Kane County property transfers for Aug. 22 to Sept. 27, 2023

Algonquin

$565,000; 1841 Lawndale Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by James Graf to Joshua E Dillman

$418,000; 2254 Barrett Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Greg K Ligman to Alesia Jones

$415,000; 4 Joyce Court, Algonquin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mary S Alford to Michael G Leone

$320,000; 1125 Meghan Ave., Algonquin; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Sierra Currier to Melissa Fogarty

$285,000; 1573 Millbrook Dr Unit 12, Algonquin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Jeannie L Frey to Kate Seemann

Aurora

$799,000; 1063 Chadwick Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey Schreoder to Chandra Prakash Goyal

$690,500; 1104 Stonehaven Circle, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Weiguo Liao to Archana Sathappan

$601,000; 3119 Wild Meadow Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Poornima Gaddam to Kiran Gopi

$571,000; 2602 Chasewood Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jaepil Chang to Asif Neyaz Azeez

$565,500; 3090 Whitney Road, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Xiaolei Hu to Nikit Karadi

$559,000; 1585 Beverly Ct Unit 124, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Natures Edibles Llc to Kaj Properties Llc

$530,000; 203 Goldenwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James Dickerson to Sony Lawrence

$527,000; 2590 Chasewood Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Phyllis Klug to Rohit Jain

$520,000; 2550 Cheshire Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Edward Louis Barsotti Trust to Jennifer M Gould

$490,000; 1779 Briarheath Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Dan J Oppenheim to Brian L Winer

$475,000; 1532 Marikay Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Salvatore Accetta to James Webb

$461,500; 4137 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc to Yanfang Pan

$450,000; 3438 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Nicola Incandela to Joseph K Riddle

$450,000; 1162 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Conroy Trust to Charles Witt

$450,000; 1111 Heathrow Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Jean L Cushing to Margaret Allen

$447,000; 3141 Hopewell Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jasmin Fernando to Rashmi Bharathan

$425,000; 2792 Downing Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Renee Vaghy to Mark Beaver

$410,000; 626 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Gades Trust to Mark Kachanthong

$410,000; 1155 Hull Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ted Tae Hyung Kim to Alan Jacobson

$400,500; 4209 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc to Abhijith Kuntamukkala

$400,000; 2001 Edinburgh Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by William C Terry Jr to Benjamin G Holzhauer

$394,000; 3333 Kentshire Circle, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Ashutosh Sehgal to Suresh Grandhi

$390,000; 821 Lewisburg Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Praveen Paladugu to Phaneendra Kumar Tadikonda

$388,500; 4207 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc to Sanath Kumar Siram

$380,000; 768 Meadowsedge Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Lawrence R Mulder to Cynthia Klots

$370,000; 2311 Mayflower Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Juanita Mexicano to Jose Herminio Tlahuetl

$360,000; 509 W Galena Blvd, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Man Shingh Das to Kane County (il)

$360,000; 3086 Diane Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Chad Michael Vicknair to Qihui Li

$360,000; 2911 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Julie Willenbacher to Varun Chandra Chepuri

$357,000; 1820 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Donald A Avjean to Delano Wilson

$348,000; 2504 Brook Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Jason Langendorf to Nipam Vyas

$345,000; 2660 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Richard Robinson to Deborah Ann Reynolds

$345,000; 2538 Looking Glass Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Malcolm P Minch to Sendil Kumar Shanmugam

$345,000; 1320 Big OakTrail, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jas B Rai to Anil Gurung

$332,000; 1030 Newcastle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Dominic Valfre to John Clement Leever

$330,500; 252 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Bancab Properties Llc to Brian L Redard

$330,000; 935 Fieldside Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gordon H Hahn to Lubna Hamid

$330,000; 6S391 Hankes Road, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Timothy Lenac to Richard Paul Hentschel

$330,000; 615 Oak Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Venture Plan Inc to Carlos Avila

$330,000; 2045 Middlefield Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Patrick John Gengler to Octavio Cadena

$329,000; 1550 Colorado Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by David Johnson Ii to Harshadkumar Patel

$327,000; 3157 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sravan Kumar Reddy Bommana to Shimoli Trivedi

$315,000; 3103 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Susan E Grask to Daxesh D Mehra

$315,000; 1033 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Christopher R Raboine to Natalie Serman Hansen

$313,500; 2522 Looking Glass Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Brian Wetta to Suresh Pichandi

$310,000; 3473 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Richard H Barnhart to Tahinyath Zaman

$310,000; 2769 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Leaf Joint Trust to Amir M Juma

$310,000; 1585 Beverly Ct Unit 121, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Thomas Burgess Gst Trust to Rescalex Inc

$309,000; 225 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Jeffrey Craig to Julie Morelli

$305,000; 1224 Johnston Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John E Strong to Lucina Ontiveros

$301,500; 2206 Scott Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Kelly Gillespie to Caleb Lopez

$300,000; 835 S River St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ophelia L Hernandez to Yj Il Property Llc

$300,000; 390 Abington Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Ruchi Gupta to Yeshwanth Rajshekar

$300,000; 1658 Wild Rose Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Peggy Davis to Anny Cardenas Feliz

$300,000; 1180 Reckinger Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Martha Llamas to Leticia Bedoya

$295,000; 2271 Bluebell Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Qaisar Chaid

$292,000; 1456 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Susan K Wiesbrook to Ziqiang Lu

$285,000; 229 Central Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Violet J Hall to Jeff Carney

$283,000; 3056 Anton Circle, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by 170 S Porter Llc to Justin Lowry

$279,000; 1625 Kensington Place, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Young Trust to Koma Mia Faith Bachman

$273,000; 1320 Adeline Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Gregory Gerard Glassford to Chad M St Cyr

$270,000; 2445 Nan St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Travis Nelson to Yobana Gomez Padilla

$265,000; 718 N Highland Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Charles N Owen to Leobardo M Ortiz

$262,000; 1758 Rebecca Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate Ii Llc

$255,000; 913 Oliver Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Venture Plan Inc to Crystal S Moore

$255,000; 788 4th Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Earl Hughes to Yansey Martinez

$255,000; 2946 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Linda J Lofgren to Andrzej Bolbot

$255,000; 16 N Lancaster Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Rex L Wilson to Elvia R Campos

$255,000; 1071 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lynn B Braddock to Andrea Liller

$250,000; 819 N Fordham Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Che Che Bee to Ma Ya

$250,000; 2370 Sunflower Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Donald C Lawley to Abel Rosales

$250,000; 1165 Kenmore Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Connie Moncrief to Isidro Ortiz

$249,000; 2824 Shelly Ln Unit 2824, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Raul Solis to Huaping Wan

