Lake County property transfers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 27, 2023

Antioch

$595,000; 19845 W Woodmere Terrace, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Dona J Tindell to Luminita Bivol

$501,000; 40426 N South Newport Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bluff Lake Venture Llc to Thomas Dorgan

$498,500; 1085 Waterview Circle, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Oleg S Sokolov to Frederic Cloutier

$475,000; 1218 White Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Paul J Jelinek to Daniel J Joyce

$465,000; 1327 Morning Dove Lane, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kramer Trust to Ryan L Kay

$450,000; 454 Nelson Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Brian Schweigel to Kevin Liebe

$435,000; 895 Forestview Way, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Steve A Newby to David Cook

$425,000; 42270 N Center St., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Andrea K Mayes to Nicholas Capp

$420,000; 788 Derby Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Bart A Winkler to Joshua Johnston

$415,000; 930 Heather Glen Court, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by James M Mumaw to Joshua Bauwens

$405,000; 1453 Redwing Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Daniel A Romani to Alex Ladin

$392,000; 850 Woodland Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lori Birmingham to James Bolender

$385,000; 1381 Dove Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lawrence E Powers to Kimberly T Smith

$376,000; 977 Autumn Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by George Guenther to Steve Ayala

$375,000; 1189 Kevington Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Alyson Wytas to Kathleen Lynn See

$350,000; 24530 W Highview Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Stacey Cameron Weigand

$345,000; 41599 N Lotus Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kevin M Baker to Gurpreet S Rangi

$339,000; 42425 N Park Ln W, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Equity Trust Co Trustee to Dean A Deglinnocenti

$339,000; 22605 W Silver Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Redbud Investment Partners Llc to Sonia A Antolec

$335,000; 767 Creek Bend Lane, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Joshua Johnston to Diana Delacruz

$335,000; 70 W Old MillTrail, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Laura Petroff to Kayla Renee Martin

$335,000; 1062 Neuhaven Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Edgar Jimenez to Darius Smith

$330,000; 24158 W Bayview Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Carole M Rotchford to John Hoffmann

$325,000; 42657 N Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ted Falkiewicz to Margarita Castro

$300,000; 133 North Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Angeldream Homes Llc to Jorge Arellano

$280,000; 25592 W Woodlawn Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Bill Giannakakis

$272,500; 1048 Bishop St., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Keith Hasselburg to Molly Rogers

$270,000; 420 Edgewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Singleton Trust to Danny Arana

$265,000; 281 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Marvin J Krase to Andrew Paul Romig

$252,000; 39753 N Tee Side Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Cynthia D Mckenney to Brian James Wright

$250,000; 618 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Shawn M Holt to Shannon Gotshall

$250,000; 26307 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lauren I Bennett to Joshua Hanna

$230,000; 22039 W North Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Bertler Trust to Justin R Norman

$229,000; 23119 W Lake Shore Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Roman E Pietrucha to Staci L Thomas

$225,000; 680 Main St., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John I Tegelman to Alexander Kulikovskiy

$225,000; 27851 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kris Ann Teska to Dallas L Lawson

$219,000; 25227 W Claridan Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Riverside 22 Llc to Stephanie Oller

$216,500; 1186 Mark Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Court Trust to Mackenzie P Splitt

$210,000; 26276 W Grapevine Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Joey R Marcomb to Mark S Flohr

$183,500; 39851 N Harbor Ridge Dr Unit 383, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Joseph Rodgers to Briana Armstrong

$182,000; 486 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Susan B Swanson to Luis Cesar Orozco Ramirez

$140,000; 24110 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Gross Trust to Gabrielle Clark

$130,000; 42414 N Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bartholomev J Bloese to Patricia Smarto

$125,000; 40720 N Il Route 83, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gregory M Burch to Katy Pacheco

$121,000; 780 Highview Court, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Rosa Castaneda

$95,000; 38811 N Lakeside Place, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Gustavo Chavez

$68,000; 41738 N Dot Place, Antioch; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ted Falkiewicz to Greg J Smith

$60,000; 25282 W Hawthorne Ave., Antioch; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Paul E Moczek to Jason Hatton

Beach Park

$335,000; 11129 W Wadsworth Road, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Pedro Irizarry to Bartol Martinez Avila

$320,000; 38768 N Gish Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Sheehan Trust to Mario Carmona

$300,000; 39301 N Melbourne Court, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Karen Mycanka to Paige Moritz

$285,000; 11939 W 33rd St., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Naomi P Estrada to Mario A Mandujano

$260,000; 10241 W Bairstow Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Oscar Alvarez to Brianna Peet

$250,000; 37791 N De Woody Road, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Gm1 Properties Llc to Jacob Stanley

$245,000; 37916 N Northern Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Andrea B Holt Batalia to Brian Velazquez

$225,000; 37924 N New York Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by David Lopez to Vanessa Marouina

$210,000; 13226 W Sheffield Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gerald M Zenko to Wayne Christian

$206,000; 39097 N Aberdeen Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Diane K Musillo to Rita Paulson

$200,000; 39307 N Melbourne Ct Unit 4394, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Nancy K Lahare to Sonia Rios Albarran

$195,000; 39643 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Carol A Peter to James Sposkoski

$192,000; 38918 N Sheridan Road, Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Luz M Calhoun to James Anthony Mayo

$180,000; 10243 W Crissy Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Accelerant Properties Llc to Melissa Cisneros

Deerfield

$780,000; 216 Willow Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Irene Minkov to Tyler Rosenson

$750,000; 420 Shannon Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jack Siegel to Kathryn Marie Maly

$629,000; 1101 Laurel Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Zippy Llc to Shimon Kahan

$565,000; 1422 Hackberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Craig H Goldsmith Trust to Leighanne Teodorescu

$560,000; 908 Fairoaks Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Rto Property Llc to Nathan B Navarro

$440,000; 20758 N Aspen Court, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by John Talbot to Delia Pena Urquiza

$429,000; 709 Juneway Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Yujuan Wang to Gina Schwartz

$420,000; 1016 Sheridan Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Laura Eisenberg Jachim to Amanda Roxanne Jason

$405,000; 1245 Kenton Road, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Mackin Trust to Denise L Hillinger

$405,000; 1029 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mary Connaught to Jojo Properties Llc

$340,000; 1249 Linden Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Gabriella A Pantle to Mark Pantle

$340,000; 1039 Linden Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Jacquelyn Majeski to Richard W Cornwall

$325,000; 829 Swallow St., Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Line Discretionary Supplementa to Ivan Sabadakh

$320,000; 352 Kelburn Rd Unit 222, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Felix Trust to Anh N Tong

$295,000; 351 Kelburn Rd Unit 314, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Phillips Trust to Linda K Mason

$285,000; 1155 Camille Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Michael J Cappiello to Giuseppe De Palma

$280,000; 630 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Valdimir Kjorveziroski to 630 Inverrary Llc

$255,000; 15873 W Pekara Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Amd Property Investments Llc to Orfaesther Arreola

$245,000; 1428 Inverrary Ln Unit B, Deerfield; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Enes Beganovic to Anima Priyadarsini

Fox Lake

$750,000; 11 Lakeside Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Brian Graybill to Joseph E Bender

$465,000; 65 Wells St., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Michael F White to Glenn J Dulski

$390,000; 184 E Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Janine M Schramm to Kevin A Digiovine

$285,000; 27833 W Anchorage Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Mcnally Trust to Barbara J Sodko

$262,000; 44 E Oak St., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jane L Dowdy to Mychael Shane

$247,000; 7207 Oxford Circle, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Schwind Trt to 7207 Oxford Llc

$225,500; 626 Key Largo Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Susan Vanderspool to Melissa Hagood

$220,000; 68 Woodhills Bay Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Donna Hamilton to Patrick Feil

$213,000; 611 Key Largo Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Jennifer M Gussarson to Timothy D Rice

$210,000; 7204 Hastings Cir Unit 334, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Lucille Simpson to Diane M Shaw

$195,000; 602 Fox Ridge Dr Unit B, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lauren M Young to Mercedita Gallardo

$195,000; 520 Fox Ridge Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Adam D Rehm to Myla Galicia

$192,500; 172 Forest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Timothy B Perrin to Prajwal Shetty

$180,000; 78 North Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Svetlana Ortenberg to Erik Hirt

$150,000; 7314 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Michael S Samborski

$150,000; 22 N Pistakee Lake Rd Unit 3C, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Dillon Tinsley to Christopher S Fuit

$125,000; 7430 Clarendon Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Iva G Olcott to Jamie Tomaino

$125,000; 7317 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Reinwald Trust to Joyce Ferguson

$125,000; 24 N Pistakee Lake Rd Unit 2D, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Eichler Trust to Andrew A Ludena

$115,000; 7424 Clarendon Ct Unit 83, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Anna Komorous to Sherry Ann Schultz

$111,000; 58 Vail Colony Unit 3, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Badamtsetseg Batsukh to Madelyn Labriola

