Gutierrez
$185,000; 727 Colby Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Giovanni Ramos to Belh Properties Llc
$172,000; 5144 Coventry Ln Unit 9BI, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Ammini Jacob to Eugenijus Svincovas
$169,000; 662 Beth Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Fojudzki Trust to Connor Caplis
$145,000; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 107, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jeffrey Galzer to Richard Javier Mendoza
$130,000; 690 Chandler Rd Unit 311, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Susan Ann Kirby to Thomas Graham
$128,000; 912 Bidwell Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Jessica Francis Angelos to Cindy E Dauer
$125,000; 5844 Heatherridge Dr Unit 104, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Peter W Gesell to Laurie Shields
Hainesville
$378,000; 361 Deer Run Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by John W Scifers to Maria D Quintana Corona
$315,000; 307 E Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jaclyn A Bak to Alex B Ssebayizzi
$248,000; 363 N Tower Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Oles Oleksiyenko to Dmytro Kosachov
Hawthorn Woods
$790,000; 76 Tournament Dr N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jerry J White Trust to Franklin E Mueller
$720,000; 130 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Nawar Saddi
$710,000; 195 Boxwood Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jonathan W Mckinley to Thomas Magna
$700,000; 31 Acorn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael W Wary to Shrey Sinha
$688,000; 59 Open Pkwy N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Andrew Park
$685,000; 8 Orchard Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Branko Tupanjac to Mehran Shadman
$654,500; 69 Open Pkwy S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Satish Charo to Anthony L Louis Dimaggio
$625,000; 23048 W Bonnyrigg Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Foderaro Trust to Preet Kanwal Singh
$590,500; 7 High Point Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Erin J Carmody to Lauren Leopold
$589,000; 25180 N Ivy Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Adam Olszewski
$585,000; 81 Open Pkwy S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Ed Carfora to Charles B Hall
$540,000; 5 Shearwater Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Gary Kupsak to Michael P Duffy
$500,000; 17 Middletree Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Cartolano Trust to Nicholas Blackshaw
$440,000; 143 Glen Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Frank L Malitz to Halyna Bidyuk
$420,000; 5 Winged Foot Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Anthony J Biell Iv to Eric I David
$407,500; 21 Lynn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Oscar Maldonado to Neil Schroeder
$381,500; 5 Red Tail Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Adam M Fox to Edmund Eng
$150,000; 34 Old Lake Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Christopher S Haley to David Anderson
Highland Park
$785,000; 942 Marvell Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lyons Trust to Elias Kadri
$780,000; 3535 Patten Rd Unit 4E, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kimberly A Farrell to Steven M Slutsky
$750,000; 354 Dell Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jacob Ecanow to Alan Zindler
$727,000; 1104 Kent Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Johannes Jansen to Rutvij Dave
$725,000; 3000 Warbler Place, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Nancy Hepner Goodman to Coby Yudkowsky
$700,000; 885 Edgewood Road, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Robert Weinstein to Trevor Schwartz
$686,500; 1894 York Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Jamie Drake to Andrew S Gershon
$675,000; 452 Beech St., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Bernstein Trust to Ashley Jennings Claire
$645,000; 1601 Robin Hood Place, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Cameron Leith to Noel Gomez
$630,000; 3355 Old Mill Road, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Spitz Trt to Petra Bachmaier
$593,000; 1971 Linden Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Stephen T Herczeg to Thomas Roland Obryan III
$570,000; 1762 Mccraren Road, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Leslie Joyce Herzog to Devin Paul Tolentino
$565,000; 485 Pleasant Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John P Kluge to John Anders Hansen Ii
$560,000; 683 Vine Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Gescheidle Trust to Georgia Kalligeros
$550,000; 2835 Summit Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Robert Chapman
$549,000; 1380 Nyoda Place, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Caryn Lickerman to Peter W Russell
$513,000; 679 Vine Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Dana Jo Muller to Howard S Masters
$476,000; 354 Park Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Paul R Goldstein to Alexander Bridge
$450,000; 2628 Roslyn Circle, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Keith Hedberg to Ahmedjan Properties Llc
$399,000; 1694 1st St., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Heller Trust to John Satter
$340,000; 1475 Saint Tropez Court, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Durra Trust to Kevin Cullather
$299,000; 1157 Deerfield Place, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Arindam Mukherjee to Shirley Payton
$275,000; 2020 Saint Johns Ave Unit 405, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Earl Goldsmith to Ernest Slotar
$265,000; 1906 Linden Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Diane Gould Demarteau
$250,000; 851 Laurel Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Susan Quaid to Adam Solowiej
$235,000; 1250 Park Ave W Unit 436, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cam Real Estate Investments Ll to Gerard Rojas
$185,000; 556 Onwentsia Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Brugioni Trust to Dominic Ugolini
$175,000; 2086 Saint Johns Ave Unit 203 & PU 26, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jennifer Spanier Stiasny to Bhaskar Shetty
Highwood
$599,000; 4 Rienzi Lane, Highwood; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Conjor Llc to Jamie Lynn Keller
$550,000; 511 Lockard Lane, Highwood; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cabana Series III Trust to Diana Oberman
$330,000; 214 S Central Ave., Highwood; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Beatrice M Caselli to Juan Jose Garcia
Indian Creek
$500,000; 1624 Sienna Court, Indian Creek; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Eric Boisvert to Gregory Treysman
$480,000; 824 Peter Court, Indian Creek; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Narendranath Maddi to Sailesh Joshi
Ingleside
$775,000; 26137 W Stanton Bay Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Morreale Trust to Brett Cooper
$475,000; 36910 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Stephanie L Welter to Christopher Costante
$372,500; 26578 W Pleasant Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Barbara A Watters to Anthony Dizon
$310,000; 26246 W Marshall Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William Fayerweather to James Corcoran
$270,000; 35611 N Grove Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Juan Amador to Lisa Bratcher
$268,000; 34790 N Long Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Custom Development Llc to Giovanni Ramos
$203,000; 36797 N Ridge Road, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Usa Home Solutions Llc to Nicholas Cioccio
$175,000; 36867 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jacinda Lopez to Kevin Joseph Michalec
$160,000; 35032 N Ingleside Drive, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kelly Velasco to Catherine M Freeland
$160,000; 34621 N Catherine St., Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Raheel Ali to Marina Abramova
$157,000; 401 N Lincoln Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nippersink Llc to Steven Klasinski Jr
$155,000; 26348 W Blackhawk Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Ryan Moretti to Michael K Bennett
$130,500; 25184 W Mitchell Court, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Silco Group Llc to Seth W Larson
$120,000; 26768 W Wooster Lane, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Fred H Shak to Calvin C Whitney Jr
Island Lake