$245,000; 160 Heather Glen Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Katherine A Earl to Prabhu Sampathkumar

$240,000; 2191 Bradford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Old Second National Bank Trust to Sarah J Ferguson

$235,000; 514 Edwards St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Lawrence L Suttle to Elosia Alvarado Macedo

$235,000; 1106 Village Center Pkwy Unit 6, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Johnathan J Collins to Christine Marie Crews

$230,000; 921 Shady Lane, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Brandon N Irons to Jorge Gonzalez

$230,000; 392 Michigan Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jose Luis Huerta to Irene Quinones

$230,000; 1126 Village Center Pkwy Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Mary E Mcmath to Forest Beulle Birkett

$225,000; 210 Half Moon Circle, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Marina Norman to Tanusha Swarna

$220,000; 987 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Miguel Acosta to Mauricio Patino

$220,000; 1143 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Michael Nevarez to Santosh Kumar Ponnuru

$215,000; 942 New Haven Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Tyrone D Phillips to Quiana White

$215,000; 1118 Watson St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Virgilio Huitron to Marco Antonio Sanchez Serrano

$208,000; 828 N Randall Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by J&c Leasing Ii Llc to Elodia Mejia

$200,000; 706 Springbrook Drive, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Baker Trust to Shane Wilson

$200,000; 2760 Molitor Road, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by 2740 Molitor Llc to Satish C Potineni

$191,000; 790 Clearwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Aks Property Development Llc to Afsheen Iqbal

$180,000; 2725 Wilshire Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Jason W Dove to Brian K Williams

$180,000; 160 S River St Unit 114, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by French Trust to Jeff Fort

$176,000; 1231 Lafayette St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Robert K Hargadon to Erik Cuautle

$172,000; 1395 S Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by North Shore Holdings Ltd to Kunal Mehta

$167,000; 1321 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Igig Llc to Ricardo Olague

$166,000; 943 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Robert P Gaul to John R Duy

$166,000; 815 Gillette Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Mark Keith to Jorge Velasquez

$165,000; 236 5th St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Javier Godinez to Javier Godinez Huerta

$165,000; 1002 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Camilo Cielo

$160,000; 907 Oliver Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Dayton Stanford to Rachel Smith

$160,000; 723 Columbia St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Ann Mccue to Javier Galvez

$150,000; 239 Williams St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jake Torrance to Leonardo Guadalupe Velazquez

$150,000; 1225 Andover Circle, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Alcario Lopez to Andrea Olivo

$148,000; 1980 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2B, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Krista M Larson to Linda Edwards

$140,000; 1932 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3A, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Velma Jones to Antonia Cabrera

$130,000; 555 Middle Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Francisco Navarro

$130,000; 160 S River St Unit 104, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Mejia Group Llc to Gonza Properties Llc

$127,000; 11 S Madison St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Rosendo Quinones to Roberto Marin

$125,000; 606 Rural St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Valesu Inc

$125,000; 349 Cedar St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Magnus Rental Properties Llc to Maria Samay Gonzalez Warcalde

$124,500; 741 George Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Gregory C Davis to Carlos Gonzalez Alvarez

$115,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 215, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Carlos H Velasquez to Trish K Dao

$108,500; 2629 Oakshire Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kenneth E Podsiadlik to Bluebird Home Investments Llc

$108,000; 1259 Marywood Court, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Cap Real Estate Llc

$107,000; 837 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Jose Sosa to Jose Antonio Alvarado Bernerdini

$105,000; 435 Sandpiper Ct Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 31, 2023, by Claude J Ainsworth to Garrick Lynch

$100,500; 1850 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2204, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Smp Capitalists Inc to Antonio Cabrera

$100,000; 410 S Smith St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Yoshi Furuichi to Eleazar Pedraza

$95,000; 1905 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1604, Aurora; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Rosa Rojas to Luis F Garcia

$80,000; 411 Rosewood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jerry Hammond to Jose A Deleon Jr

$78,500; 70 N Anderson St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by First National Acceptance Co to Erick Gomez

$59,000; 826 S Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Anselmo Chavez to Alonso Chavez

Batavia

$755,000; 1141 Morton St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Aaron Anderson to James Dalton Boyer

$710,000; 37W632 Volintine Farm Road, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Karen Long to Elaine A Mccusker

$545,000; 100 Sauk Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Kimberly J Charlett to Scott Dellavia

$540,000; 1071 WinnebagoTrail, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Alan Heidecke to Joseph Marconi

$526,000; 1508 Richter Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Edward James Lukas Sr Trust to Jeffrey Martens

$522,500; 618 Tuggles Court, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Wielgosz Trust to Charles A Sciurba

$520,000; 110 N Daniels Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Robert W Camery to Irena M Rovinskas Bruner

$500,000; 275 Bradford Circle, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jeffrey E Day to Daniel C Smith

$475,000; 1562 Haines Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Steve N Stuttle to Anthony Raimondi

$458,000; 631 Ozier Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Scott M Dellavia to Joseph Sepka

$435,000; 739 Woodland Hills Road, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Richard Martin Bertoglio to Paul W Marks

$399,000; 609 Woodland Hills Road, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Brian Green to Anthony Sabatino

$388,000; 525 Elm St., Batavia; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Amanda M Mitchell to Madeleine Holdsworth

$355,000; 440 E Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Michael Kirchschlager to Ricardo A Serrano

$349,000; 620 Madison St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Spillane & Sons Inc to Samuel Morgan Walker

$345,000; 1736 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dexter Danielle Vitas Dayao to Walter Fobbs

$325,000; 700 Mount Vernon Place, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Bryan M Worden to Alison Anderson

$322,000; 378 Wolcott Lane, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Erlain Trust to Rebecca P Reynoso

$310,000; 112 N College St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Clayton Brundige to Jaime Murillo

$298,000; 420 Church St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Chloe Konrad Snee

$295,000; 1370 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Joann D Sargent to Jacqueline Roberge

$289,000; 161 N BartonTrail, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Michael Quinlan to Anna E Mcbride

$275,000; 1446 Georgetown Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Kim A Eno to Suzanne E Rivers

$257,500; 631 E Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Thomas M Sulek to Nathan P Lanthrum

$241,500; 24 S Jefferson St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Morris Trust to Michael A Ruck

$220,000; 365 Mill St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by James L Coleman Jr to Daniel S Pedreyra

$215,500; 1103 Walnut St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Anthony A Dibling to Amanda Karch

$210,000; 260 S Water St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Sarah E Hourselt to Kevin D Zaideman

$200,000; 493 Sunset Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Michelle M Partipilo to Carie Holzl

$200,000; 1147 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Jean L Duffy to Virgilija J Brown