$100,000; 141 Christopher Way, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Michael Oheron to Mark Austin

$86,000; 55 Vail Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dan De La Fort to Paige Thompson

$71,500; 38 Bermuda Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by James A Polanis to Mary Schwandelik

$71,000; 38 Bermuda Colony Unit 4, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Peter F Schweda to Eric Tokarek

$66,000; 1182 Deerpath Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Miroslav Mornirovic to Mark Miller

Gages Lake

$270,000; 18567 W Old Gages Lake Road, Gages Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Victor Gomez to Kendrick D Bell

Grayslake

$550,000; 33246 N Lake Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Perna Trust to James Nykiel

$530,000; 18890 W Linden Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jerome R Serwa to David J Dulaney

$471,000; 33819 N Pine CreekTrail, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Stucky Trust to Andrew P Hood

$465,000; 793 Alleghany Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by James W Allen to Charles Salto

$431,000; 33041 N Stone Manor Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Yates Trust to Natalie Venell

$430,000; 1590 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Reema Ahmad

$411,000; 140 WestTrail, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Ronald D Hord to Brittnee E Grego

$405,000; 33550 N Ivy Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Erik L Heinz to Kelly A Adams

$400,000; 30755 N BlackhawkTrail, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Stephen R Obert

$389,000; 1135 Hummingbird Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Neil Flynn to Rebecca L Neiduski

$386,500; 1614 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Parthasarathy Vijayarangan

$365,000; 395 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sean Cooper to Denise Sixsmith

$362,000; 1606 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Travis A Petrofsky

$360,000; 18956 W Orchard Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Lawrence B Hilliard to Brian Deloncker

$355,000; 17707 W Dartmoor Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Hilary J Negele to Kevin Dubose

$355,000; 1598 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Sri Anupama Rao Kalavacherla

$350,000; 33651 N Winnebago Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by John E Nilles to Robert Ogden

$350,000; 2273 Carillon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Comber Trust to Robert Novatnik

$350,000; 1205 Warwick Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jonas Feliciano to Ammad Qazi

$345,000; 1001 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James D Rossman to Scott Michael Ryan

$340,000; 255 Penny Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Barbara De Nekker to Steven Lukaszewski Ii

$340,000; 1617 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Moses Christian

$328,000; 17696 W Warren Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Susan A Brown to Jacqueline A Komeza

$325,000; 17534 W Winnebago Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Putman Trust to Jaime Flores

$310,000; 279 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jason Fabisiak to Isra Mustafa

$302,500; 180 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Skowron Trt to Joanna Lukaszek

$295,500; 349 S Slusser St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Quinlan J Ribordy to Jonathan Swearengen

$290,000; 32857 N Alleghany Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bruce Campbell to Payam Ghalili

$276,000; 33121 N Eastview Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Herbert Juarez to Predrag Vulovic

$265,000; 1390 Belle Haven Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Timothy James Matzl to Kobe Lear

$265,000; 1057 Chadwick Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jared Pritz to Moorthy Pallapothu

$262,500; 312 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Clarie Anastos to Dhandapani Nattarayan

$257,500; 2331 Ashbrook Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Cynthia Ann Sproul to Mark E Pleasant

$251,000; 33268 N Mill Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Constance E Hohner to Floriberto Martinez Ramirez

$240,000; 167 Augusta St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Miglena Stoyanova to Rebecca D Winn

$238,000; 325 Highland Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by William A Metzler to Alicia Armstrong

$221,000; 707 Stuart St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Eagle Real Estates Investments to Samantha Price

$220,000; 79 Keeneland Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by De Monte Builders Inc to Jeffrey S Williams

$189,000; 79 Pimlico Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Andrew A Hiller to Cody Wilgus

$182,500; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 416, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jb Exotics Llc to Pearl Melchor

$159,500; 1450 Lancaster Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Rachael E Klabunde to Andrew Drobnytskyi

$155,500; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 107, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Alan G Kogerup Trust to Badger State Investments Llc

$155,000; 564 Pheasant Court, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Janet Anoya to Cinthia Castaneda Aponte

$150,000; 17865 W Kewaunee Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Aiardo Trust to Carly Allyce Aiardo

$148,000; 108 Center St., Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Lutz Trust to John E Miller

$119,000; 19637 W Brae Loch Road, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nora L Winkowski to Greg E Hinkley

$100,000; 18622 W Hickory Place, Grayslake; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Peters Trust to Derek Arthur Peters

Gurnee

$780,000; 1007 Portsmouth Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Andrew M Damore to Nilay Patel

$725,000; 6721 Revere Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Monique C Hines to Rajesh Gupta

$547,000; 6275 Murifield Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Sean Michael Mackley to Mark Nabor

$540,000; 956 Charles Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Kenneth Laube to Michael Bettercourt

$495,000; 716 Cohasset Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kenneth L Carrano to Andrew Pettit

$490,000; 17177 W Gurnee Gln, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ronald B Conley to John K Buolamwini

$479,000; 7182 Presidential Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Steven Clarkson to Ryan Behrman

$470,000; 33879 N Summerfields Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Andres Rogel to Benny Rajesh Jothi Selva Rathinam

$440,000; 1434 Kingsbury Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Marat Kagan to Bryan Driver

$425,000; 6295 Doral Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Robert J Morris to Peter Jacobs

$425,000; 2043 Ironwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jonathan Doshier to Hamsa Swaminathan

$420,000; 903 Adderly Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by James J Bieber to Tarik Koric

$420,000; 245 Suda Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Noice Trt to Jonathan Zapolski

$420,000; 1520 Greystone Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Yue Xu to Chamkaur Maan

$416,000; 1344 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by James L Pumphrey to Christian Gomez

$405,000; 18067 W Hampshire Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by David W Graehl to Elizabeth M Zaccari

$400,000; 1468 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Rachel Culp to Andrew John Nitch

$381,000; 1583 Millstone Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey J Newton to Ayodele Abimbola

$380,000; 1068 Whittington Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Ravi Kiran Marada to Aaron Brown

$375,000; 1461 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Stanford Trt to Ankur Agrawal

$370,000; 6254 Old Farm Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mihael Trt to Edgar Castellanos

$367,000; 6291 Formoor Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Sandra L Chmelik to Irina Myronenko

$365,000; 36854 N Rosedale Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Gary G Kelver to Esteban Medina

$365,000; 2443 Lawson Blvd, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by S&g Brothers Llc to Juvenal Perez

$365,000; 1945 Franklin Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Theresa M Lieberum to Paul G Nehring

$365,000; 1300 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Christian Gomez to Chen Qian

$350,000; 1981 Madison Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Joshua Ryan Petersen to Carlos Flores

$345,000; 4298 Greenbriar Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Burkett Trust to Amarylis De Jesus

$345,000; 4120 W Oglesby Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Eric D Somer to Joseph E Disbrow

$345,000; 16005 W Mulberry Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Amy M Burkhardt to Martin P Kvasnicka

$344,500; 1428 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Alexandra E Oseguera

$344,000; 263 Pilgrims Path, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeremy Griffin to Avery Finden

$340,000; 4008 Stoney Island Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Steve Yu Estate to Agustin Barajas Corona

$340,000; 1467 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Peter J Slowik to Thin Yu Tun

$339,000; 5160 Winona Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Norma Nenonene to Ana L Neri

$325,000; 396 Farmgate Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Agin Trust to Wesley K Owens

$315,000; 1980 Lawson Blvd, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Scott Mcwilliams to Turatbet Akylbekov

$302,000; 376 Belle Plaine Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Scott P Helland to Theodore D Brooks

$297,000; 4270 Birch Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by James L Bury to Jeffrey R Giles

$295,000; 3400 Atlantic Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jenny Orellana to Ashley Michelle Alberto

$294,000; 433 Hickory Haven Dr E, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Robert J Kuderko to Erica Flores

$280,000; 34257 N Homestead Rd Unit 3, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Danny M Rozenblat to Eric Gibbs

$270,000; 6720 Roanoake Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Mutina Roni Maimbo to Blair Lenora Himes

$270,000; 36587 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Osiel Carrillo to Jennifer C Wade

$260,000; 4940 Glendale Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Arthur B Crowley to Michael C Wendt

$260,000; 18114 Lindenwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Lakeland Development Corp to Juventino Gonzalez Marban

$259,000; 6715 Nantucket Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Beverly Landry to Maria Patricia Rivas Martinez

$258,000; 1473 Auburn Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Heidi Beaudreault to Brian Michael Miklovic

$255,000; 17794 W Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Peter J Mysliwiec to Ryan Lentz

$254,000; 4412 Robin Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Miguel Adames to Wilmer N Ordonez Mendoza

$250,000; 18629 W Karen Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dhanishwari N Manna to Cdin Thanga Cherput

$245,500; 36895 N Northwestern Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Frances T Leskovec to Scott Baker

$240,500; 5778 Delaware Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Shawn B Depke to Julio A Farfan Neira