$539,500; 1949 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Brianna Wicinski
$447,500; 28375 W Burnett Road, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Ingrid Chesser to Dakota Washok
$425,000; 27625 N Oak St., Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kinnare Land Trust to Richard E Hultgren
$425,000; 1941 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Kevin Noland
$387,000; 705 River Oaks Lane, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kroll Trust to Piotr Parzych
$320,000; 3604 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Adrian Alvarado
$280,000; 229 Newbury Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Nicholas Fredona to Richard B Deron
$262,000; 402 Forest Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Natalie Basgall to Rafal Krzemien
$235,000; 4332 Waters Edge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Laura Simeon to Thomas Ray
$230,000; 4313 Blue Iris Court, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Malcolm Baillie to Linda M Scherdin
$210,000; 3809 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by William Todd Sunderhaus to Sargon Tamo
Kildeer
$745,000; 21705 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Leonid Fliman
$715,000; 20702 N Long Meadows Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Roy W Glassey Jr to Robert Bachkosky
$230,000; 21194 W Preserve Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Preserve Development Llc to Anthony Wojewocki
Lake Bluff
$730,000; 324 W Prospect Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Christian Cigan to James Flint
$715,000; 418 Green Bay Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Michael Allan Coleman to Truett Asti
$715,000; 400 Thorn Valley Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Thomas J Driscoll to Chandler Gegg
$650,000; 117 E Hawthorne Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Michael D Thomas to James P Dempsey
$332,500; 110 Meadowbrook Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hersh Singh to Fei Chen
$289,000; 128 Huntington St Unit 24-E, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Nancy C Clark to Susan E Thomas
$235,000; 111 Meadowbrook Ln Unit 44-B, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chilombian Llc to Evelina S Stankevich
$206,000; 3275 Stratford Ct Unit 2-D, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Zafar Qureshi to Catherine N Toscano
$206,000; 1208 Quassey Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Threshold Residential Properti
Lake Forest
$790,000; 674 Timber Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Lorenzo D Divito to Erick Dinkel
$790,000; 318 Brampton Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John C Wan to Thomas Andrew Capatbo
$779,000; 754 Highview Terrace, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Elizabeth B Sperry to Lori D Doyle
$751,000; 1190 Winwood Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Reidy Trust to Matthew Purmal
$745,000; 15 S Winston Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Skinner Trust to Maribeth Corbett
$725,000; 1881 Farm Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Fuad Sulayman to Jongwoo Cha
$719,000; 62 E Westminster, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Bruce J Birney to Adam R Maciorowski
$580,000; 121 Niles Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Vicki F Douglas to Jacek D Iwanski
$515,000; 665 Highview Terrace, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Balkrishna S Bajaj to Robert Russell Dunevant
$450,000; 479 Illinois Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Rose A Sloan to Benjamin Huey
$450,000; 104 Washington Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Ivan Gnatyuk
$390,000; 1507 N Mckinley Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Diana M Nardick to Szymon J Wybitula
$345,000; 1350 N Western Ave Unit 212, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by David A Trace to Irene Slusarenko
$319,000; 1260 N Western Ave Unit 203, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Murawski Trt to Kenneth Erlander
$227,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit 235, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Myroslav Zayachkivskyy to Michael Mickim
Lake Villa
$775,000; 414 ShoshoniTrail, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Brunhilde Waelter
$505,000; 715 Landen Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Yingling Survivors Trust to Mark Underwood
$500,000; 18627 W Lazy Acre Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Amber Popa to Kathryn V Cervantes
$493,000; 36938 N Wildberry Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Arcadio Hidrogo to Shibu S Chirayil
$485,000; 36883 N Fernview Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Nichol Y Mangino to Adam Basler
$460,000; 36922 N Wildberry Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Sailesh Babu Athreya to Victor Michael Marcelino
$457,500; 18794 W Westwood Place, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Stevan Zach Perovich to Robert P Lynch
$430,000; 3631 N Deefview Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Rbp Llc to Kathryn Mielke
$385,000; 21925 W Brentwood Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Peggy J Bogenschutz to Carly Taylor
$370,000; 82 Winddance Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Andrew M Owen to David Allen Hubbard
$367,000; 1611 Elderberry Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Daniel B Pecoraro to Andrew Pruski
$362,500; 23453 W Liberty Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Reiner Trust to Kurt M Byrne
$357,000; 257 Indian Ridge Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Ashley Johnson to Gary Crawford
$345,000; 420 Clearview Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Melissa L Tabor to Kevin J Glabowicz
$330,000; 1104 OaktreeTrail, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Mark E Otis to Timothy J Heiney
$325,000; 2165 N Masters Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Alvin J Rampaul to Pedro L Cortez
$321,500; 25788 W Arcade Dr N, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Stephan Blatt to Sean Szlak
$275,000; 25367 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Kurtis Joseph Krey to Cody S Barber
$271,500; 23793 W Rosemont Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kimberly T Smith to Chelsea Olson
$260,000; 37071 N Capillo Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Christopher Biggs to Luis D Lira
$260,000; 1435 Carriage Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Thomas L Hill Jr to Thomas L Hill III
$255,000; 25449 W Lehmann Blvd, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Freeston Trust to Fidel Lopez
$251,000; 38989 N Maple Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Sarah Lippeth to Bradley M Flaschner
$250,000; 868 Fieldstone Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Manuel Perez to Home Equity Savers Ltd Retirem
$230,000; 718 Baxter Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Abraham Bradshaw
$225,000; 3716 N Piper Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Christian Conner to Cipriano Diaz
$222,500; 723 Baxter Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by John Anderson Jr to Patricia A Jakub
$220,000; 629 Winchester Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Francessco Galati to Caren S Joyner
$212,000; 37439 N Antonio Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Christine Merkle to Maciej Kaszubski
$160,000; 22236 W Morton Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Andrea J Lentine to Sarah C Krause
Lake Zurich
$786,000; 624 Orchard Pond Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Dan Shon to Naimesh Chaudhari
$640,000; 787 Handley Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mohsin Kazmi to Owen Lynch
$630,000; 1282 William Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John P Rouleau to Frank Stompanto
$595,000; 1435 Cheswick Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dushanka Lowe to Achhar Sing
$565,500; 291 Denberry Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Marcin Kazimierz Klepinowski to Peter Parvanov
$514,000; 776 Edelweiss Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Blechschmidt Trust to Dennise Rosado Ramirez
$505,000; 1060 Millbrook Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert M Trattner to Daniel A Gorecki
$500,000; 610 Andrew Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Andrew Wilkerson to Christopher Michael Franzen
$495,000; 1173 Tracie Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Achhar Singh to Kelly Pizzo
