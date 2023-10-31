Lake County authorities search for missing hunter near Fourth Lake

After a daylong search, Lake County authorities have not found a missing hunter, who was last seen near Fourth Lake Monday morning.

Officials searched the lake and the nearby marshes Tuesday from morning until sundown but did not find 60-year-old Patrick R. Serzynski, a Lake County sheriff's office spokesman said Tuesday evening. Authorities plan to resume the search Wednesday morning.

So far officials have recovered some of Serzynski's personal property near a duck blind at the lake.

Serzynski lives in an unincorporated portion of Lake County near Lake Villa, police said.