$240,000; 37089 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Thomas E May to Matthew J Reynolds

$240,000; 17860 W Salisbury Dr Unit 165, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Bayer Trust to Amy Mcnamee

$232,000; 17828 W Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mariusz Solak to Cesar Ortega

$231,000; 1536 Cedarwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Denisa Kerekes to Georgi Tondev

$225,000; 7077 S Stratton Ln Unit 7077, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Darryl R Strong to Anthony P Cairo

$225,000; 1422 Sherwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Yadira Prado Valencia to Maggie Gomez

$217,000; 1410 Sherwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Derek O Reed to Lynette V Perry

$215,000; 17397 W Chestnut Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Anna Stanchinskaya to Michael Gutierrez

$185,000; 727 Colby Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Giovanni Ramos to Belh Properties Llc

$172,000; 5144 Coventry Ln Unit 9BI, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Ammini Jacob to Eugenijus Svincovas

$169,000; 662 Beth Court, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Fojudzki Trust to Connor Caplis

$145,000; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 107, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jeffrey Galzer to Richard Javier Mendoza

$130,000; 690 Chandler Rd Unit 311, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Susan Ann Kirby to Thomas Graham

$128,000; 912 Bidwell Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Jessica Francis Angelos to Cindy E Dauer

$125,000; 5844 Heatherridge Dr Unit 104, Gurnee; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Peter W Gesell to Laurie Shields

Hainesville

$378,000; 361 Deer Run Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by John W Scifers to Maria D Quintana Corona

$315,000; 307 E Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jaclyn A Bak to Alex B Ssebayizzi

$248,000; 363 N Tower Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Oles Oleksiyenko to Dmytro Kosachov

Hawthorn Woods

$790,000; 76 Tournament Dr N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jerry J White Trust to Franklin E Mueller

$720,000; 130 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Nawar Saddi

$710,000; 195 Boxwood Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jonathan W Mckinley to Thomas Magna

$700,000; 31 Acorn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael W Wary to Shrey Sinha

$688,000; 59 Open Pkwy N, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Andrew Park

$685,000; 8 Orchard Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Branko Tupanjac to Mehran Shadman

$654,500; 69 Open Pkwy S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Satish Charo to Anthony L Louis Dimaggio

$625,000; 23048 W Bonnyrigg Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Foderaro Trust to Preet Kanwal Singh

$590,500; 7 High Point Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Erin J Carmody to Lauren Leopold

$589,000; 25180 N Ivy Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Adam Olszewski

$585,000; 81 Open Pkwy S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Ed Carfora to Charles B Hall

$540,000; 5 Shearwater Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Gary Kupsak to Michael P Duffy

$500,000; 17 Middletree Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Cartolano Trust to Nicholas Blackshaw

$440,000; 143 Glen Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Frank L Malitz to Halyna Bidyuk

$420,000; 5 Winged Foot Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Anthony J Biell Iv to Eric I David

$407,500; 21 Lynn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Oscar Maldonado to Neil Schroeder

$381,500; 5 Red Tail Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Adam M Fox to Edmund Eng

$150,000; 34 Old Lake Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Christopher S Haley to David Anderson

Highland Park

$785,000; 942 Marvell Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lyons Trust to Elias Kadri

$780,000; 3535 Patten Rd Unit 4E, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Kimberly A Farrell to Steven M Slutsky

$750,000; 354 Dell Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jacob Ecanow to Alan Zindler

$727,000; 1104 Kent Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Johannes Jansen to Rutvij Dave

$725,000; 3000 Warbler Place, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Nancy Hepner Goodman to Coby Yudkowsky

$700,000; 885 Edgewood Road, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Robert Weinstein to Trevor Schwartz

$686,500; 1894 York Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Jamie Drake to Andrew S Gershon

$675,000; 452 Beech St., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Bernstein Trust to Ashley Jennings Claire

$645,000; 1601 Robin Hood Place, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Cameron Leith to Noel Gomez

$630,000; 3355 Old Mill Road, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Spitz Trt to Petra Bachmaier

$593,000; 1971 Linden Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Stephen T Herczeg to Thomas Roland Obryan III

$570,000; 1762 Mccraren Road, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Leslie Joyce Herzog to Devin Paul Tolentino

$565,000; 485 Pleasant Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John P Kluge to John Anders Hansen Ii

$560,000; 683 Vine Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Gescheidle Trust to Georgia Kalligeros

$550,000; 2835 Summit Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Robert Chapman

$549,000; 1380 Nyoda Place, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Caryn Lickerman to Peter W Russell

$513,000; 679 Vine Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Dana Jo Muller to Howard S Masters

$476,000; 354 Park Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Paul R Goldstein to Alexander Bridge

$450,000; 2628 Roslyn Circle, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Keith Hedberg to Ahmedjan Properties Llc

$399,000; 1694 1st St., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Heller Trust to John Satter

$340,000; 1475 Saint Tropez Court, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Durra Trust to Kevin Cullather

$299,000; 1157 Deerfield Place, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Arindam Mukherjee to Shirley Payton

$275,000; 2020 Saint Johns Ave Unit 405, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Earl Goldsmith to Ernest Slotar

$265,000; 1906 Linden Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Diane Gould Demarteau

$250,000; 851 Laurel Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Susan Quaid to Adam Solowiej

$235,000; 1250 Park Ave W Unit 436, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cam Real Estate Investments Ll to Gerard Rojas

$185,000; 556 Onwentsia Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Brugioni Trust to Dominic Ugolini

$175,000; 2086 Saint Johns Ave Unit 203 & PU 26, Highland Park; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jennifer Spanier Stiasny to Bhaskar Shetty

Highwood

$599,000; 4 Rienzi Lane, Highwood; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Conjor Llc to Jamie Lynn Keller

$550,000; 511 Lockard Lane, Highwood; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cabana Series III Trust to Diana Oberman

$330,000; 214 S Central Ave., Highwood; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Beatrice M Caselli to Juan Jose Garcia

Indian Creek

$500,000; 1624 Sienna Court, Indian Creek; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Eric Boisvert to Gregory Treysman

$480,000; 824 Peter Court, Indian Creek; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Narendranath Maddi to Sailesh Joshi

Ingleside

$775,000; 26137 W Stanton Bay Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Morreale Trust to Brett Cooper

$475,000; 36910 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Stephanie L Welter to Christopher Costante

$372,500; 26578 W Pleasant Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Barbara A Watters to Anthony Dizon

$310,000; 26246 W Marshall Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William Fayerweather to James Corcoran

$270,000; 35611 N Grove Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Juan Amador to Lisa Bratcher

$268,000; 34790 N Long Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Custom Development Llc to Giovanni Ramos

$203,000; 36797 N Ridge Road, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Usa Home Solutions Llc to Nicholas Cioccio

$175,000; 36867 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jacinda Lopez to Kevin Joseph Michalec

$160,000; 35032 N Ingleside Drive, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kelly Velasco to Catherine M Freeland

$160,000; 34621 N Catherine St., Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Raheel Ali to Marina Abramova

$157,000; 401 N Lincoln Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nippersink Llc to Steven Klasinski Jr

$155,000; 26348 W Blackhawk Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Ryan Moretti to Michael K Bennett

$130,500; 25184 W Mitchell Court, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Silco Group Llc to Seth W Larson

$120,000; 26768 W Wooster Lane, Ingleside; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Fred H Shak to Calvin C Whitney Jr

Island Lake

$539,500; 1949 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Brianna Wicinski

$447,500; 28375 W Burnett Road, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Ingrid Chesser to Dakota Washok

$425,000; 27625 N Oak St., Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kinnare Land Trust to Richard E Hultgren

$425,000; 1941 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Kevin Noland

$387,000; 705 River Oaks Lane, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Kroll Trust to Piotr Parzych

$320,000; 3604 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Adrian Alvarado

$280,000; 229 Newbury Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Nicholas Fredona to Richard B Deron

$262,000; 402 Forest Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Natalie Basgall to Rafal Krzemien

$235,000; 4332 Waters Edge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Laura Simeon to Thomas Ray

$230,000; 4313 Blue Iris Court, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Malcolm Baillie to Linda M Scherdin

$210,000; 3809 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by William Todd Sunderhaus to Sargon Tamo

Kildeer

$745,000; 21705 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Leonid Fliman

$715,000; 20702 N Long Meadows Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Roy W Glassey Jr to Robert Bachkosky

$230,000; 21194 W Preserve Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Preserve Development Llc to Anthony Wojewocki

Lake Bluff

$730,000; 324 W Prospect Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Christian Cigan to James Flint

$715,000; 418 Green Bay Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Michael Allan Coleman to Truett Asti

$715,000; 400 Thorn Valley Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Thomas J Driscoll to Chandler Gegg

$650,000; 117 E Hawthorne Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Michael D Thomas to James P Dempsey

$332,500; 110 Meadowbrook Lane, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Hersh Singh to Fei Chen

