Lake County authorities search for missing hunter near Fourth Lake
Posted10/31/2023 7:21 PM
After a daylong search, Lake County authorities have not found a missing hunter, who was last seen near Fourth Lake Monday morning.
Officials searched the lake and the nearby marshes Tuesday from morning until sundown but did not find 60-year-old Patrick R. Serzynski, a Lake County sheriff's office spokesman said Tuesday evening. Authorities plan to resume the search Wednesday morning.
So far officials have recovered some of Serzynski's personal property near a duck blind at the lake.
Serzynski lives in an unincorporated portion of Lake County near Lake Villa, police said.