$125,000; 534 Ritter Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Ritter Development Co Llc to Michael J Altendorf

$112,500; 521 Fox Trail Drive, Batavia; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by John Aaron Lotarski to Robert J Baer

$98,500; 611 Mckinley St., Batavia; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Aaron Anderson

Big Rock

$221,000; 212 Oak St., Big Rock; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Terry D Hunt to Cody Shroka

Burlington

$415,000; 124 French Road, Burlington; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Craio Bobowiec to Adam Wakeley

$205,000; 225 S Main St., Burlington; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Scott Frank to Alejandro Villegas Dimas

Campton Hills

$620,000; 39W245 Cranston Road, Campton Hills; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Richard Bischoff to Eric Endriukaitis

Carpentersville

$736,000; 845 Commerce Parkway, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Commerce Partners Llc to Jjs Llc

$340,000; 6504 Fairfax Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Mujtaba Ali

$325,000; 615 Hawthorne Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Adam Andriano to Ismael Jimenez Jr

$307,500; 413 Vana Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Colleen M Loewe to Aurora Hernandez

$295,000; 714 Southwind Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Lucero Pacheco to Fermin Correa Perez

$272,000; 628 Westwind Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Enrique Medrano Villareal to Francisca Soto

$270,000; 2098 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Joshua D Duncan to Nick Kalantonis

$265,500; 2067 Orchard Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Michael W Salamon to Yoan I Castillo

$265,000; 3357 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Ruben Santana to Julie M Cardy

$265,000; 2133 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Dumitru Servan to Andriy Hrablyuk

$265,000; 127 Carpenter Blvd, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Bruce Krich to Armando Camacho Jr

$264,000; 7006 Lowell Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Allen West to Rosanna J Gonzalez

$260,000; 133 San Juan Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Yesenia J Arreola Garcia to Manuel Martinez Acosta

$258,000; 1462 Meadowsedge Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jason R Smoy to Kamil J Worek

$250,000; 312 N Grove St., Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Richard Burris to Mario Vaca

$242,000; 729 Southwind Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Amelia Carbal to Ana L Cervantes

$235,000; 272 Rivers View Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Antonio De Jesus Santos to Arly Perez

$227,000; 508 Tyler Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Guadalupe Delgado to Anaice Isela Murillo

$225,000; 1317 Wilson Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Monica Siazon to Dan Pelian

$220,000; 972 Berkley St., Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Cristina Perez to Fabiola Carcamo

$219,000; 1322 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Dan P Belmonte to Jose Antonio Rivera Luna

$217,000; 25 Alameda Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Alameda Drive Llc to Gira Patel

$211,000; 6785 Slate Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Scott Schupbach to Steven Schupbach

$205,500; 1931 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Michael A Concha to Elizabeth Rossiaky

$205,000; 983 Berkley St., Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Bette K Kolski to Jose Manuel Bruno Tellez

$205,000; 1609 Silverstone Dr Unit 1, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Brian M Mccarthy to Francisco Roman

$190,000; 118 N Grove St., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Juan Argueta to Elisabeth Skeens

$180,000; 2211 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jane L Fitzgerald to Matthew J Stockey

$177,000; 100 Hickory Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jesus Montes Gomez Jr to Maria Araseli Cabral

$175,000; 317 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Joseph Anthony Batelli to Steven A Chatroop Jr

$157,000; 2303 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Latrease D Cunningham to Donna Joyce

$132,500; 2120 Il Route 25, Carpentersville; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Td Barr Llc to Dennis Erb

Cary

$750,000; 27069 W Fox River Road, Cary; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Susan C Behm to Jeremy Lawson

$85,000; 23781 N Private Lane, Cary; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Donald H Abed to John R Scully

East Dundee

$436,000; 105 Hawthorne Lane, East Dundee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Tiemann Trust to Sonia Rodriguez

$320,000; 21 Michigan Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Ikert Trust to Cameron Brunner

$98,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 336, East Dundee; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Wyatt Trust to Donald J Meyer

Elburn

$644,000; 833 Carolyn Court, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Uwe R Rotter to Ryan Jacob Lipkin

$525,000; 1344 Seaton St., Elburn; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Whitney M Mcginnis to Thomas Crawford

$488,000; 43W771 Kenmar Drive, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jason Shreeram to Steven Dietrich

$475,500; 703 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Shodeen Homes Llc to Darryl D Starmach

$451,000; 225 Whitney Drive, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Jeffrey James Denning Jr

$449,000; 43W151 Chateaugay Lane, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Anna Palazzolo to Michael A Tiberi Jr

$430,000; 49W170 Lasher Road, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by G Nadine Flint to Kevin J Rogers

$405,000; 42W872 Whirlaway Drive, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kenneth M Austin to Shaun Pollitt

$400,000; 230 Whitney Drive, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Dustin P Goosinow

$392,500; 645 Maplewood Circle, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Shodeen Homes Llc to Sean D Phillips

$370,000; 1147 Freedom Road, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Bridget M Crosby to Brittany Male

$357,000; 0S836 Il Route 47, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Madsen Trust to Kerri Scrivner

$279,000; 300 Read St., Elburn; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by David J Gordon to Joshua Brehm

$214,000; 200 W South St Unit 2B, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Rhonda May to Christine Ewald

$140,000; 43W340 Smith Road, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Joshua M Samuels

$68,000; 731 Maplewood Circle, Elburn; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Elburn Station Unit 1 Developm to Shodeen Homes Llc

Elgin

$698,000; 710 Betony Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Michael Georges

$680,000; 14N682 Timber Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Matthew Ellett to Tyler L Oddo

$642,000; 3652 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Nelson Jimenez

$615,000; 255 Sonora Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Vicky L Oakley to Jairo E Portalatin

$590,500; 3753 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Akhilesh Lavania

$565,000; 3638 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Gary Curtiz to Mark Allen Thompson Jr

$563,500; 3743 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Akash Das

$561,000; 1831 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Alec M Deangelo

$554,500; 796 Richwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Maxwell James Udell

$552,000; 1838 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Pranav Manharbhai Patel

$550,000; 3897 Kingsmill Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jon L Mink to Edward Snype

$547,500; 798 Richwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Pavan Kumar Prodduturu

$546,000; 620 Donegal Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ventocilla 2012 Trust to Sunil Gheewala

$545,000; 2507 Edgewater Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Mary Jane Phares to Pascal R Pecirno

$544,000; 1840 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Michael P Zozulia

$541,000; 1832 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Srinivas Polimera

$530,000; 3893 Kingsmill Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Thomas G Hogan to Clay M Horsley

$525,000; 3857 Olympia Fields Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Randall J Mccomb to Daniel W Walters