$289,000; 128 Huntington St Unit 24-E, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Nancy C Clark to Susan E Thomas

$235,000; 111 Meadowbrook Ln Unit 44-B, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chilombian Llc to Evelina S Stankevich

$206,000; 3275 Stratford Ct Unit 2-D, Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Zafar Qureshi to Catherine N Toscano

$206,000; 1208 Quassey Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Threshold Residential Properti

Lake Forest

$790,000; 674 Timber Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Lorenzo D Divito to Erick Dinkel

$790,000; 318 Brampton Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John C Wan to Thomas Andrew Capatbo

$779,000; 754 Highview Terrace, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Elizabeth B Sperry to Lori D Doyle

$751,000; 1190 Winwood Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Reidy Trust to Matthew Purmal

$745,000; 15 S Winston Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Skinner Trust to Maribeth Corbett

$725,000; 1881 Farm Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Fuad Sulayman to Jongwoo Cha

$719,000; 62 E Westminster, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Bruce J Birney to Adam R Maciorowski

$580,000; 121 Niles Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Vicki F Douglas to Jacek D Iwanski

$515,000; 665 Highview Terrace, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Balkrishna S Bajaj to Robert Russell Dunevant

$450,000; 479 Illinois Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Rose A Sloan to Benjamin Huey

$450,000; 104 Washington Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Ivan Gnatyuk

$390,000; 1507 N Mckinley Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Diana M Nardick to Szymon J Wybitula

$345,000; 1350 N Western Ave Unit 212, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by David A Trace to Irene Slusarenko

$319,000; 1260 N Western Ave Unit 203, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Murawski Trt to Kenneth Erlander

$227,000; 1301 N Western Ave Unit 235, Lake Forest; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Myroslav Zayachkivskyy to Michael Mickim

Lake Villa

$775,000; 414 ShoshoniTrail, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Brunhilde Waelter

$505,000; 715 Landen Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Yingling Survivors Trust to Mark Underwood

$500,000; 18627 W Lazy Acre Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Amber Popa to Kathryn V Cervantes

$493,000; 36938 N Wildberry Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Arcadio Hidrogo to Shibu S Chirayil

$485,000; 36883 N Fernview Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Nichol Y Mangino to Adam Basler

$460,000; 36922 N Wildberry Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Sailesh Babu Athreya to Victor Michael Marcelino

$457,500; 18794 W Westwood Place, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Stevan Zach Perovich to Robert P Lynch

$430,000; 3631 N Deefview Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Rbp Llc to Kathryn Mielke

$385,000; 21925 W Brentwood Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Peggy J Bogenschutz to Carly Taylor

$370,000; 82 Winddance Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Andrew M Owen to David Allen Hubbard

$367,000; 1611 Elderberry Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Daniel B Pecoraro to Andrew Pruski

$362,500; 23453 W Liberty Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Reiner Trust to Kurt M Byrne

$357,000; 257 Indian Ridge Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Ashley Johnson to Gary Crawford

$345,000; 420 Clearview Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Melissa L Tabor to Kevin J Glabowicz

$330,000; 1104 OaktreeTrail, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Mark E Otis to Timothy J Heiney

$325,000; 2165 N Masters Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Alvin J Rampaul to Pedro L Cortez

$321,500; 25788 W Arcade Dr N, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Stephan Blatt to Sean Szlak

$275,000; 25367 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Kurtis Joseph Krey to Cody S Barber

$271,500; 23793 W Rosemont Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kimberly T Smith to Chelsea Olson

$260,000; 37071 N Capillo Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Christopher Biggs to Luis D Lira

$260,000; 1435 Carriage Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Thomas L Hill Jr to Thomas L Hill III

$255,000; 25449 W Lehmann Blvd, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Freeston Trust to Fidel Lopez

$251,000; 38989 N Maple Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Sarah Lippeth to Bradley M Flaschner

$250,000; 868 Fieldstone Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Manuel Perez to Home Equity Savers Ltd Retirem

$230,000; 718 Baxter Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Abraham Bradshaw

$225,000; 3716 N Piper Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Christian Conner to Cipriano Diaz

$222,500; 723 Baxter Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by John Anderson Jr to Patricia A Jakub

$220,000; 629 Winchester Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Francessco Galati to Caren S Joyner

$212,000; 37439 N Antonio Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Christine Merkle to Maciej Kaszubski

$160,000; 22236 W Morton Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Andrea J Lentine to Sarah C Krause

Lake Zurich

$786,000; 624 Orchard Pond Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Dan Shon to Naimesh Chaudhari

$640,000; 787 Handley Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mohsin Kazmi to Owen Lynch

$630,000; 1282 William Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John P Rouleau to Frank Stompanto

$595,000; 1435 Cheswick Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dushanka Lowe to Achhar Sing

$565,500; 291 Denberry Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Marcin Kazimierz Klepinowski to Peter Parvanov

$514,000; 776 Edelweiss Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Blechschmidt Trust to Dennise Rosado Ramirez

$505,000; 1060 Millbrook Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert M Trattner to Daniel A Gorecki

$500,000; 610 Andrew Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Andrew Wilkerson to Christopher Michael Franzen

$495,000; 1173 Tracie Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Achhar Singh to Kelly Pizzo

$485,000; 585 Red Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jeffrey Sink to Jose Ortega Lara

$471,000; 23732 N Valley Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mila Snitkovsky to Sandhya Rani Perumalla

$467,500; 186 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Elizabeth Posner

$438,000; 196 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Sri Harsha Chebrolu

$432,500; 194 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Soumyo Mukherjee

$427,500; 900 Interlaken Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Tocke Trt to Elizabeth A Volpa

$424,000; 190 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Steven R Williams

$421,000; 500 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Anis Brilliant to James E Young

$418,000; 188 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Nyamgerel Zandan

$407,000; 192 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Hamzah Hisham Alboush

$400,000; 1120 Country Club Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Bryan Kidd to Sandra Stone Hawson

$357,000; 800 Brookfield Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Millar Trt to Radoslaw Podraza

$350,000; 21283 W Pepper Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Linda M Iverson to Priyanka Jayavel

$345,000; 201 Sunset Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by 201 Sunset Llc to Jatinder Bhardwaj

$340,000; 384 Glen Farm Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Melissa Morris to Cristian M Calin

$340,000; 23529 N Field Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Anthony Valladares

$335,000; 335 Pebble Creek Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Allen E Curington to Calin G Dobai

$334,000; 40 Pine Tree Row, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Steven Levine to Ricardo E Perico

$333,000; 21668 W Ravine Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Rachel Ruginis to Sergii Pryimak

$282,000; 948 Evanston Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by John J Fredin to Noel Patino

$280,000; 363 KimTrail, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Luzmaria Levya

$279,000; 240 Rosehall Dr Unit 200, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Eng Trust to Julia Lazzara

$275,000; 76 Golfview Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Patricia Ditkoff to Patricia Hurwitz

$275,000; 3 Jean Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Pawel Pyszynski to Krzysztof Lukasz Kowalczyk

$270,000; 200 Rosehall Dr Unit 200, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jesal Indra Patel to Kevin Davidson

$263,000; 23733 N Quentin Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Aleksandr Agadjanov to Igor Predko

$240,000; 363 KimTrail, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Ann M Mcginnis to Kendall Partners Ltd

$240,000; 260 Rosehall Dr Unit 130, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Mortgage Asset Management Llc to Jill S Thurmond

$181,000; 123 PotawatomiTrail, Lake Zurich; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Igor Predko

Lakemoor

$409,000; 32011 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Linda Molina

$402,500; 32019 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Raul Romero Suarez

$390,000; 32359 Sawyer Court, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chris Simale to Luis D Ramirez

$363,000; 32041 N Great Plaines Ave., Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Cordell Kallick to David Schmidt

$250,000; 28806 Sawmill Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Danny Oldham to Lori A Merry

$169,750; 31627 Tallgrass Court, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Magdalena Ocampo to Ines Ocampo

$61,500; 32017 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Hdp Savannah Llc to William Ryan Homes Inc

Libertyville

$789,000; 1221 Virginia Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Parry Lau to Robert Peacock

$770,000; 764 E Sunnyside Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Wang Trt to Ben Szelag

$760,000; 1214 Parliament Court, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by James Richard Prister Jr to David W Catanese

$750,000; 1884 Saddle Hill Road, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kevin M Marsh to Matthew Leaf

$683,000; 1210 Avalon Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Kevin J Otte to Sarah Mchatton

$650,000; 816 Arthur Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John Thomas Finnegan Sr to Richard M Kinka

$640,000; 1185 Furlong Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Letchford Joint Trust to Eric Lester

$635,000; 1700 Young Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Munson Trust to Preston John Hartzell

$620,000; 418 Briar Place, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Frederick W Lenn to Matthew Freeman

$620,000; 1729 River Birch Way, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Arai Trust to Margaret M Furlong

$601,000; 836 Fair Way, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Swanson Trust to Emmanual Eliades