$485,000; 585 Red Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jeffrey Sink to Jose Ortega Lara
$471,000; 23732 N Valley Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mila Snitkovsky to Sandhya Rani Perumalla
$467,500; 186 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Elizabeth Posner
$438,000; 196 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Sri Harsha Chebrolu
$432,500; 194 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Soumyo Mukherjee
$427,500; 900 Interlaken Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Tocke Trt to Elizabeth A Volpa
$424,000; 190 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Steven R Williams
$421,000; 500 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Anis Brilliant to James E Young
$418,000; 188 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Nyamgerel Zandan
$407,000; 192 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Hamzah Hisham Alboush
$400,000; 1120 Country Club Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Bryan Kidd to Sandra Stone Hawson
$357,000; 800 Brookfield Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Millar Trt to Radoslaw Podraza
$350,000; 21283 W Pepper Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Linda M Iverson to Priyanka Jayavel
$345,000; 201 Sunset Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by 201 Sunset Llc to Jatinder Bhardwaj
$340,000; 384 Glen Farm Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Melissa Morris to Cristian M Calin
$340,000; 23529 N Field Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Anthony Valladares
$335,000; 335 Pebble Creek Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Allen E Curington to Calin G Dobai
$334,000; 40 Pine Tree Row, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Steven Levine to Ricardo E Perico
$333,000; 21668 W Ravine Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Rachel Ruginis to Sergii Pryimak
$282,000; 948 Evanston Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by John J Fredin to Noel Patino
$280,000; 363 KimTrail, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Luzmaria Levya
$279,000; 240 Rosehall Dr Unit 200, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Eng Trust to Julia Lazzara
$275,000; 76 Golfview Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Patricia Ditkoff to Patricia Hurwitz
$275,000; 3 Jean Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Pawel Pyszynski to Krzysztof Lukasz Kowalczyk
$270,000; 200 Rosehall Dr Unit 200, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jesal Indra Patel to Kevin Davidson
$263,000; 23733 N Quentin Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Aleksandr Agadjanov to Igor Predko
$240,000; 363 KimTrail, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Ann M Mcginnis to Kendall Partners Ltd
$240,000; 260 Rosehall Dr Unit 130, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Mortgage Asset Management Llc to Jill S Thurmond
$181,000; 123 PotawatomiTrail, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Igor Predko
Lakemoor
$409,000; 32011 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Linda Molina
$402,500; 32019 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Raul Romero Suarez
$390,000; 32359 Sawyer Court, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chris Simale to Luis D Ramirez
$363,000; 32041 N Great Plaines Ave., Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Cordell Kallick to David Schmidt
$250,000; 28806 Sawmill Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Danny Oldham to Lori A Merry
$169,750; 31627 Tallgrass Court, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Magdalena Ocampo to Ines Ocampo
$61,500; 32017 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Hdp Savannah Llc to William Ryan Homes Inc
Libertyville
$789,000; 1221 Virginia Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Parry Lau to Robert Peacock
$770,000; 764 E Sunnyside Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Wang Trt to Ben Szelag
$760,000; 1214 Parliament Court, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by James Richard Prister Jr to David W Catanese
$750,000; 1884 Saddle Hill Road, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kevin M Marsh to Matthew Leaf
$683,000; 1210 Avalon Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Kevin J Otte to Sarah Mchatton
$650,000; 816 Arthur Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John Thomas Finnegan Sr to Richard M Kinka
$640,000; 1185 Furlong Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Letchford Joint Trust to Eric Lester
$635,000; 1700 Young Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Munson Trust to Preston John Hartzell
$620,000; 418 Briar Place, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Frederick W Lenn to Matthew Freeman
$620,000; 1729 River Birch Way, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Arai Trust to Margaret M Furlong
$601,000; 836 Fair Way, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Swanson Trust to Emmanual Eliades
$575,000; 658 Parkside Court, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Michael David Hodgson to Matthew D Clausing
$512,500; 1017 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Richard L Dobey to Jan Barkalow
$480,000; 426 Meadow Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kurt W Schultz to Emily Basalla
$476,500; 714 Eton Court, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Mark D Wild to Spencer Giesen
$460,000; 2215 Heathercliff Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Fahle Trust to Anna Galbas
$419,000; 521 S Dymond Road, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert D Benson to Majbrith Brody
$418,500; 148 Finstad Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Christopher Schostok to Kenneth A Young Jr
$418,000; 745 Kenwood Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Cc Affordable Housing Llc to Dennis Dovel
$415,000; 1204 Greentree Court, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sheahan Trust to Cara Horn
$392,500; 106 Sunset Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Paul Kelley to Daniel P Mattson
$380,000; 513 Dawes St., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by William Lyle Fox Jr to Susan Ward Martinez
$346,000; 1500 Riva Ridge Dr Unit 119A, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Aw Services Series Llc Series to Randy A Weinberg
$345,000; 1293 Briarwood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Steve Gurvis to Alissa Brooke Levin
$340,000; 402 Carter St., Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William M Wells to Allison Jane Sadowski
$325,000; 220 N Saint Marys Road, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nevenka Dobritchanin to Jimmy Torres
$323,000; 1216 Gulfstream Pkwy Unit 19C, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Klingeman Trust to Kara Nawrocki
$300,000; 606 Hampton Terrace, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Tesmer Trust to Edward Schmidt
$239,500; 146 W Golf Rd Unit A, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Alyssa Heller to Usti Group Llc
$239,000; 551 W Park Ave Unit F, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Alexander Belomoin to James Trotta
$198,000; 887 Garfield Ave Unit B, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Winter Trust to Angel Marie Manzella
$168,000; 350 Brainerd Ave Unit 5B, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Vachula Trust to Leif Rolfsen
$158,000; 350 Brainerd Ave Unit 7A, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Vachula Trust to Leif Rolfsen
$152,500; 375 W Winchester Rd Unit 205, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Goldin Trust to Matlubur R Khan
$137,500; 400 7th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kay Bryant to Alicia M Ibarra
Lincolnshire
$720,000; 35 Keswick Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Daniel Grijnsztein to Andrew Berk
$675,000; 62 FoxTrail, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Paul Cysewski to Michael Polisner
$560,000; 450 Village Grn Unit 210, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Norman H Crasko to Arnold Silver
$486,000; 12 Provincetown Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Krishna B Killedar to Qi Jiang
$465,000; 20 Beaconsfield Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Louis Seeman to James A Eimerman
$450,500; 21 Lancaster Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by World Travlers Investments Llc to Kathleen A Trychta