$524,000; 3550 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to John Winck

$520,000; 102 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Manoj K Doppalapudi

$515,000; 800 Richwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Thomas S Pravongviengkham

$510,000; 794 Richwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Jacqueline A Samaan

$495,500; 3719 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Ada Galarza

$495,000; 2348 Country Knoll Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jeffrey W Deneau to Oscar Armando Martinez Ovalle

$490,000; 1825 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Daniel Vargas

$481,000; 1826 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Mignel G Figueroa

$475,000; 309 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Valerio V Corpuz Ii to Oluyemi Ogunsanya

$475,000; 3055 Bridgeham St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Fair Trust to Ashish Kumar Singh

$475,000; 241 Pawtucket Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Ronald M Micheletto to Arthur Deleon

$474,000; 97 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Ralph John Muellner

$472,500; 103 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Jithender Konda

$470,000; 3044 Bridgeham St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Christopher C Keller to Ignacio A Moreno

$460,000; 3878 Seigle Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Castelluzzo Trust to Robert F Strickler

$457,000; 91 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Mathews Immanuvel Amalanathan

$450,000; 1057 Broadmoor Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Lawrence Armour to Timothy M Otoole

$445,000; 485 Fremont St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Archie Ivy to Oscar J Mendoza

$440,000; 561 N Weston Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Jared Matthew Bultinck to Samuel Palacios Zamudio

$415,000; 350 Lincoln Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Arturo Zamudio to Carolina Osorio

$412,000; 3744 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Megan L Smolinski

$405,000; 37W137 Brookside Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Juan Hernandez to Andrea Michelle Meyer

$395,000; 916 Forest Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Andrew John Hoff Trust to Anthony Mark Delizo III

$395,000; 1228 Falcon Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Daniel R Cook to James Bucolt

$385,000; 2878 Cascade Falls Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Sarah Beu to Kevin P Brennan

$380,000; 532 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Shawn K Lee to Alex Alonso

$377,500; 2624 Venetian Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Patricia Steinkellner to Jeanne Desanto

$375,000; 812 Rocky Gap Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kusek Trust to Sietze W Dewaard III

$373,000; 955 Oak Ridge Blvd, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Pamela A Olichwier to Naila Elkiswani

$368,000; 3654 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jack R Leder

$362,500; 2110 Savannah Road, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Eric Endriukaitis to Efrain Cuellar

$360,000; 1481 Walnut Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Mary Blackwell to Noor Dana

$350,000; 844 Cascade Falls Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Gregory Koch to Gail J Heil

$346,000; 954 Oak Ridge Blvd, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Andrew Kowalyszyn to Fauzia Alavi

$325,000; 940 Logan Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Roxanne M Adams to Joshua A Kou

$325,000; 400 Sherman Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Pedro Recendez to James K White

$325,000; 1480 Mackenzie Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Richard J Hamlin to Joseph R Lacalamita

$320,000; 3050 Mosedale St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by David W Rohlwing to Abhishek Kataria

$313,000; 153 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Christian Thom Sabado Viloria to Viplav Gunda

$310,000; 1608 Martha Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Bernice H Roome to Jean Jerome

$305,000; 899 Diane Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by William H Andrews to Arturo Avila

$300,000; 1519 Sawgrass Court, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Adan Huerta to Karla Escobar Mendoza

$300,000; 10N292 Muirhead Road, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Randall R Hennig to Daniela Gandara

$296,500; 1052 Reserve Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Kenneth P Smith to Shilpa Chandramohanan

$295,000; 878 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Ryan T Lebrun to Sofia Dimopoulos

$292,000; 432 Division St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Brian J Stanton to Ryan Clark

$287,000; 590 Countryfield Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Gereltsaikhan Bumdorj to Rehan Syed

$285,000; 505 Countryfield Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 23, 2023, by Natalie J Krusemeier to Juan Carlos Zarraga

$280,000; 512 Madison Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Nicolas Vaughn to Shannon Lynn Moose

$275,000; 404 Blackstone Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Collins Trust to Nayan Ghimire

$272,000; 1135 Florimond Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Volk Trust to Ann M Lawrence

$268,000; 180 Neutrenton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Thakkar Trust to Mariusz Golabek

$265,000; 3620 Daisy Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Sheeraz Iqbal to Daniel Dinglasan

$260,000; 29 N Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Craig R Pierce to Claire Catherine Vickery

$260,000; 12N015 Almora Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Seina Fatoorehchi to Christopher Joel Foster

$260,000; 1205 Mohawk Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Eduardo Soto to Fred Saldana

$259,000; 709 N Grove Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Gail C Nelson Joint Trust to Leslie Anne Grant

$250,000; 333 Ryerson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Luz M Cantu Hernandez to Alexander Serraty

$243,000; 1150 Van St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Rosalinda Arreguin

$243,000; 1115 Morton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Amber Hopkins to Adolfo Hurtado

$242,500; 1637 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Ashley M Woods to Dawid Tapa

$240,000; 379 Congdon Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jose Lopez

$240,000; 378 S Hawthorne St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Richard P Noworul to Dona Maslanka

$240,000; 21 Garden Crescent Ct Unit 21, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Jeffery Goble to Vince Manzella

$235,000; 1165 Hill Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Stephen D Miller

$230,500; 1976 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Catherine M Loots

$230,000; 1437 Lawrence Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jose L Pacheco

$227,000; 2194 Colorado Ave Unit 2194, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Joseph M Losacco to Hailey Espy

$225,000; 1704 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ginger L Bohlen to Yesenia Lopez Bonilla

$220,000; 1450 Plymouth Ln Unit 606, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Wittenstrom Trust to Letara Zilikia Arthur

$217,000; 484 Slade Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Martha Gavina to Rene Garcia Gavina

$215,000; 275 Du Page St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Linda L Hawkins to Katelyn Naselli

$210,000; 505 Douglas Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Erica Khan to Maria E Muniz

$208,000; 990 Langtry Ct Unit D, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Alexander R Garibaldi to Jami Wenckunas

$202,000; 481 Division St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Greenland Housing Llc to Aleska J Demarmol Cardozo

$200,000; 816 Brook St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Dragoslav Penev Yordanov to Margarita Correa

$200,000; 1555 Weatherstone Lane, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Ferstl Trust to Debra Rykoff

$196,000; 1158 Duncan Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by St Joseph County Sheriff to Henry Zimniak

$195,000; 1595 Weld Rd Unit 5, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Valeria L Tiberi to Adlerian Wellness Center Ltd

$180,000; 272 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Jennifer Burr to Richard Dobush

$180,000; 1803 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 25, 2023, by Damian Odalski to Austin Rodgers Pannell