$575,000; 658 Parkside Court, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Michael David Hodgson to Matthew D Clausing

$512,500; 1017 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Richard L Dobey to Jan Barkalow

$480,000; 426 Meadow Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kurt W Schultz to Emily Basalla

$476,500; 714 Eton Court, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Mark D Wild to Spencer Giesen

$460,000; 2215 Heathercliff Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Fahle Trust to Anna Galbas

$419,000; 521 S Dymond Road, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert D Benson to Majbrith Brody

$418,500; 148 Finstad Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Christopher Schostok to Kenneth A Young Jr

$418,000; 745 Kenwood Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Cc Affordable Housing Llc to Dennis Dovel

$415,000; 1204 Greentree Court, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Sheahan Trust to Cara Horn

$392,500; 106 Sunset Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Paul Kelley to Daniel P Mattson

$380,000; 513 Dawes St., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by William Lyle Fox Jr to Susan Ward Martinez

$346,000; 1500 Riva Ridge Dr Unit 119A, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Aw Services Series Llc Series to Randy A Weinberg

$345,000; 1293 Briarwood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Steve Gurvis to Alissa Brooke Levin

$340,000; 402 Carter St., Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William M Wells to Allison Jane Sadowski

$325,000; 220 N Saint Marys Road, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nevenka Dobritchanin to Jimmy Torres

$323,000; 1216 Gulfstream Pkwy Unit 19C, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Klingeman Trust to Kara Nawrocki

$300,000; 606 Hampton Terrace, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Tesmer Trust to Edward Schmidt

$239,500; 146 W Golf Rd Unit A, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Alyssa Heller to Usti Group Llc

$239,000; 551 W Park Ave Unit F, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Alexander Belomoin to James Trotta

$198,000; 887 Garfield Ave Unit B, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Winter Trust to Angel Marie Manzella

$168,000; 350 Brainerd Ave Unit 5B, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Vachula Trust to Leif Rolfsen

$158,000; 350 Brainerd Ave Unit 7A, Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Vachula Trust to Leif Rolfsen

$152,500; 375 W Winchester Rd Unit 205, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Goldin Trust to Matlubur R Khan

$137,500; 400 7th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kay Bryant to Alicia M Ibarra

Lincolnshire

$720,000; 35 Keswick Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Daniel Grijnsztein to Andrew Berk

$675,000; 62 FoxTrail, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Paul Cysewski to Michael Polisner

$560,000; 450 Village Grn Unit 210, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Norman H Crasko to Arnold Silver

$486,000; 12 Provincetown Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Krishna B Killedar to Qi Jiang

$465,000; 20 Beaconsfield Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Louis Seeman to James A Eimerman

$450,500; 21 Lancaster Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by World Travlers Investments Llc to Kathleen A Trychta

$405,000; 20794 N William Ave., Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Peter H Honigmann Jr to Melissa Spencer

$402,500; 425 Village Grn Unit 212, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kristin E Keevins to Alan Hirsch

$357,500; 425 Village Grn Unit 207, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Bremmer Trust to Jong Pil Kim

$355,000; 1915 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Roger Whealy to Manish Patel

$328,500; 5 Ashford Ct Unit 5, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Davis Trt to Shiow Ying Liu

$249,000; 207 Rivershire Ln Unit 108, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Malley Trt to Denise Resnick

$210,000; 205 Rivershire Ln Unit 411, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Lawrence G Zabo to Alexander Benisin

$180,000; 10 Stonegate Circle, Lincolnshire; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Halford Trust to Alex Karn

Lindenhurst

$550,000; 720 Porter Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Robert A Plohg Trust to Timur Turakulov

$525,000; 716 Porter Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Brijesh Patel to Karen M Schmidt

$490,000; 1214 Meade Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Marcus P Gilman to Jessica Molina

$439,000; 791 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Marilyn D Griffin

$380,000; 486 Nuthatch Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Tiara Gonzalez to Nirushan Mahesan

$375,000; 2636 Delaware Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Donna L Moore to Kyle A Bryant

$350,000; 320 Tanager Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Blaine A Bowers to Praveen Choudhary

$350,000; 2680 Constitution Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sergey Y Tetin to Igor Kolgotin

$330,000; 2619 Providence Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Guillermo Marin to Amber Popa

$321,000; 539 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Patsy Jo Delp to Ashley Lewis

$320,000; 486 Forest View Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Justin L Brooks to Emily Mccarthy

$315,000; 848 Jefferson Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Alexander Johnson to Tyler J Glowacki

$315,000; 691 Monroe Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Karen Schmidt to Helen L Keyzer

$314,000; 107 Chestnut Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael M Kelley to Joshua Becker

$310,000; 2567 Mallard Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Kevin J Nordigian to James Cajigal

$300,000; 521 Harrisburg Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Shawn M Hoffmann to Sarah Blue

$295,000; 787 Federal Parkway, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Joshua R Held to Noah Henry

$285,000; 310 High Point Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Robert Dale Jr Polak Jr to Tiffnay Latherese Curry

$279,000; 69 Orchard Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jeffrey J Terryberry to Angeline Diaz

$265,000; 507 Hillcrest Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by David W Glogovsky to Mohammed Amjed

$262,500; 294 Jasmine Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by John M Skowron to Maria C Azmi

$260,000; 2107 Meadow Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Nancy Fernandez Peralta

$225,000; 3183 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael W Long to Amy Loizzo

$220,000; 523 Willow Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Leonard Chimino to Maureen L Ritter

$215,000; 573 Willow Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Lippert Trust to Robert J Archbold

$193,000; 1907 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Antonia Burdette to Kyle Fuller

Mundelein

$770,000; 21925 W Vernon Ridge Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Daniel M Yrigoyen to Clint E Smothers

$670,000; 28987 N Skycrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Keith Schoenfeld to Laura K Troha

$650,000; 431 Banbury Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Leni Z Patten to Kevin M Marsh

$644,000; 3254 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Jimit Patel

$640,000; 26231 N Middleton Parkway, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by James C Pietrasik to Jiang Wang

$632,000; 25837 N Arrowhead Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Volodymyr Hoffman to Piotr Augustyn

$630,000; 3758 Canton Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Gary A Jesuit Trust to Ronald A Hlavin

$617,000; 1000 Kasting Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Michael Garippo

$565,000; 868 Tower Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Apak Real Estate Group Llc to Realty North Llc

$560,000; 230 Ambria Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Joseph J Fioretto to Basil Thomas Issac

$540,000; 1357 W Courtland St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Peter John Cotto to Irene Michelle Leskov

$520,000; 521 Salceda Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Michael C Perry to Pooja Bajpai

$490,000; 1625 Brighton Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Ramesh Sharma to Cindy Carbajal

$435,000; 370 Waverly Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Willcox Trust to Renata Karkut

$425,000; 431 Lakeview Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Shadnia Trust to Oleksandr Kramar

$421,000; 2598 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Caltlantic Group Llc to Krish J Patel

$420,000; 833 W Courtland St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Anna Elise Lauren to Erwin Kojzarek

$415,000; 457 S Pershing Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Richard J Benett Ii to Roman Dzwinyk

$411,000; 3275 Comstock Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kritzer Trust to Ellen R Wehrs

$410,500; 2622 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Fredy Alberto Neme Pachon

$410,000; 2031 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Khari Blasingame

$400,500; 2041 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Johnny Gutierrez

$400,000; 304 Bingham Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Gerard S Cook to Haralambos Spyridon Sarivasilis

$396,500; 2602 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to China Robinson

$394,500; 2624 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Ralph Parker

$391,000; 2626 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Anil Kumar Villambi

$380,000; 530 Bunker Hill Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Thompson Trust to George J Lofink

$380,000; 2700 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Cynthia J Kessler

$380,000; 138 Huntington Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Thomas J Lauman Jr to Daniel Slesnick

$375,500; 2696 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Norman Cohen

$374,000; 3256 Hutchinson Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kathleen A Blaszka to Albert De La Cruz Miranda Jr

$374,000; 2037 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Brett Nicholas Kernell

$371,500; 3361 Bagatelle Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Catherine Pepping to Richard J Goodell

$356,500; 2600 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Caltalantic Group Llc to Syed Saad Abdul Fatha

$355,500; 2630 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Abhivan Verma

$350,000; 1731 Leeds Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chung Trust to Maruthi Sarnala

$346,000; 1329 Newport St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mingxu Zhou to Grishma Surabi

$345,000; 957 Thomas Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Thomas Mathew to Ihor Doroshenko

$340,000; 779 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Basil Thomas Issac to Priyanka Yadav Kramer

$336,500; 139 S Pershing Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Lisa C Ashe to Sergio Perez

$335,000; 133 S Hawthorne Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mary Jane Permann to Fernando Aguilera Esparza

$320,000; 1422 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James N Petitti to Isabelle L Spector

$315,000; 1945 Barnhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Michael S Mchugh to Rosamber Vargas Duarte