$405,000; 20794 N William Ave., Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Peter H Honigmann Jr to Melissa Spencer
$402,500; 425 Village Grn Unit 212, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kristin E Keevins to Alan Hirsch
$357,500; 425 Village Grn Unit 207, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Bremmer Trust to Jong Pil Kim
$355,000; 1915 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Roger Whealy to Manish Patel
$328,500; 5 Ashford Ct Unit 5, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Davis Trt to Shiow Ying Liu
$249,000; 207 Rivershire Ln Unit 108, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Malley Trt to Denise Resnick
$210,000; 205 Rivershire Ln Unit 411, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Lawrence G Zabo to Alexander Benisin
$180,000; 10 Stonegate Circle, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Halford Trust to Alex Karn
Lindenhurst
$550,000; 720 Porter Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Robert A Plohg Trust to Timur Turakulov
$525,000; 716 Porter Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Brijesh Patel to Karen M Schmidt
$490,000; 1214 Meade Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Marcus P Gilman to Jessica Molina
$439,000; 791 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Marilyn D Griffin
$380,000; 486 Nuthatch Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Tiara Gonzalez to Nirushan Mahesan
$375,000; 2636 Delaware Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Donna L Moore to Kyle A Bryant
$350,000; 320 Tanager Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Blaine A Bowers to Praveen Choudhary
$350,000; 2680 Constitution Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sergey Y Tetin to Igor Kolgotin
$330,000; 2619 Providence Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Guillermo Marin to Amber Popa
$321,000; 539 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Patsy Jo Delp to Ashley Lewis
$320,000; 486 Forest View Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Justin L Brooks to Emily Mccarthy
$315,000; 848 Jefferson Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Alexander Johnson to Tyler J Glowacki
$315,000; 691 Monroe Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Karen Schmidt to Helen L Keyzer
$314,000; 107 Chestnut Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael M Kelley to Joshua Becker
$310,000; 2567 Mallard Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Kevin J Nordigian to James Cajigal
$300,000; 521 Harrisburg Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Shawn M Hoffmann to Sarah Blue
$295,000; 787 Federal Parkway, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Joshua R Held to Noah Henry
$285,000; 310 High Point Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Robert Dale Jr Polak Jr to Tiffnay Latherese Curry
$279,000; 69 Orchard Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jeffrey J Terryberry to Angeline Diaz
$265,000; 507 Hillcrest Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by David W Glogovsky to Mohammed Amjed
$262,500; 294 Jasmine Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John M Skowron to Maria C Azmi
$260,000; 2107 Meadow Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Nancy Fernandez Peralta
$225,000; 3183 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael W Long to Amy Loizzo
$220,000; 523 Willow Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Leonard Chimino to Maureen L Ritter
$215,000; 573 Willow Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Lippert Trust to Robert J Archbold
$193,000; 1907 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Antonia Burdette to Kyle Fuller
Mundelein
$770,000; 21925 W Vernon Ridge Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Daniel M Yrigoyen to Clint E Smothers
$670,000; 28987 N Skycrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Keith Schoenfeld to Laura K Troha
$650,000; 431 Banbury Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Leni Z Patten to Kevin M Marsh
$644,000; 3254 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Jimit Patel
$640,000; 26231 N Middleton Parkway, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by James C Pietrasik to Jiang Wang
$632,000; 25837 N Arrowhead Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Volodymyr Hoffman to Piotr Augustyn
$630,000; 3758 Canton Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gary A Jesuit Trust to Ronald A Hlavin
$617,000; 1000 Kasting Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Michael Garippo
$565,000; 868 Tower Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Apak Real Estate Group Llc to Realty North Llc
$560,000; 230 Ambria Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Joseph J Fioretto to Basil Thomas Issac
$540,000; 1357 W Courtland St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Peter John Cotto to Irene Michelle Leskov
$520,000; 521 Salceda Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Michael C Perry to Pooja Bajpai
$490,000; 1625 Brighton Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Ramesh Sharma to Cindy Carbajal
$435,000; 370 Waverly Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Willcox Trust to Renata Karkut
$425,000; 431 Lakeview Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Shadnia Trust to Oleksandr Kramar
$421,000; 2598 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Caltlantic Group Llc to Krish J Patel
$420,000; 833 W Courtland St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Anna Elise Lauren to Erwin Kojzarek
$415,000; 457 S Pershing Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Richard J Benett Ii to Roman Dzwinyk
$411,000; 3275 Comstock Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kritzer Trust to Ellen R Wehrs
$410,500; 2622 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Fredy Alberto Neme Pachon
$410,000; 2031 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Khari Blasingame
$400,500; 2041 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Johnny Gutierrez
$400,000; 304 Bingham Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Gerard S Cook to Haralambos Spyridon Sarivasilis
$396,500; 2602 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to China Robinson
$394,500; 2624 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Ralph Parker
$391,000; 2626 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Anil Kumar Villambi
$380,000; 530 Bunker Hill Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Thompson Trust to George J Lofink
$380,000; 2700 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Cynthia J Kessler
$380,000; 138 Huntington Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Thomas J Lauman Jr to Daniel Slesnick
$375,500; 2696 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Norman Cohen
$374,000; 3256 Hutchinson Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kathleen A Blaszka to Albert De La Cruz Miranda Jr
$374,000; 2037 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Brett Nicholas Kernell
$371,500; 3361 Bagatelle Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Catherine Pepping to Richard J Goodell
$356,500; 2600 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Caltalantic Group Llc to Syed Saad Abdul Fatha
$355,500; 2630 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Abhivan Verma
$350,000; 1731 Leeds Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chung Trust to Maruthi Sarnala
$346,000; 1329 Newport St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mingxu Zhou to Grishma Surabi
$345,000; 957 Thomas Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Thomas Mathew to Ihor Doroshenko
$340,000; 779 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Basil Thomas Issac to Priyanka Yadav Kramer
$336,500; 139 S Pershing Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Lisa C Ashe to Sergio Perez
$335,000; 133 S Hawthorne Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mary Jane Permann to Fernando Aguilera Esparza
$320,000; 1422 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James N Petitti to Isabelle L Spector
$315,000; 1945 Barnhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Michael S Mchugh to Rosamber Vargas Duarte
$310,000; 1408 Manchester Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Burnham Trust to Dung Pham
$303,000; 245 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by K & N Home Investors Llc to Alonso Briceno
$300,000; 1922 Manor Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Katherine Jemine to Isaias Rivera
