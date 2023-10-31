 

Lake County authorities search for missing hunter near Fourth Lake

  • Patrick Serzynski

    Patrick Serzynski

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/31/2023 8:30 AM

Authorities from Lake County are continuing to search for a missing hunter, who was last seen near Fourth Lake Monday morning.

Officials from the Lake County sheriff's office said they had recovered personal property of 60-year-old Patrick R. Serzynski near a duck blind at the lake, but have not found the hunter.

 

A search of the lake will continue today.

Serzynski lives in an unincorporated portion of Lake County near Lake Villa, police said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 