$310,000; 1408 Manchester Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Burnham Trust to Dung Pham

$303,000; 245 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by K & N Home Investors Llc to Alonso Briceno

$300,000; 1922 Manor Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Katherine Jemine to Isaias Rivera

$295,000; 439 Allanson Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Philip Sencer to Noel A Rodriguez

$295,000; 1225 Manchester Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Barbara Eddy to Anna Erokhova

$290,000; 327 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Marciela Murguia to Ronak S Talati

$290,000; 122 S Lincoln Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Scott D Van De Motter to Kyle Edward Fultz

$288,000; 217 Bingham Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by David S Diller to Edward Sejzer

$282,000; 1422 Wesley Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Boris Vaynman to Lisa T Alvin

$279,500; 108 N Southport Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Kaitlyn Eaton to Miles Adams

$275,000; 452 N Prairie Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Patricia Ellen Madej to Ricardo Trujillo Jr

$267,000; 652 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sangeeta Cornelious to Su Ching Lu

$265,000; 333 Brice Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Rozann M Smith to Jamel Jordan

$253,000; 152 S Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Tyson J Goings to Claudia Miranda

$251,000; 329 S Lakeshore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Gina Watford to Cameron Jobe

$238,500; 140 S Lincoln Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Andres Cisneros to Joselyn Soriano

$235,000; 1186 Highland Road, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Michael J Hodges to Mark Muno Josely

$230,000; 729 Beach Place, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Saji P Varkey

$225,500; 2033 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Henry Armand Burris

$221,000; 261 N Idlewild Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by James Smith to Samuel Escobar

$220,000; 1031 Glenwood Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by James A Giaimo to Carlos Alonso Alvarez

$175,000; 21271 Andover, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Deflorio Trust to Kyle W Mckiou

$120,000; 555 Deepwoods Dr Unit 1D, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Spirit Properties Illinois Llc to Omnath Properties Llc

$60,000; 28488 N Seminole Court, Mundelein; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Aaron Glenn to Gerardo Contreras

North Chicago

$242,000; 2236 Wright Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Dh Shaw Mangement Inc to Virginio Urcino Mondragon

$225,000; 2129 Dugdale Road, North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Noe Rodriguez to Sabas Ortiz Jr

$224,500; 1036 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Samuel A Mcknight to Oscar Barrera

$198,000; 1324 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Chiquita D Doss

$175,000; 1224 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Dan S Bieniak to Chavis Thomas

$154,000; 1122 Adams St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Nevermore Investments Llc to Homefix Services & Solutions L

$150,000; 2437 Kennedy Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Willie Proby to Junaid Bakr

$137,000; 3330 Berwyn Ave Unit 117, North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Lorraine Gorski to Jake R Hall

$128,000; 3377 Beacon St Unit 4, North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Brenda Westerberg to Mara Jayde Kuukielewehiwakauik Brown

$125,000; 1321 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Tantra Trust to Francisco Felix Sanchez

$115,000; 1517 Hervey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sharon Hoskins to Fidencio Villa

$112,500; 1715 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Frederick Richards to Reyes Guzman

$90,000; 1541 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to Maria G Guerrero

$80,000; 1419 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John W Roberts to Acorn Homes Llc

Prairie View

$362,500; 20540 N Elizabeth Ave., Prairie View; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Hopper Trust to Sunil Kumar Nahako

$285,000; 20584 N Celia Ave., Prairie View; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Thomas B Hood to Singdha Ojha

Riverwoods

$725,000; 2755 Edgewood Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ellen Frell Levy to Roger L Schoenfeld

$619,500; 2260 Congressional Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Yomtoob Trust to Jose Ismael Nunez Toribio

$590,000; 2349 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Gary Kathoff to Roman Bashechkin

$329,000; 2320 Duffy Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Pba Now Llc to Michael Schmidt

Round Lake

$430,000; 2044 S Jonathan Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Geoff S Paul to Librado Najera

$400,000; 35767 N Fairfield Road, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Bryant D Krause to Juvenal Garcia

$375,000; 528 S Beacon Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by James F Clinton Jr to Victoria M Miranda

$375,000; 420 W Nippersink Road, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Fabian Huerta

$350,000; 34194 N Trillium Way, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Santos Aguilar to Babu Kuttan Daniel

$350,000; 34165 N Needlegrass Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Fernando G Rubio to Julio E Rubio

$348,500; 509 W Park Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Casandra M Slavik to Grzegorz Szewczyk

$340,000; 64 N Savannah Parkway, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Maria L Laubenstein to Carlos Morales

$333,000; 790 S Vintage Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Logan Deer to James C Aviles

$325,000; 506 W Park Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Paul C Yingling to Steven Soblo

$320,000; 254 Spring Valley Way, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Local Properties Llc Series R to Chad Ross Elam

$320,000; 184 S Basswood Court, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Edwin Mauricio Corvera Rodriguez

$312,500; 325 Haywood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Anthony Wintering to Juan Montalvo

$301,500; 287 S Shagbark Court, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Ruslan Makarenko

$295,500; 24586 W Oak St., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Oskar S Acosta to Michael A Blue

$285,000; 313 S Shagbark Court, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Eric R Egle

$267,500; 24511 W Clinton Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Wsh Properties Llc to Alexis Arias

$260,000; 641 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by David Boelter to Matthew Elmo Escrupulo Suarez

$260,000; 208 N Bernice Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Raul Martinez to Vanessa Tellez

$245,000; 761 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Steven J Ostrander to Anna Elise Lauren

$240,000; 398 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Joseph Rudick to Stephen Brancato

$235,000; 687 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Renee J Kapke to Dariusz Hap

$235,000; 523 W Kristina Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Ronald Cass to Laura Alatorre

$198,000; 626 S Curran Road, Round Lake; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Va to James Gagliano

Round Lake Beach

$385,000; 2176 N Aster Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Timur Turakulov to Omar Andrade

$365,000; 2209 N Camden Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Gabriel Pasko to Kazimiera Bies

$360,000; 2289 N Aster Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kathleen B Sullivan to Maria G Guadarrama

$355,000; 2184 N Aster Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Mat S Dhillon to Zakira Sadaf Farooqui

$317,000; 999 DeerTrail, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Maria A Mejia to Jordan Taylor

$295,000; 2283 N Orchard Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Mary Raszkowski to Kaitlyn Wolfer

$295,000; 1605 North Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Katherine M Ison to Alice Holmes

$268,000; 1994 N Karen Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Daniel Utz to Noe Salgado Salinas

$267,500; 9 W Rustic Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Annette Monk to Maychel Garcia

$260,000; 87 W Rustic Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Theodore D Olson to Jacquelyn Majeski

$250,000; 602 Redwing Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Tlc Residential Properties Llc to Mario Carranza

$250,000; 1426 Leslie Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lois C Tasker to Ana Corona

$237,000; 236 E Palm Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Anthony Beaudion to Anthony Brandon

$233,000; 922 Bayview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Maria T Jiron to Rommel Jiron Cruz

$215,000; 1317 Walnut Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Santos C Carrillo to Reagan E Ochoa

$208,000; 928 Golfview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Syt Homes Llc to Michael Storms

$204,500; 1108 Crescent Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Victoria Miranda to Josef Ziyad Rihani

$200,000; 22 Glenwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Michael Krafthefer to Bertha Rocha

$175,000; 229 Wildwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Alaina Garcia to Jameson Sternberg

$165,000; 151 E Lake Park Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Kenneth C Palikij to Trevor Kerin

$161,000; 1430 Ridgeway Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Robin M Aerne to Alexander Prado

$160,000; 319 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Javier Alvarez to Ricardo E Decillo

$150,000; 1412 Idlewild Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Dbg Properties Llc to Alfonso Moreno Jr

$142,000; 121 Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Swapnil Prabhu to Ashley Wojciechowski

$136,000; 1326 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Javier Hernandez

$115,000; 1415 Walnut Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Sergio Escobedo

$111,000; 315 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Open Door Property Group

Round Lake Heights

$314,000; 2231 N ArapahoeTrail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Kelly Horan

$300,000; 940 Black Cherry Lane, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Bryan Sager to Humberto G Villarreal

$269,000; 704 Cheyenne St., Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by William Wayman to Brian Swift

$173,000; 701 Mohawk Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Shweta Swapnil Prabhu to Socrates Guillermo Garcia Aleman

Round Lake Park

$341,000; 810 Elm Ave., Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jhony Castillo to Lucas M Stone

$315,000; 269 Linden Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Custom Development Llc to Andrew J Briggs

$255,000; 504 Brierhill Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Richard Robert Bonney to Luis A Torres Campos

$255,000; 394 Windridge Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Johnny Leonard to Derwin Ferrer

$220,000; 516 N Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Idalia Paul to Mikel Mendoza

$210,000; 542 N Ravine Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Leticia Ambriz to Margoth Rosa