$295,000; 439 Allanson Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Philip Sencer to Noel A Rodriguez
$295,000; 1225 Manchester Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Barbara Eddy to Anna Erokhova
$290,000; 327 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Marciela Murguia to Ronak S Talati
$290,000; 122 S Lincoln Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Scott D Van De Motter to Kyle Edward Fultz
$288,000; 217 Bingham Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by David S Diller to Edward Sejzer
$282,000; 1422 Wesley Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Boris Vaynman to Lisa T Alvin
$279,500; 108 N Southport Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Kaitlyn Eaton to Miles Adams
$275,000; 452 N Prairie Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Patricia Ellen Madej to Ricardo Trujillo Jr
$267,000; 652 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sangeeta Cornelious to Su Ching Lu
$265,000; 333 Brice Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Rozann M Smith to Jamel Jordan
$253,000; 152 S Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Tyson J Goings to Claudia Miranda
$251,000; 329 S Lakeshore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Gina Watford to Cameron Jobe
$238,500; 140 S Lincoln Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Andres Cisneros to Joselyn Soriano
$235,000; 1186 Highland Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Michael J Hodges to Mark Muno Josely
$230,000; 729 Beach Place, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Saji P Varkey
$225,500; 2033 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Henry Armand Burris
$221,000; 261 N Idlewild Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by James Smith to Samuel Escobar
$220,000; 1031 Glenwood Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by James A Giaimo to Carlos Alonso Alvarez
$175,000; 21271 Andover, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Deflorio Trust to Kyle W Mckiou
$120,000; 555 Deepwoods Dr Unit 1D, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Spirit Properties Illinois Llc to Omnath Properties Llc
$60,000; 28488 N Seminole Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Aaron Glenn to Gerardo Contreras
North Chicago
$242,000; 2236 Wright Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Dh Shaw Mangement Inc to Virginio Urcino Mondragon
$225,000; 2129 Dugdale Road, North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Noe Rodriguez to Sabas Ortiz Jr
$224,500; 1036 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Samuel A Mcknight to Oscar Barrera
$198,000; 1324 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Chiquita D Doss
$175,000; 1224 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Dan S Bieniak to Chavis Thomas
$154,000; 1122 Adams St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Nevermore Investments Llc to Homefix Services & Solutions L
$150,000; 2437 Kennedy Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Willie Proby to Junaid Bakr
$137,000; 3330 Berwyn Ave Unit 117, North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Lorraine Gorski to Jake R Hall
$128,000; 3377 Beacon St Unit 4, North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Brenda Westerberg to Mara Jayde Kuukielewehiwakauik Brown
$125,000; 1321 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Tantra Trust to Francisco Felix Sanchez
$115,000; 1517 Hervey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sharon Hoskins to Fidencio Villa
$112,500; 1715 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Frederick Richards to Reyes Guzman
$90,000; 1541 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to Maria G Guerrero
$80,000; 1419 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John W Roberts to Acorn Homes Llc
Prairie View
$362,500; 20540 N Elizabeth Ave., Prairie View; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Hopper Trust to Sunil Kumar Nahako
$285,000; 20584 N Celia Ave., Prairie View; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Thomas B Hood to Singdha Ojha
Riverwoods
$725,000; 2755 Edgewood Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ellen Frell Levy to Roger L Schoenfeld
$619,500; 2260 Congressional Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Yomtoob Trust to Jose Ismael Nunez Toribio
$590,000; 2349 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Gary Kathoff to Roman Bashechkin
$329,000; 2320 Duffy Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Pba Now Llc to Michael Schmidt
Round Lake
$430,000; 2044 S Jonathan Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Geoff S Paul to Librado Najera
$400,000; 35767 N Fairfield Road, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Bryant D Krause to Juvenal Garcia
$375,000; 528 S Beacon Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by James F Clinton Jr to Victoria M Miranda
$375,000; 420 W Nippersink Road, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Fabian Huerta
$350,000; 34194 N Trillium Way, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Santos Aguilar to Babu Kuttan Daniel
$350,000; 34165 N Needlegrass Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Fernando G Rubio to Julio E Rubio
$348,500; 509 W Park Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Casandra M Slavik to Grzegorz Szewczyk
$340,000; 64 N Savannah Parkway, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Maria L Laubenstein to Carlos Morales
$333,000; 790 S Vintage Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Logan Deer to James C Aviles
$325,000; 506 W Park Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Paul C Yingling to Steven Soblo
$320,000; 254 Spring Valley Way, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Local Properties Llc Series R to Chad Ross Elam
$320,000; 184 S Basswood Court, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Edwin Mauricio Corvera Rodriguez
$312,500; 325 Haywood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Anthony Wintering to Juan Montalvo
$301,500; 287 S Shagbark Court, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Ruslan Makarenko
$295,500; 24586 W Oak St., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Oskar S Acosta to Michael A Blue
$285,000; 313 S Shagbark Court, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Eric R Egle
$267,500; 24511 W Clinton Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Wsh Properties Llc to Alexis Arias
$260,000; 641 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by David Boelter to Matthew Elmo Escrupulo Suarez
$260,000; 208 N Bernice Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Raul Martinez to Vanessa Tellez
$245,000; 761 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Steven J Ostrander to Anna Elise Lauren
$240,000; 398 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Joseph Rudick to Stephen Brancato
$235,000; 687 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Renee J Kapke to Dariusz Hap
$235,000; 523 W Kristina Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Ronald Cass to Laura Alatorre
$198,000; 626 S Curran Road, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Va to James Gagliano
Round Lake Beach
$385,000; 2176 N Aster Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Timur Turakulov to Omar Andrade
$365,000; 2209 N Camden Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gabriel Pasko to Kazimiera Bies
$360,000; 2289 N Aster Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kathleen B Sullivan to Maria G Guadarrama
$355,000; 2184 N Aster Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Mat S Dhillon to Zakira Sadaf Farooqui
$317,000; 999 DeerTrail, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Maria A Mejia to Jordan Taylor
$295,000; 2283 N Orchard Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Mary Raszkowski to Kaitlyn Wolfer
$295,000; 1605 North Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Katherine M Ison to Alice Holmes
$268,000; 1994 N Karen Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Daniel Utz to Noe Salgado Salinas
$267,500; 9 W Rustic Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Annette Monk to Maychel Garcia
$260,000; 87 W Rustic Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Theodore D Olson to Jacquelyn Majeski
$250,000; 602 Redwing Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Tlc Residential Properties Llc to Mario Carranza
$250,000; 1426 Leslie Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lois C Tasker to Ana Corona
$237,000; 236 E Palm Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Anthony Beaudion to Anthony Brandon