$177,000; 52 S Union St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Luis Medina to Jose Alberto Menchaca Martinez

$170,000; 97 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Saleem Mohammed

$155,000; 41 Lovell St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Elizabeth A Taylor to Mark Taylor

$150,000; 658 N Porter St., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Mary Lou Robertson Trust to Sarah Robertson Zierk

$138,000; 9 Montrose Park Place, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to A & A Ratliff Properties Llc

$123,000; 475 S Belmont Ave Unit 4, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Jorge Gonzalez to Carlos Verastegui

$100,000; 1130 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Paul Zachary Grizzel to Grandview Capital Llc

$88,500; 27 Hill Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Cuming Holdings Llc to Jason Flesher

$58,000; 3704 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Pingree Llc to Ryan Homes

$55,000; 660 Hartwell Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Gary L Hoodenpyle to Itzel Sanchez

$55,000; 606 Washington Ave., Elgin; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Jaime Eduardo Hernandez Chavez to Vasilios Bismpikis

Geneva

$740,000; 1386 Meadows Road, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Julieanne Zenz to Jonathan Seagren

$640,000; 1307 James St., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by James S Koller to Rita Braun

$630,000; 227 S 5th St., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Michael A Cramer to Evan Mojica

$610,000; 3368 Hillcrest Road, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Brett Brown to Christopher Robinson

$592,500; 1604 Lois Court, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Susan E Leninger to Keith Schramer

$540,000; 2506 Highland Road, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Brian E Keller to Mitchell Buzzell

$535,000; 0N505 E Weaver Circle, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Robert W Soldan to Nicholas Sarna

$531,000; 554 Nelson Drive, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Antoinette V Mazur to Ronald W Richards

$520,000; 39W290 Mill Creek Cir E, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Timothy R Sawtell to Colin Schwerin

$518,000; 514 James St., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Stauber Jr Trust to Steven B Friedle

$510,000; 2956 Adamson Drive, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Matthew Davis to Sara L Walls

$500,000; 1600 J Pankow Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Judy A Kelahan Riskind to Joseph A Stanton

$485,000; 2014 Normandy Lane, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Abby Baldwin to William Dial

$450,000; 39W234 E Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Laura Prado to Annette Pianetto

$445,000; 735 Redwing Drive, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Mcnally Trust to Robert C Frett

$415,000; 2499 Highland Road, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Fleischman Trust to Mariela Poveda

$410,000; 808 Anderson Blvd, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Evan C Mojica to William Topp

$408,500; 39W306 Armstrong Lane, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Kane County Sherrif to Get On The Wagon Consulting

$400,000; 107 Kane St., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Anthony Buti to Homebuilder 724 Llc

$375,000; 1371 Miller Road, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Carmine R Walls to Edward G Vesely

$369,000; 746 Lancaster Lane, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Devin T Cornell to George Lloyd Wood Iv

$343,500; 1003 Brentwood Place, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Cody Andersen

$340,000; 820 5th Ave., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by James J Sanders to Nicholas J Felber

$330,000; 2676 Stone Cir Unit 108, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Laureen Barnes to Dorothea Marshall

$327,000; 920 Garden Ave., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Carole M Miller to Terrance Krueger

$325,000; 566 Bradbury Lane, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Jay Trout to James A Kozak

$320,000; 738 Illinois St., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Nolan J Possley to Kevin T Milord

$275,000; 425 Elm Ave., Geneva; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Bezanson Trust to Jason Walton

$275,000; 1675 Washington Court, Geneva; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Beth Christopher to Joshua Markiewicz

$251,000; 502 Austin Ave., Geneva; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey J Boyle to Marco A Townsend

$175,000; 868 Geneva Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Mark A Mazurek to Tabitha Walper

Gilberts

$501,500; 915 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Dillon Peyton Pizzino

$475,500; 998 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Alexander J Johnston

$475,500; 982 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Phuttaphen Sengpanich

$475,500; 960 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Nandish Patel

$439,000; 15N605 Mccornack Road, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Jaron David Baker to J Felix Lopez Ayala

$386,500; 210 Tyler Creek St., Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Aleksandra Greda to Jesse Gadwa

$380,000; 302 Pierce St., Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Terry B Lepek to Carlos Hernandez

$334,000; 204 Aspen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Maria Gutierrez to Naveen Cheriachen

$275,000; 473 Town Center Blvd, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Katherine Smiley to Frank Miller

$275,000; 463 Town Center Blvd, Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Hunter G Williams to Mirlan Orozaliev

$245,000; 10 Willey St., Gilberts; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Helen L Bogenholm to John Drwal

Hampshire

$540,000; 14N670 WhisperingTrail, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by John J Galivan to David S Saiz

$500,000; 15N612 Red Leaf Road, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Soderlund Trust to Derek Soderlund

$491,500; 1260 Redbrook Terrace, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Brian Fester

$490,000; 810 Kathi Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by James R Roy to Craig Kuhn

$485,000; 1340 Getzelman Road, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Mario Stella to Dennis Hisel

$483,500; 10N852 HighlandTrail, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Timothy J Vasica to Theodore Michael Lawnicki

$476,000; 1284 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Lukasz Jakubowski

$460,000; 720 Kathi Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Brett Porto to Brittany Christine Canham

$458,000; 1272 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Alyssa Coletta

$438,000; 1249 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Richard A Brow

$431,500; 1236 Marlisle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Dominick Loverde

$406,500; 1272 Marlisle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Clarissa Sobota

$382,500; 669 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Hector Caban Jr

$367,000; 490 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Victor Lozano Ortiz

$366,500; 410 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Omar Herrera

$355,000; 728 Marcello Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Cody G Waterman to Robert Betzold III

$335,000; 311 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joseph Young Syed to Jose A Ramirez

$327,000; 713 Wild Prairie Point, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Ryan Homes to Carmen M Vazquez

$313,500; 749 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Alejandra Honey

$306,500; 824 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Ryan A Allen

$275,500; 1259 Da Vinci Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Brian Anthony Viverito to Christopher Plantz

$274,500; 816 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Zanetta H Krol

$56,000; 934 Wild Prairie Point, Hampshire; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Hampshire West Llc to Ryan Homes

Huntley

$441,500; 13547 Westridge Court, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Conforti Joint Tenancy Trust to Charlie Kasabian

$385,000; 13150 Cold Springs Drive, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by David G Wiencek to Michael A Newlon

$356,000; 14524 Tawny Lane, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Daniel G Fitzsimmons to Thomas Gransee

$350,000; 13344 Meadowlark Lane, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Ezequiel Gutierrez to Paul Mackey