$199,000; 300 Elder Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Steven P Hucko to Joshua Craun Westergren

$185,000; 527 N Ravine Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Joseph Hoffelt to Daniel Schad

$183,500; 418 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Charland Properties Llc Series to Raul Gomez Rodriguez

$165,000; 511 Brierhill Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Wic Investments Ltd to Eric Atwell

$98,000; 302 E Willow Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Midfirst Bank to Ivan Magdaleno

Spring Grove

$350,000; 27686 W Rowe Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Cosmin R Popa to Michael Moses

$345,000; 28660 W Golf View Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Scott W Lappen to Neil R Humphrey

$340,000; 37676 N Nippersink Place, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Gustavo Chavez to Edmund Carroll Barnash

$285,500; 38643 N Forest Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Anthony P Hodes to Marshall Lewis

$170,000; 27672 W Stonegate Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Gmag Properties Inc to James Yanecek

$45,000; 27731 W Grass Lake Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lana R Capozzoli to Greg Urban

Vernon Hills

$751,500; 561 Crooked Stick Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by John M Bilski to Brad O Bowsher

$750,000; 1780 Saint Andrew Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Daniel S Gordon to Krishna Killeda

$745,000; 1513 N Oakmont Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Preethi L Thamina to Gian Prakash

$485,000; 589 Williams Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Schwartz Trust to Gaurav Kumar

$485,000; 55 N Fiore Parkway, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Joseph Lasko to Maksim Molchanov

$465,000; 200 Lowell Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Allen 2011 Trust to Anhdao Ho

$445,000; 1136 Windward Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by National Residential Nominee S to Kathleen H Pham

$425,000; 129 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Gerald J Goetz to Vincent Bufalino

$420,000; 18 Montebello Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Maurice Gerber to Sandeep Mohana Velu

$407,000; 515 Saddlebrook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Kevin Falconer to Sushant M Nanavati

$400,000; 1974 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Aleksandra Bogdan to Mariam El Baghdadi

$397,000; 302 Almond Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Hyung Kim to Aaron O Morris

$390,000; 306 Albert Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Westgate Investments Llc to Christopher D Bambulas

$380,000; 210 Crabtree Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Walter J Gruber to Yuliia Burenko

$375,000; 237 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael Ciraulo

$375,000; 1240 Georgetown Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Patricia Jablo to Rahul Shinde

$361,000; 274 Alpine Springs Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sarvotham Darshan to Kenechukwu Nweke

$347,000; 381 Bloomfield Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by David Turley to Zilvinas Bubelis

$340,000; 1199 E Port Clinton Rd Unit 210, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jaleh Mirza to Grigoriy Magitman

$304,000; 361 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sbs Sfh Llc to Tomasz Babiec

$299,000; 707 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Smith Trust to Ann Kang

$295,000; 960 Vernon Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Diana C Rosales to Vasyl Kasiyanchuk

$295,000; 334 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Johny Baban to Rafael Herrera

$285,000; 1284 Streamwood Ln Unit 324, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Marjorie Gearhart to Mohammed Taria

$280,000; 926 Princeton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Nicole J Hines to Veronica Jean Mills

$262,500; 163 Brook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Linda L Bousson Willert to Liling Zhang

$260,000; 622 Grosse Pointe Cir Unit 37-7, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Colin M Hutchins to Thomas J Klukow

$250,500; 217 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Marius Dovidatis to Shu C Cho

$245,000; 403 Ashwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Angelica Gomez to Azamat Anapiiaev

$213,000; 1000 Cleveland Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Dong Rond Lin to Peng Liu

$206,000; 486 Harrison Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Leland J Scherkenbach to Md Jawad Siddique

$189,000; 16 Echo Ct Unit 12, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Andrew Spivak to Corey A March

$184,000; 264 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 3B, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Straus Trust to Medine A Sydykanova

$171,500; 1 Timber Ln Unit 7, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gurparshad Jhawar to Ravi Babu Merneedi

$168,500; 840 N Lakeside Dr Unit 2A, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jenya Steinberg to Mykhaylo Napolnyy

$166,000; 12 Crestview Ln Unit 9, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Ahalya Properties Llc to Linar Jonasson

$155,000; 16 Parkside Ct Unit 13, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Robin Smidt to Shine Prakash Ponnaiah Sreerenganathan

$150,000; 204 Arron Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Scott Gerschefske to Home Equity Savers Ltd Retirem

$135,000; 840 N Lakeside Dr Unit 1B, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Sara Leann Johnston to Igor Burianyi

$80,000; 227 Sunset Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Todd Hoeg to Kathleen Sexton

Volo

$415,000; 165 Annelise Lane, Volo; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Michael T Abraham to Sharon Pruski

$390,000; 1627 Powderhorn Drive, Volo; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Kevin Joseph Segar to Armando Garcia Jr

$360,000; 1224 Viola Lane, Volo; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Gladys Olimpia Licona Alcerro

$282,000; 1320 Waverly Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Susan L Lindner to Laura Gabriela Castellanos

$263,000; 113 Terra Meadow Circle, Volo; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Samuel S Stella to Ellene Jensen

$259,000; 1050 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Daniel Gatsakos to Lisa J Sutton

$250,000; 302 Niagara Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Vacliki Dafnis to Joseph Ikeakhe

$245,000; 1148 Piccolo Lane, Volo; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Hans Gomez to Daniel Hornig

$241,000; 1390 Prescott Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Gregory J Bockwinkel to Travis Memishofski

$222,000; 1242 Chesterton Dr Unit 2, Volo; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Nancy Beth Krautz to Tania Tomi

$220,000; 1312 Waverly Drive, Volo; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Susan Montalto to Elena C Georgen

$150,000; 26575 W Commerce Dr Unit 609, Volo; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by 1422 W Taylor Street Llc to Allegiance Service Group Inc

Wadsworth

$600,000; 13334 W Martin St., Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Harvey Trust to Benjamin J Howe

$490,000; 14639 W Crabapple Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc to Mariselda Quintanilla

$470,000; 5046 Marshall Court, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Matthew J Powers to Reva Mayers

$435,000; 14286 W Oak Knoll Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sarah Planey to Luciano Arizmendi

$390,000; 14260 W Sheryl Lynn Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Gregory Dewald to Steven R Littner

$279,000; 2574 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Herbek Trust to Maryl Kavanagh

$245,000; 3002 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jessica Danielle Johnson to Emerick Domingo

$226,000; 2962 Concord Ln Unit 2962, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Weiqing Zhang to Dunia Maldonado

$175,000; 39275 N Dilleys Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Robert A Reed to Aleksandr Voronenko

Wauconda

$541,500; 26354 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by I L M F Llc 26354 N Main St Se to John E Watrach III

$485,000; 2440 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Laura Troha to Walter Colvin

$440,000; 1887 Applewood Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Patrick Dreimann to Casandra Savik

$432,500; 2750 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Ryhan E Resleff to Nina L Vaynman

$420,000; 578 Sycamore Circle, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Robert Burdick to Isaac Schennum

$415,000; 734 Saddlewood Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Prabhaker Ramakrishnan to Narjis Smahi

$370,000; 222 Delia Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Brian Stern to Nicholas Moyers

$355,000; 525 Farmhill Circle, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Bridget Fahrner to Matthew Vanzetta

$330,000; 415 Country Lane Court, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Ryan P Carey to William Straumann

$325,000; 26607 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Patrick M Flanagan to Angelo J Nelson

$325,000; 1015 Harrison Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Raymond Glunz to Patricia Taube

$320,000; 1111 Northshore Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Denise M Karels to Jeffrey Wilcox

$275,000; 403 Hill St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Olson Trust to Kathy Weiss

$275,000; 28563 N Washington Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Anthony R Martorano to Marco G Daiello

$272,500; 2910 Glacier Way Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Christopher A Rosales to Simona Dubrindyte

$270,000; 2830 Glacier Way Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by April Ng to Salimata Sarah Gueye

$235,000; 911 Monroe Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by William T Karstenson Jr to Michelle Swenson

$210,000; 805 Larkdale Row, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jill M Vangelista to Grozio Grozev

$170,000; 211 E Liberty St., Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Robert H Stine to Benjamin White Norris

$165,000; 460 N Main St Unit N308C, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Tracy Regan to Dale L Hammersmith

$120,500; 28181 N Winding Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Sylva Llc

Waukegan

$730,000; 2101 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by 2101 Grand Llc to Geogreg Properties Llc

$550,000; 1428 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Club Apaseo El Alto

$525,000; 2034 Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Greentown Investments Llc Seri to Rahima Hussien

$485,000; 2409 Washington St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lindsay Wilbik to G & Y Rental Properties Llc

$365,000; 4464 W Swallowtail Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Shalini Susan Mathew to Gerald Carlo Cervantes Imperial

$355,000; 4442 W Tucker Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Pedrola Trust to Kellon Kittindy Brenthnol Broman

$348,000; 1745 N Frolic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Juan Vega to Alfredo Ontiveros

