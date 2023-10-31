Lake County authorities search for missing hunter near Fourth Lake
Updated 10/31/2023 8:30 AM
Authorities from Lake County are continuing to search for a missing hunter, who was last seen near Fourth Lake Monday morning.
Officials from the Lake County sheriff's office said they had recovered personal property of 60-year-old Patrick R. Serzynski near a duck blind at the lake, but have not found the hunter.
A search of the lake will continue today.
Serzynski lives in an unincorporated portion of Lake County near Lake Villa, police said.