$345,000; 12351 Russet Lane, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Odeh Trust to Katerine Maguire

$325,000; 14306 Sundance Drive, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Asher Trust to Gretchen Denny

$320,000; 13070 Drendel Road, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by William Neil to Jerome E Pietryla

$315,000; 12950 Meadow View Ct Unit 109, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Troy Trust to Nancy Miller

$300,000; 12950 Meadow View Ct Unit 101, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by John D Polka to Ronald E Mcclaskey

$300,000; 12361 Russet Lane, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Andrea J Grief to Andrea J Grief

$285,000; 13081 Eakin Creek Court, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by William M Baker to Maxine S Fript

$280,000; 14065 Palisades Ave., Huntley; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Udzielak Trust to Joann Krzyzanowski

$270,000; 12601 Rock IslandTrail, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Larry Moeller to Gisela Arnold

$260,000; 12963 Penefield Lane, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Daniel Toynton to Annette Geralynn Vazzano

$255,000; 14085 Palisades Ave., Huntley; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Stephani Bonich to James Arvanitis

$252,000; 13691 Whittingham Lane, Huntley; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by E P Peck Llc to Harriet Reiter

$227,000; 13036 Pennsylvania Ave., Huntley; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Christine E Boggs to Carole M Forbes

Lafox

$479,500; 2N201 Lafox Road, Lafox; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Rottmann Trust to Matthew Benjamin Whiteford

Maple Park

$690,000; 03N445 Freeland Road, Maple Park; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Michael M Eck to Kristin G Lane

McHenry

$170,000; 614 Livingston St., McHenry; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Richard Williams to Andrew Viso

Montgomery

$442,000; 1734 Sandstone Parkway, Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Louis Dattomo to Ronelle S Johnson

$382,000; 191 Holmes Place, Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by John F Cornele to Christopher Frazzini

$350,000; 1863 Stirling Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Lisa M Dickson to Atif Farooqi

$300,000; 127 S River St., Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jacob C Hood to Troy Buehler

$267,000; 1642 Se River Road, Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Mary Baker

$265,000; 1809 Candlelight Circle, Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Carlos Perez Jr to Niansheng Fu

$265,000; 1324 Crown St., Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Dalia Marie Luna to Miguel Angel Guerrero Munoz

$265,000; 1170 S Broadway Road, Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Mark W Synak Estate to Manuel Alejandro Parga Flores

$215,000; 1398 Talma St., Montgomery; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Timothy Lippold to Carlos Infante

North Aurora

$537,000; 531 Prairie Ridge Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Gabriel I Quiroz to Mark Glafka

$520,000; 422 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by George F Romanos to Timothy Kay Wyller

$515,000; 375 Lake Run Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by John A Holley to Juan Manuel Anaya

$499,000; 2813 Berman Road, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Sammy Elayan to Matthew Lafond

$495,000; 1528 Hearthstone Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Peter W Kollias to Murad Bakhriyev

$490,000; 2713 Mc Duffee Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by John A Held to Mary Francis M Nuguid

$460,000; 513 Hamilton Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Vitaly Pronskikh to Bonnie Goo

$450,000; 303 Westminster Court, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Jerry W Moody

$450,000; 239 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Allen G Stock

$435,000; 707 Greenbrier Court, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Jeffrey R Murmann to Kaustuv Gupta

$410,000; 221 Wildwood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Stephen A Lanahan to Alma Karen Garcia

$405,000; 1463 Hartsburg Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Daniel E Harrison to Alexander Lazaro Negro

$390,000; 305 Westminster Court, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Jo Nell Beiler

$390,000; 220 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Mary Sue Lambert

$384,500; 403 Pinecreek Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Narda J Coronado to David Paul King

$365,000; 31 Oak Creek Court, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Allen G Stock to Oleksandr Anashkevych

$360,000; 502 Turnberry Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Laura J Martinez to Scott Charlett

$354,000; 649 Chesterfield Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Hugo Martinez Sr to Maria S Hernandez

$347,500; 306 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Ronald E Bede

$335,000; 316 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Alexander Michael Lasinski

$330,000; 283 Ridge Road, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Angel Murillo to Andre Demill Banks Sr

$328,000; 946 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Stephen M Oles

$325,000; 948 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Linda J Rossnagel

$325,000; 942 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Jeanne M Erlain

$320,000; 952 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Jay Paul Little

$315,000; 148 N Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Dominick J Leo to Kristin Van Meter

$303,500; 371 Ridge Road, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Andrew M Mondul to Matthew J Laka

$260,000; 17 Cedar Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Elite 2 Llc to Erik Rodriguez

$240,000; 308 W State St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Todd Smith to Jesus Cervantes

$225,500; 706 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Rachel Greene to Nicole Renee Chamberlin

$216,000; 319 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Cwjc Investments Llc to Nicholas Maloberti

$205,000; 25 S Cherrytree Court, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Cheryll R Goblet to Mackenzie N Leclere

$180,500; 681 Hammer Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Michael Edwin Bross to Thomas Olenick

$180,000; 214 Linn Court, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Williamson 2022 Trust to Nasimeh Delavari

$115,000; 404 Chestnut St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Charles Richard Hansen to Matthew Mark Hansen

$60,000; 11 Riverview St., North Aurora; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Irish Ventures Two Llc to Kim Timm

Pingree Grove

$440,000; 1505 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Carlos Jose Garrido

$427,000; 1157 Waterfront Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Angie Taliadouros to Hemendra Patel

$425,000; 2411 Tahoe Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Navya Kailasam

$408,000; 961 Birchwood Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by William Horton to James Bruckner

$405,000; 736 Portsmouth Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Ta V Doan

$400,000; 1080 Daytona Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Jeffrey B Holz to Thomas Flood

$396,000; 900 Americana Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Gary B Antonich to Thomas Holtz

$395,000; 1518 Lakeland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Brandon Albright to Alyssa M Ponomar

$360,000; 1213 Clearwater Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Jessica M Lewis to Joel Robert Morrison

$355,000; 772 Portsmouth Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by John A Biniak to Nora Walther

$355,000; 1785 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kelley Straley to Muhammad Y Naeem

$350,000; 1195 Prescott Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Karen A Heidenreich to Debra Lee Oplt

$320,000; 26 Boathouse Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Joseph Anthony Floro to Leena Clarke

$305,000; 1527 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Ian Everett Kurtz

$304,000; 1525 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to James M Ranallo

$300,000; 1477 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Olena Rak

$285,000; 2340 Aurora Dr Unit 2084, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Elif Olsen to Hector Julian Paulino

$275,000; 660 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Jr Holding 1 Llc to Angel Rivera

$273,000; 2422 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Deborah A Stewart to Valeria Sarahi Noriega