$233,000; 922 Bayview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Maria T Jiron to Rommel Jiron Cruz
$215,000; 1317 Walnut Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Santos C Carrillo to Reagan E Ochoa
$208,000; 928 Golfview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Syt Homes Llc to Michael Storms
$204,500; 1108 Crescent Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Victoria Miranda to Josef Ziyad Rihani
$200,000; 22 Glenwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Michael Krafthefer to Bertha Rocha
$175,000; 229 Wildwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Alaina Garcia to Jameson Sternberg
$165,000; 151 E Lake Park Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Kenneth C Palikij to Trevor Kerin
$161,000; 1430 Ridgeway Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Robin M Aerne to Alexander Prado
$160,000; 319 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Javier Alvarez to Ricardo E Decillo
$150,000; 1412 Idlewild Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Dbg Properties Llc to Alfonso Moreno Jr
$142,000; 121 Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Swapnil Prabhu to Ashley Wojciechowski
$136,000; 1326 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Javier Hernandez
$115,000; 1415 Walnut Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Sergio Escobedo
$111,000; 315 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Open Door Property Group
Round Lake Heights
$314,000; 2231 N ArapahoeTrail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Kelly Horan
$300,000; 940 Black Cherry Lane, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Bryan Sager to Humberto G Villarreal
$269,000; 704 Cheyenne St., Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by William Wayman to Brian Swift
$173,000; 701 Mohawk Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Shweta Swapnil Prabhu to Socrates Guillermo Garcia Aleman
Round Lake Park
$341,000; 810 Elm Ave., Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jhony Castillo to Lucas M Stone
$315,000; 269 Linden Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Custom Development Llc to Andrew J Briggs
$255,000; 504 Brierhill Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Richard Robert Bonney to Luis A Torres Campos
$255,000; 394 Windridge Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Johnny Leonard to Derwin Ferrer
$220,000; 516 N Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Idalia Paul to Mikel Mendoza
$210,000; 542 N Ravine Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Leticia Ambriz to Margoth Rosa
$199,000; 300 Elder Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Steven P Hucko to Joshua Craun Westergren
$185,000; 527 N Ravine Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Joseph Hoffelt to Daniel Schad
$183,500; 418 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Charland Properties Llc Series to Raul Gomez Rodriguez
$165,000; 511 Brierhill Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Wic Investments Ltd to Eric Atwell
$98,000; 302 E Willow Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Midfirst Bank to Ivan Magdaleno
Spring Grove
$350,000; 27686 W Rowe Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Cosmin R Popa to Michael Moses
$345,000; 28660 W Golf View Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Scott W Lappen to Neil R Humphrey
$340,000; 37676 N Nippersink Place, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Gustavo Chavez to Edmund Carroll Barnash
$285,500; 38643 N Forest Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Anthony P Hodes to Marshall Lewis
$170,000; 27672 W Stonegate Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Gmag Properties Inc to James Yanecek
$45,000; 27731 W Grass Lake Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lana R Capozzoli to Greg Urban
Vernon Hills
$751,500; 561 Crooked Stick Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by John M Bilski to Brad O Bowsher
$750,000; 1780 Saint Andrew Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Daniel S Gordon to Krishna Killeda
$745,000; 1513 N Oakmont Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Preethi L Thamina to Gian Prakash
$485,000; 589 Williams Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Schwartz Trust to Gaurav Kumar
$485,000; 55 N Fiore Parkway, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Joseph Lasko to Maksim Molchanov
$465,000; 200 Lowell Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Allen 2011 Trust to Anhdao Ho
$445,000; 1136 Windward Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Kathleen H Pham
$425,000; 129 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Gerald J Goetz to Vincent Bufalino
$420,000; 18 Montebello Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Maurice Gerber to Sandeep Mohana Velu
$407,000; 515 Saddlebrook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Kevin Falconer to Sushant M Nanavati
$400,000; 1974 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Aleksandra Bogdan to Mariam El Baghdadi
$397,000; 302 Almond Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Hyung Kim to Aaron O Morris
$390,000; 306 Albert Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Westgate Investments Llc to Christopher D Bambulas
$380,000; 210 Crabtree Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Walter J Gruber to Yuliia Burenko
$375,000; 237 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael Ciraulo
$375,000; 1240 Georgetown Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Patricia Jablo to Rahul Shinde
$361,000; 274 Alpine Springs Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sarvotham Darshan to Kenechukwu Nweke
$347,000; 381 Bloomfield Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by David Turley to Zilvinas Bubelis
$340,000; 1199 E Port Clinton Rd Unit 210, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jaleh Mirza to Grigoriy Magitman
$304,000; 361 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sbs Sfh Llc to Tomasz Babiec
$299,000; 707 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Smith Trust to Ann Kang
$295,000; 960 Vernon Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Diana C Rosales to Vasyl Kasiyanchuk
$295,000; 334 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Johny Baban to Rafael Herrera
$285,000; 1284 Streamwood Ln Unit 324, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Marjorie Gearhart to Mohammed Taria
$280,000; 926 Princeton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Nicole J Hines to Veronica Jean Mills
$262,500; 163 Brook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Linda L Bousson Willert to Liling Zhang
$260,000; 622 Grosse Pointe Cir Unit 37-7, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Colin M Hutchins to Thomas J Klukow
$250,500; 217 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Marius Dovidatis to Shu C Cho
$245,000; 403 Ashwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Angelica Gomez to Azamat Anapiiaev
$213,000; 1000 Cleveland Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dong Rond Lin to Peng Liu
$206,000; 486 Harrison Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Leland J Scherkenbach to Md Jawad Siddique
$189,000; 16 Echo Ct Unit 12, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Andrew Spivak to Corey A March
$184,000; 264 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 3B, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Straus Trust to Medine A Sydykanova
$171,500; 1 Timber Ln Unit 7, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gurparshad Jhawar to Ravi Babu Merneedi
$168,500; 840 N Lakeside Dr Unit 2A, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jenya Steinberg to Mykhaylo Napolnyy
$166,000; 12 Crestview Ln Unit 9, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Ahalya Properties Llc to Linar Jonasson
$155,000; 16 Parkside Ct Unit 13, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Robin Smidt to Shine Prakash Ponnaiah Sreerenganathan
$150,000; 204 Arron Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Scott Gerschefske to Home Equity Savers Ltd Retirem
$135,000; 840 N Lakeside Dr Unit 1B, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Sara Leann Johnston to Igor Burianyi
$80,000; 227 Sunset Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Todd Hoeg to Kathleen Sexton
Volo
$415,000; 165 Annelise Lane, Volo; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Michael T Abraham to Sharon Pruski