$330,000; 115 Sheridan Court, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Martin Kvasnicka to Dirk Tjarksen

$305,000; 2000 Washington St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Luis Zires to Jesus Rios Magallon

$305,000; 1525 11th St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Fraco Llc to Wenceslao Hernandez Montesinos

$289,000; 3107 Hampshire Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cindy Smith to Jaime Santiago

$285,000; 101 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Francisco Melgoza to William Garcia

$280,000; 2111 N Poplar St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Sergio Gonzalez Vela to Eric Reyes

$275,000; 1524 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Theodore Axotis to Gregory Gregory

$272,000; 405 8th St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Victoria Nass to Mariana Galindo

$268,000; 12812 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Joseph G Wolf to Maria G Barajas

$266,000; 2112 Devonshire Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Mary Garcia to Litwin Manuel Garcia

$263,000; 803 N County St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Impact Venture Group Llc to Alicia Sandoval Diaz

$262,000; 2321 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Claudia Ruiz Martinez to Johnny Woodson Jean Pierre

$255,000; 2440 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by James P Oberto to Marilu Cruz Baca

$250,000; 902 Glen Rock Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jose Rodriguez to John Gillham

$250,000; 2726 Vercoe Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Brean Trust to Matteo Lopez

$250,000; 106 E Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Putzs Properties Llc to Lorna L Kube

$246,000; 2903 W Nemesis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Mayra A Lopez to Cristal Wallace Smith

$245,000; 614 N Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Bienvenido Gonzalez to Diana Lizbeth Mora

$245,000; 2520 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Alfredo Ontiveros to Mario R Castro

$244,000; 4484 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Valrea Thompson to Alicia Thompson

$237,000; 2030 Alta Vista Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jennifer N Schaffer to Fredy Lavin Bastian

$236,000; 221 Cory Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ibuyer Llc to Cipriano Mejias

$230,000; 3209 Cornell Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by William M Linsky to Laura Rosales

$230,000; 318 Burton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Irma Zuniga to Oliver F Lopez

$225,000; 1411 W Cornelia Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Albino Dominguez Sotelo to Juan Ramirez

$215,000; 2329 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Eric Reyes to Manuel Ramirez Montanez

$212,000; 1408 N Frolic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Michael Gaffney to Alvaro Garcia

$210,000; 2301 8th Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Zachary Randall to Alejandro R Rosas

$210,000; 2036 Miraflores Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael Revord to Melinda Magnani

$206,000; 1841 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jose G Rivera to Melanie Y Gallegos

$205,000; 36 Burton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Alejandra P Ortega Torres to Catalino Rodriguez Garrido

$200,000; 1652 Whitney St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dimas Gonzalez to Adedoyin Sanni

$195,000; 2132 Indian Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Larry Cartwright to Karina Recillas

$195,000; 1616 Partridge St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Salime J Chaya to Yesenia Albarran

$190,000; 650 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Pehrson Capital Management Llc to Diego Fajardo

$190,000; 1708 Ballentine St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jackson Trust to Jennifer T Moya

$187,000; 914 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Devan Riley to Yesica D Ayala

$185,000; 1605 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Acclerant Properties Llc to Jennifer Bueno

$185,000; 1325 Judge Place, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Dbg Properties Llc to Daniel Estela

$180,000; 1473 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by David Mooney to Robert I Mccraren Jr

$175,000; 2400 Huron Terrace, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kathleen R Imbrogno to Manuel Romero Vega

$174,000; 111 Washington Terrace, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Dewayne Harmon to Jaqueline Olivos

$165,000; 1014 Woodlawn Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Narcisco Salgado to Oscar W Torres Rodriguez

$162,500; 1329 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Burns Trt to Swetha Bathula

$130,000; 718 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Sherideth L Flack to Darvin A Escobar Marroquin

$125,000; 1420 Garden Place, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Romena Rhyan to Ladonna R Rhyan

$105,000; 133 N Orchard Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sandra P Aguilera to Rita Zaslavsky

$100,000; 840 S Genesee St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jorge E Sanchez to Mirna Orozco

$100,000; 2430 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Chicago Asset Management Llc to Western Land Trust 2430

$100,000; 16 Dorchester Court, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Rodriguez Trust to Darlene Rodriguez Mangalindan

$99,000; 2046 Chestnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joseph Fornero to Charles Fornero

$86,000; 702 Franklin St., Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Penny L Robbins to Adelaido Ruiz Murillo

$80,000; 36115 N Green Bay Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Carol A Walton to Jacob W Burris

$76,000; 36164 N Green Bay Road, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Ronald J Wendricks to Michael Lee Wendricks

$65,000; 1317 Eastview Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Theodore Kotsovos to Raymond J Mertens

$62,000; 3370 W Brooke Ave Unit 411, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Eloy Hernandez to Casa Apts Llc Series Onan Pl

Winthrop Harbor

$320,000; 10738 9th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Ael Investments Llc to Francisco J Gonzalez Catalan

$300,000; 140 Russell Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Dorothy Nolen to Ismael Guadarrama

$250,000; 910 Shields Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Karl J Grom Sr to Tonya M Snow

$250,000; 1218 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Patricia O Neal to Jose Antonio Salomon Ramirez

$190,000; 926 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Justin B Schonter to Daniel Gil

$140,000; 602 Geddes Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by John J Drinkwine to Welcome Home Realty Group Llc

Zion

$365,000; 4014 Cypress Drive, Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Paul J Kissling to Sean Mykle Mcgowan

$296,000; 2524 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Heriberto Medina Vasquez to Martin J Fajardo

$295,000; 3808 Sarah Drive, Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Edwin E Valencia to Sandra Reyes

$295,000; 2821 Bethel Blvd, Zion; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Darlene J Pickett to William M Mckinney III

$285,000; 2403 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Brian Krawczyk Sr to Angel Dominguez

$275,000; 4112 Douglas Drive, Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Cynthia L Jensen to Tenisha Mcarthur

$275,000; 1934 Bethesda Blvd, Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jessica Garcia to Frank Montalto

$259,000; 2607 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by James M Jennings Jr to Kenneth Bremer

$250,000; 4208 Gregory Drive, Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Edward A Clark to Mary Culley

$245,000; 1223 Pheasant Run, Zion; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Luis Roman Castrejon

$240,000; 2804 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Elvia M Martinez to Gildardo Sajuan

$235,000; 3400 Wembley Dr Unit 4, Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Lisa A Huyck to Debra A Dube

$234,000; 3000 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Jeffries Madrigal to Angela Garza

$228,000; 1703 Galilee Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Alexander J Maciag to Nancy Flores Guadarrama

$225,000; 2407 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Roy A Centeno to Juan G Fajardo Gomez

$224,000; 4021 Franklin St., Zion; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Ethel Tyler to Alejandro Ramirez

$220,000; 2718 33rd St., Zion; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gabino Martinez to Jose M Herrera Villafana

$207,000; 918 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Roberto Cordero Feliciano

$205,000; 3024 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Custom Development Llc to Ramiro Cruz Tolentino

$203,500; 3321 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Witt Holdings Llc to Russell Alan Jackson

$199,000; 904 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Anna Blackburn to Cynthia L Lowrance

$198,000; 3204 Bethel Blvd, Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Matthew Aaron Escobar to Shayla Mcclain

$182,500; 1517 AndersonTrail, Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Michael Perry to Ismael A Alvarez Robles

$182,000; 2537 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kristan Trust to Horacio Rodriguez Espinoz

$181,000; 2317 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Edgar Allen to Jesus Ramirez

$180,000; 2806 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Audra Christine Dutler to Cesar Loyola

$180,000; 1523 AndersonTrail, Zion; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael Perry to Cynthia Vara

$179,000; 1901 Dawn Lane, Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael J Gonzalez to Tyrus Goshay

$175,000; 2736 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Anita Vazquez to Candy Misenga

$171,000; 2209 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Michael E Patton to Cornell Ollie

$170,000; 3002 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Roy K Koble to Bayron A Reyes Oliva

$160,000; 2600 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Home Equity Savers Ltd Retirem to Omar Gabriel Perez

$152,000; 2205 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Clear Capital 1 Llc to Luz M Pizano

$151,000; 43340 N Country Lane, Zion; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Tim Athans to Laura Kincaid

$150,000; 3008 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Eleani De Jesus Rocha to Carlita Parker

$149,500; 9730 W Logan Court, Zion; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Rita Nicholson to Amy Marie Ewadt

$142,000; 3104 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Rosa Martinez

$125,000; 1806 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Safeguard Credit Counseling Se

$120,000; 3010 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Renee Davis to Jose M Miranda

$102,500; 1609 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Deborah Evans to Thomas Murphy

$65,000; 2152 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to James P Oommen

$65,000; 2150 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Tbs Group Llc to James P Oommen

$65,000; 2148 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to James P Oommen