$265,000; 1295 Newport Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Daniel A Munoz to Jim Romano

$263,500; 1740 Hannah Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Robert P Heroux to Marie T Stohl

$260,000; 1794 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Nydia Angeli Torres Irizarry to George Martinez

$260,000; 1435 Lighthouse Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by James A Bruckner to Skyler Reiss

$258,000; 644 Lancaster Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Erica G Valdez to Alexandra A August

$252,000; 872 Emerald Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by John R Clum Jr to Eliott M Roll

$227,500; 317 Norfolk Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings Llc

Sleepy Hollow

$545,000; 209 Jamestowne Road, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Michael Brennan Trust to Daniel Meyers

$525,000; 505 Stevens Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Green Rock Construction Co to Piotr Gorski

$400,000; 932 Willow Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Steven F Kranz to Brandon W Sharpe

South Elgin

$740,000; 1252 Lansbrook Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Matthew Raue 2019 Trust to Gabe W Grzeskiewicz

$690,000; 623 E Thornwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by James J Staheli to Vladimir Gusila

$625,000; 668 Kateland Way, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Pamela W Vaughn to Sagar Shah

$590,000; 1167 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Nishit J Patel

$580,000; 528 Cole Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Edward W Snype to Katarzyna Crosoli

$565,000; 512 Lake Ridge Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Gabe Grzeskiewicz to Nicole Marie Lopez

$560,000; 531 W Thornwood Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by James R Lillwitz Jr to Keith Allen Nightlinger

$550,000; 1200 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Bhavesh A Patel

$530,000; 309 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Kevin T Russell

$511,000; 313 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Chiragkumar Chavda

$505,000; 340 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Cesar A Feijoo

$503,500; 1158 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Erminio Giannelli

$490,000; 348 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Binoy Ben

$490,000; 1150 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Waldemar Machola

$485,000; 39 Oakview Court, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Holly J Rollo to Michael J Finn

$475,000; 444 Redcliff Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Aibolat Zhanserik

$475,000; 124 Barry Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Narendrakumar D Patel

$460,000; 448 Collingwood Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Jim Aaron Ochoa

$455,000; 448 Radcliff Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Omer Faizuddin

$430,500; 444 Collingwood Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Mihir Thakkar

$405,000; 1019 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Mark David Johnson

$387,000; 276 Valley Forge Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Aubryanna V Curry to Mario Adderly Moreno Chino

$375,000; 1023 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Daniel E Cox Jr

$370,000; 1012 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Divya G Patel

$365,000; 1021 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Grecia Gitzel Rodriguez Molina

$352,000; 1075 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Cal Fanselow to Jesus Archundia

$330,000; 446 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Matthew Apger

$330,000; 3 Roxbury Court, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Charles R Reineck to Vincent Bruno

$330,000; 1031 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Timothy Mendoza Bertiz

$327,500; 477 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Anmac Llc

$324,000; 440 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Myra Sauceda Viveros

$312,500; 442 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Gerard Matthew B Cunanan

$311,500; 444 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Tyler D Warner

$310,000; 479 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Francisco Mora

$310,000; 475 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Christopher Madzy

$310,000; 1603 Deer Pointe Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Julio Ramirez to Javier Morales

$307,500; 11 Cascade Court, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Daniel Nitti to Syed Asher Hussain Zaidi

$300,000; 449 Cornstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Krzysztof Ksiag

$300,000; 447 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Monica Dziaba

$300,000; 445 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Rajeshwariben Y Patel

$276,000; 305 Thornwood Way Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Kyle C Lopez to Suzanne M Remitz

$275,000; 636 Lucille St., South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Tina Mcdermott to Joy Denise Moore

$263,000; 281 Nicole Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Christopher White to Karen Durocher

$245,000; 726 N Waller St., South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Michelle Groch to Casey P Sheridan

$235,000; 684 Fieldcrest Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Ryan A Vandermast to Afh Rent Llc

$234,000; 573 S Gilbert St., South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Nancy Negron to Tomas Zagal

$225,000; 1441 Birch Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Kent Brown to Dennis Allen

$223,500; 65 Saratoga Court, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Mason Trust to Medvin O Avalos Florian

$211,000; 681 Fieldcrest Dr Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by John P Vespa to Brittany Idler

$200,000; 801 Sundown Road, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Kalayakorn Bogaert to Tanyaluck Sirijinda

$167,000; 573 Mill St., South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Neil E Peters to Mark Hevrdejs

$115,000; 2500 Stony Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Rocr Development Llc to Dennis John Smith

St. Charles

$775,000; 2010 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Clarence C Last Trust to Andrew Mccarty

$770,000; 38W160 Henricksen Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Craig W Masi to Matthew Raue

$715,000; 5N782 W Sunset Views Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 7, 2023, by Mercadante Llc to Mark A Vincent

$712,500; 4108 Saint Andrews Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by David M Bell to George A Watson

$710,000; 4N787 W Woods Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Weer Trust to Scott Weer

$700,000; 6N348 W Ridgewood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Ivana Bosanac to Joseph Robinson

$700,000; 39W727 Walt Whitman Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Drew Homes Inc to Maharshi P Thakkar

$695,000; 37 Stirrup Cup Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lynne M Polly to David M Phelps

$666,500; 7N163 WhisperingTrail, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Niranjan Sundaram to Amardeep Lamba

$655,000; 3601 Greenwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lundin Trust to Richard Dominic Paterala

$625,000; 40W170 Deer Run Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Keith Osmondson Trust to Jason Pearl

$619,000; 4N156 Wyngate Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Gordon C Larson to Christina M Campagna

$605,000; 3902 Royal Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Meere Trust to Ihab Ahmed

$600,000; 7N521 FalconsTrail, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nuhemi Morales to Qazi Ahmad

$585,000; 1408 Red Fox Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Christina B Claussner to Alan Heidecke

$582,500; 39W974 Margaret Mitchell St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Mark Sychowski to Mark Uhde

$580,000; 5N735 Leola Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jerome E Pietryla to Brian F Diffley

$560,000; 1201 King James Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Chase Trust to Erwin Carpio Abinion

$525,000; 3N228 Loblolly Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Daniel C Grunwald to Ioannis Papandreou

$507,500; 5N452 Fence Rail Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Dejong Trust to Andreu D Martinez

$490,000; 2115 Forest Ridge Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Melissa Lennert Bryant to Kristin Kaye

$485,500; 2230 Forest Ridge Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Steven M Carlson to Mantvydas Rupsas

$480,000; 1428 S 9th St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Matthew Ian Hollister to Andres C Gutierrez

$470,000; 2005 Fairfax Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by John Bullock to Gregory Dale Liestman