$390,000; 1627 Powderhorn Drive, Volo; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Kevin Joseph Segar to Armando Garcia Jr
$360,000; 1224 Viola Lane, Volo; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gladys Olimpia Licona Alcerro
$282,000; 1320 Waverly Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Susan L Lindner to Laura Gabriela Castellanos
$263,000; 113 Terra Meadow Circle, Volo; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Samuel S Stella to Ellene Jensen
$259,000; 1050 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Daniel Gatsakos to Lisa J Sutton
$250,000; 302 Niagara Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Vacliki Dafnis to Joseph Ikeakhe
$245,000; 1148 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Hans Gomez to Daniel Hornig
$241,000; 1390 Prescott Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Gregory J Bockwinkel to Travis Memishofski
$222,000; 1242 Chesterton Dr Unit 2, Volo; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Nancy Beth Krautz to Tania Tomi
$220,000; 1312 Waverly Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Susan Montalto to Elena C Georgen
$150,000; 26575 W Commerce Dr Unit 609, Volo; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by 1422 W Taylor Street Llc to Allegiance Service Group Inc
Wadsworth
$600,000; 13334 W Martin St., Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Harvey Trust to Benjamin J Howe
$490,000; 14639 W Crabapple Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc to Mariselda Quintanilla
$470,000; 5046 Marshall Court, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Matthew J Powers to Reva Mayers
$435,000; 14286 W Oak Knoll Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sarah Planey to Luciano Arizmendi
$390,000; 14260 W Sheryl Lynn Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Gregory Dewald to Steven R Littner
$279,000; 2574 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Herbek Trust to Maryl Kavanagh
$245,000; 3002 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jessica Danielle Johnson to Emerick Domingo
$226,000; 2962 Concord Ln Unit 2962, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Weiqing Zhang to Dunia Maldonado
$175,000; 39275 N Dilleys Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert A Reed to Aleksandr Voronenko
Wauconda
$541,500; 26354 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by I L M F Llc 26354 N Main St Se to John E Watrach III
$485,000; 2440 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Laura Troha to Walter Colvin
$440,000; 1887 Applewood Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Patrick Dreimann to Casandra Savik
$432,500; 2750 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Ryhan E Resleff to Nina L Vaynman
$420,000; 578 Sycamore Circle, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Robert Burdick to Isaac Schennum
$415,000; 734 Saddlewood Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Prabhaker Ramakrishnan to Narjis Smahi
$370,000; 222 Delia Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Brian Stern to Nicholas Moyers
$355,000; 525 Farmhill Circle, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Bridget Fahrner to Matthew Vanzetta
$330,000; 415 Country Lane Court, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Ryan P Carey to William Straumann
$325,000; 26607 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Patrick M Flanagan to Angelo J Nelson
$325,000; 1015 Harrison Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Raymond Glunz to Patricia Taube
$320,000; 1111 Northshore Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Denise M Karels to Jeffrey Wilcox
$275,000; 403 Hill St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Olson Trust to Kathy Weiss
$275,000; 28563 N Washington Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Anthony R Martorano to Marco G Daiello
$272,500; 2910 Glacier Way Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Christopher A Rosales to Simona Dubrindyte
$270,000; 2830 Glacier Way Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by April Ng to Salimata Sarah Gueye
$235,000; 911 Monroe Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by William T Karstenson Jr to Michelle Swenson
$210,000; 805 Larkdale Row, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jill M Vangelista to Grozio Grozev
$170,000; 211 E Liberty St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Robert H Stine to Benjamin White Norris
$165,000; 460 N Main St Unit N308C, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Tracy Regan to Dale L Hammersmith
$120,500; 28181 N Winding Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Sylva Llc
Waukegan
$730,000; 2101 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by 2101 Grand Llc to Geogreg Properties Llc
$550,000; 1428 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Club Apaseo El Alto
$525,000; 2034 Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Greentown Investments Llc Seri to Rahima Hussien
$485,000; 2409 Washington St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lindsay Wilbik to G & Y Rental Properties Llc
$365,000; 4464 W Swallowtail Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Shalini Susan Mathew to Gerald Carlo Cervantes Imperial
$355,000; 4442 W Tucker Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Pedrola Trust to Kellon Kittindy Brenthnol Broman
$348,000; 1745 N Frolic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Juan Vega to Alfredo Ontiveros
$330,000; 115 Sheridan Court, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Martin Kvasnicka to Dirk Tjarksen
$305,000; 2000 Washington St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Luis Zires to Jesus Rios Magallon
$305,000; 1525 11th St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Fraco Llc to Wenceslao Hernandez Montesinos
$289,000; 3107 Hampshire Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cindy Smith to Jaime Santiago
$285,000; 101 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Francisco Melgoza to William Garcia
$280,000; 2111 N Poplar St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Sergio Gonzalez Vela to Eric Reyes
$275,000; 1524 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Theodore Axotis to Gregory Gregory
$272,000; 405 8th St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Victoria Nass to Mariana Galindo
$268,000; 12812 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Joseph G Wolf to Maria G Barajas
$266,000; 2112 Devonshire Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Mary Garcia to Litwin Manuel Garcia
$263,000; 803 N County St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Impact Venture Group Llc to Alicia Sandoval Diaz
$262,000; 2321 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Claudia Ruiz Martinez to Johnny Woodson Jean Pierre
$255,000; 2440 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by James P Oberto to Marilu Cruz Baca
$250,000; 902 Glen Rock Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jose Rodriguez to John Gillham
$250,000; 2726 Vercoe Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Brean Trust to Matteo Lopez
$250,000; 106 E Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Putzs Properties Llc to Lorna L Kube
$246,000; 2903 W Nemesis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Mayra A Lopez to Cristal Wallace Smith
$245,000; 614 N Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Bienvenido Gonzalez to Diana Lizbeth Mora
$245,000; 2520 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Alfredo Ontiveros to Mario R Castro
$244,000; 4484 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Valrea Thompson to Alicia Thompson
$237,000; 2030 Alta Vista Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jennifer N Schaffer to Fredy Lavin Bastian
$236,000; 221 Cory Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ibuyer Llc to Cipriano Mejias
$230,000; 3209 Cornell Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William M Linsky to Laura Rosales
$230,000; 318 Burton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Irma Zuniga to Oliver F Lopez
$225,000; 1411 W Cornelia Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Albino Dominguez Sotelo to Juan Ramirez
$215,000; 2329 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Eric Reyes to Manuel Ramirez Montanez
$212,000; 1408 N Frolic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Michael Gaffney to Alvaro Garcia
$210,000; 2301 8th Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Zachary Randall to Alejandro R Rosas
$210,000; 2036 Miraflores Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael Revord to Melinda Magnani