$450,000; 905 Fox Chase Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Wesley R Totin to Dylan Hedmark

$450,000; 1266 Fellows St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Vitale Trust to George Gary Stretch

$410,000; 42W351 Foxfield Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Sean R Schluchter to Levi Kammes

$405,000; 3N189 Bernice Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Waleep Burrell to Alexander Jacob Gonzales

$400,000; 1015 Banbury Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Charles R Harter to Kelly Lapkoff

$393,500; 6N040 Woodland Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Kay Trust to Dominic Lopez

$390,000; 6N684 Crestwood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Aaron L White

$387,000; 1551 Concord Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by George Gruze to Patrick Ly

$385,000; 3167 Saint Michel Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Shay Omar to Gerald Mason

$381,000; 116 Sumac Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Suzanne B Hynek to Brittany L Wagner

$380,000; 908 S 9th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Stacy J Hutcheson to Herminia Lopez Guido

$376,000; 1763 Patricia Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Hannah Kulunkoglu to Steven C Leisering

$375,000; 107 Sumac Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Wood Pond Llc to Patrick Fisher

$370,000; 158 Remington Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Westgate Properties Llc to Laura Prado

$367,000; 912 Dean St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Michael Reiland to Beth A Pristavec

$362,500; 1638 Riverside Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by R2 Investments Llc to Kelly Sychowski

$357,000; 835 Margaret Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Rogers Trust to William Johnson

$357,000; 41W987 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by John Drwal to Gerard Seiwert

$355,000; 4N118 Trotter Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Charles L Harvey to Malinda Boileve

$350,000; 1800 Via Veneto, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Taylor P Curran to Karla Mae Bastien

$335,000; 37W242 Dean St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Charles E Bowgren to Nikolaus Herscha

$328,000; 1315 Horne St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Aaron Gabor to Oscar Alonso Luna

$324,500; 52 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Deborah A Flatley to Dana M Champion

$322,000; 609 PheasantTrail, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Thomas Jelonek to Debbie Nazifi

$310,000; 61 Southgate Crse, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Dripps Trust to Blanca Gonzalez

$310,000; 514 Post Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by Nicole A Demet to Anastacio Calderon

$310,000; 41W822 Burlington Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Clayton L Sutherland to Chris Davis

$300,000; 923 PheasantTrail, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Jeremy Efrom to Jake Frankenthor

$295,000; 417 Dunham Place Commons, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Lee Trust to James C Corrigan Jr

$292,500; 675 PheasantTrail, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 20, 2023, by Daniel Vargas to Matthew Robert Loula

$290,000; 1810 Oak St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Colleen Tapp

$280,000; 615 Marion Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Daniel Reynolds to Timothy James Wood

$280,000; 112 Millington Way Unit 112, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Bennett Bernardoni to Franklin Andrew Changet

$277,000; 408 Jewel Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Joseph A Jimenez to Joseph Anthony Jimenez

$270,000; 410 S 12th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Robert Williamson to Marcos Gallegos Hernandez

$270,000; 211 S 4th St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 6, 2023, by Hannah A Wright to Michael Fagiano

$256,500; 1427 Walnut Hill Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Kelsey Flanagan to Jeremy Mikrut

$252,000; 42W384 Hawthorne Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Kelly J Aceto to Christopher E Perri

$250,000; 1224 Dean St., St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Lois C Walker to Melissa N Schmitt

$235,000; 214 Benham Court, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Janet M Fitch Estate to Dino Parducci Ii

$221,500; 238 Benham Ct Unit 238, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Sloan Trust to Debra Rankin

$200,000; 1815 Wallace Ave Unit 309, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Michael P Hagerty to Showstopper Properties Llc

$175,000; 7N264 Stevens Road, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Mark A Conro to Patricia Nowakowski

$152,000; 1342 S 14th St Unit B1, St. Charles; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Lisa A Dickenson to Kelly K Lippelt

Sugar Grove

$725,000; 3S152 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by 3s152 Bliss Road Llc to Florentino Rodriguez

$545,000; 5 Mossfield Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 25, 2023, by Peter F Martino to Tanner Kiser

$539,000; 330 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Daniel J Montanari

$495,000; 911 Oak St., Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Guntis Kalnajs to David Artus

$479,000; 343 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Nicholas Mcdonough

$452,000; 1345 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Jacob Gentile

$435,000; 1294 Dorr Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 22, 2023, by Keith A True to Joshua D Meis

$420,000; 185 Caledonian Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Agnieszka Anderson to Nathan Alan Schroll

$412,000; 336 Carole St., Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 19, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Bruce Edward Roberts

$410,000; 219 St James Parkway, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 27, 2023, by James Leader to Dimas Vargas

$398,500; 1321 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Todd R Flesher

$380,000; 255 Hampton Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Zachary Gratton to Joe Nelson

$375,000; 749 Carriage Hill Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 13, 2023, by Tyler F Assell to Shayna Tucek

$365,000; 37 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 29, 2023, by Wallace W Gillogly to Matthew Deleon

$360,000; 58 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 30, 2023, by Noel C Davis to Cesar Ocon

$357,500; 420 Brookhaven Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 14, 2023, by Anthony Kowsky to Matthew White

$337,000; 134 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 8, 2023, by Lorraine M Murphy to Jamie Montalvo

$292,500; 29 E Windsor Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 15, 2023, by Christine Dybowski to Linda Schiltz

$200,000; 286 Whitfield Dr Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Richard L Dismore to Kendall Partners Ltd

$185,000; 217 Snow St., Sugar Grove; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Georg Pankratz to Kendall Partners Ltd

Wayne

$725,000; 5N600 Robin Lane, Wayne; Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, by Phillip J Salerno to Mark Zenkner

$350,000; 5N385 Robin Lane, Wayne; Sold on Sept. 18, 2023, by United Pentecostal Church Of S to Robert Boettcher

West Dundee

$500,000; 1308 Westley Lane, West Dundee; Sold on Sept. 26, 2023, by Keith A Wesol to Mingmar Sherpa

$453,000; 2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee; Sold on Sept. 12, 2023, by Ravi Madhav K Adatrao to Bhavik Patel

$440,000; 1145 Fox Path, West Dundee; Sold on Sept. 5, 2023, by Michael Vana to Jeremy Efrom

$430,000; 2243 Glenmoor Drive, West Dundee; Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, by Jennifer B Cuellar to Frazier Agsalud

$355,000; 2313 Kittridge Drive, West Dundee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Carlos Garcia Ii to Jose M Guerrero

$281,000; 2734 Acorn Ct Unit 2734, West Dundee; Sold on Sept. 11, 2023, by Janice M Acker to Joseph Caporale