$206,000; 1841 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jose G Rivera to Melanie Y Gallegos
$205,000; 36 Burton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Alejandra P Ortega Torres to Catalino Rodriguez Garrido
$200,000; 1652 Whitney St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dimas Gonzalez to Adedoyin Sanni
$195,000; 2132 Indian Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Larry Cartwright to Karina Recillas
$195,000; 1616 Partridge St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Salime J Chaya to Yesenia Albarran
$190,000; 650 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Pehrson Capital Management Llc to Diego Fajardo
$190,000; 1708 Ballentine St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jackson Trust to Jennifer T Moya
$187,000; 914 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Devan Riley to Yesica D Ayala
$185,000; 1605 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Acclerant Properties Llc to Jennifer Bueno
$185,000; 1325 Judge Place, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Dbg Properties Llc to Daniel Estela
$180,000; 1473 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by David Mooney to Robert I Mccraren Jr
$175,000; 2400 Huron Terrace, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kathleen R Imbrogno to Manuel Romero Vega
$174,000; 111 Washington Terrace, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Dewayne Harmon to Jaqueline Olivos
$165,000; 1014 Woodlawn Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Narcisco Salgado to Oscar W Torres Rodriguez
$162,500; 1329 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Burns Trt to Swetha Bathula
$130,000; 718 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Sherideth L Flack to Darvin A Escobar Marroquin
$125,000; 1420 Garden Place, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Romena Rhyan to Ladonna R Rhyan
$105,000; 133 N Orchard Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sandra P Aguilera to Rita Zaslavsky
$100,000; 840 S Genesee St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jorge E Sanchez to Mirna Orozco
$100,000; 2430 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Chicago Asset Management Llc to Western Land Trust 2430
$100,000; 16 Dorchester Court, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Rodriguez Trust to Darlene Rodriguez Mangalindan
$99,000; 2046 Chestnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joseph Fornero to Charles Fornero
$86,000; 702 Franklin St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Penny L Robbins to Adelaido Ruiz Murillo
$80,000; 36115 N Green Bay Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Carol A Walton to Jacob W Burris
$76,000; 36164 N Green Bay Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Ronald J Wendricks to Michael Lee Wendricks
$65,000; 1317 Eastview Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Theodore Kotsovos to Raymond J Mertens
$62,000; 3370 W Brooke Ave Unit 411, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Eloy Hernandez to Casa Apts Llc Series Onan Pl
Winthrop Harbor
$320,000; 10738 9th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Ael Investments Llc to Francisco J Gonzalez Catalan
$300,000; 140 Russell Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Dorothy Nolen to Ismael Guadarrama
$250,000; 910 Shields Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Karl J Grom Sr to Tonya M Snow
$250,000; 1218 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Patricia O Neal to Jose Antonio Salomon Ramirez
$190,000; 926 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Justin B Schonter to Daniel Gil
$140,000; 602 Geddes Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by John J Drinkwine to Welcome Home Realty Group Llc
Zion
$365,000; 4014 Cypress Drive, Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Paul J Kissling to Sean Mykle Mcgowan
$296,000; 2524 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Heriberto Medina Vasquez to Martin J Fajardo
$295,000; 3808 Sarah Drive, Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Edwin E Valencia to Sandra Reyes
$295,000; 2821 Bethel Blvd, Zion; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Darlene J Pickett to William M Mckinney III
$285,000; 2403 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Brian Krawczyk Sr to Angel Dominguez
$275,000; 4112 Douglas Drive, Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Cynthia L Jensen to Tenisha Mcarthur
$275,000; 1934 Bethesda Blvd, Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jessica Garcia to Frank Montalto
$259,000; 2607 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by James M Jennings Jr to Kenneth Bremer
$250,000; 4208 Gregory Drive, Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Edward A Clark to Mary Culley
$245,000; 1223 Pheasant Run, Zion; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Luis Roman Castrejon
$240,000; 2804 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Elvia M Martinez to Gildardo Sajuan
$235,000; 3400 Wembley Dr Unit 4, Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Lisa A Huyck to Debra A Dube
$234,000; 3000 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Jeffries Madrigal to Angela Garza
$228,000; 1703 Galilee Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Alexander J Maciag to Nancy Flores Guadarrama
$225,000; 2407 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Roy A Centeno to Juan G Fajardo Gomez
$224,000; 4021 Franklin St., Zion; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Ethel Tyler to Alejandro Ramirez
$220,000; 2718 33rd St., Zion; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gabino Martinez to Jose M Herrera Villafana
$207,000; 918 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Roberto Cordero Feliciano
$205,000; 3024 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Custom Development Llc to Ramiro Cruz Tolentino
$203,500; 3321 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Witt Holdings Llc to Russell Alan Jackson
$199,000; 904 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Anna Blackburn to Cynthia L Lowrance
$198,000; 3204 Bethel Blvd, Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Matthew Aaron Escobar to Shayla Mcclain
$182,500; 1517 AndersonTrail, Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Michael Perry to Ismael A Alvarez Robles
$182,000; 2537 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kristan Trust to Horacio Rodriguez Espinoz
$181,000; 2317 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Edgar Allen to Jesus Ramirez
$180,000; 2806 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Audra Christine Dutler to Cesar Loyola
$180,000; 1523 AndersonTrail, Zion; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael Perry to Cynthia Vara
$179,000; 1901 Dawn Lane, Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael J Gonzalez to Tyrus Goshay
$175,000; 2736 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Anita Vazquez to Candy Misenga
$171,000; 2209 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Michael E Patton to Cornell Ollie
$170,000; 3002 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Roy K Koble to Bayron A Reyes Oliva
$160,000; 2600 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Home Equity Savers Ltd Retirem to Omar Gabriel Perez
$152,000; 2205 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Clear Capital 1 Llc to Luz M Pizano
$151,000; 43340 N Country Lane, Zion; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Tim Athans to Laura Kincaid
$150,000; 3008 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Eleani De Jesus Rocha to Carlita Parker
$149,500; 9730 W Logan Court, Zion; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Rita Nicholson to Amy Marie Ewadt
$142,000; 3104 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Rosa Martinez
$125,000; 1806 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Safeguard Credit Counseling Se
$120,000; 3010 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Renee Davis to Jose M Miranda
$102,500; 1609 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Deborah Evans to Thomas Murphy
$65,000; 2152 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to James P Oommen
$65,000; 2150 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Tbs Group Llc to James P Oommen
$65,000; 2148 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to James P Oommen
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000. For more sales, visit dailyherald.com.